Janesville Craig's wrestling team made it a clean sweep Saturday.
After winning their first conference dual meet title since 2016 this season, the Cougars capped off the championship run by rolling to the team title at the Big Eight Tournament at Parker High School.
Craig finished with 311 points in winning its fourth straight tournament title.
Parker was a distant second with 197.5.
Led by Mayson MacLennan's third straight conference title, Craig had six individual champions and nine wrestlers in the finals.
Craig coach Mark Mullen said his team met a list of goals Saturday.
"Our first goal was to score more than 300 points because going back, we couldn't find another conference champion that did that. And we did," Mullen said. "The second one was to try and beat the school record of six (individual) champions, and we tied that with six. The last one was to win the conference tournament by more than 100 points, and we were able to do that, too.
"It was just a great day for us. To have nine kids in the finals is incredible. It was a great way for our kids to get ready and build confidence for the tournament, which starts next week."
MacLennan, a senior, won his third straight conference crown by rolling to the 138-pound title.
Juan Armas (120) won a second straight conference title.
First-time conference champions for the Cougars were Joey Coulter at 113, Joey Bellomo at 132, Marshall Getchell at 170 and Brady Schenk at 225.
Runner-up finishers for the Cougars were Sebastian Getchell (145), Davon Serrano (160) and Mitchell Schumann (182).
Parker got individual championships from Ian Ramirez at 106 and Bryce Heerey at 182 en route to a runner-up finish.
"What an outstanding day for Parker wrestling," head coach Shane Fleming said. "We went from fourth place in the dual meets to second at the conference meet. I couldn't be prouder."
Parker got second-place finishes from Deezle Richards at 113 and Jakob Williams at 138.
Craig and Parker both compete in the Division 1 Beloit Regional next Saturday.
Big Eight
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 311, Janesville Parker 197.5, Madison Memorial 181, Sun Prairie 168.5, Madison East 140.5, Verona 107, Beloit Memorial 103, Middleton 102
TITLE AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
106--Title: Ian Ramirez (JP) pinned Seth Howald (Mid) 4:51; Third: Eric Ritz (ME) pinned Irie Jackson (ML) 5:59
113--Title: Joey Coulter (JC) dec. Deezle Richards (JP) 4-0; Third: Luis Navarez (Mid) dec. Alex Yelk (SP) 12-7
120--Title: Juan Armas (JC) dec. Yanzoug Ziong (ME) 9-6; Third: Luke Pleiss (JP) major dec. over Nestor Garcia (MM) 13-4
126--Title; Dominic Flores (ML) major dec. over Anthony Welch (SP) 13-4; Third: Drexel Norman (JP) pinned Paul Allen (BM) 2:39
132--Title: Joey Bellomo (JC) dec. Mikel Myadze (ME) 6-0; Third: Richard Quintana (SP) pinned Brody Weiler (MM) 1:10
138--Title: Mayson MacLennan (JC) pinned Jakob Williams (JP) 1:59; Third: Dylan Chambers (Ver) pinned Colin Driscoll (MM) :27
145--Title: Cael Wozniak (Ver) dec. Sebastian Getchell (JC) 9-2; Third: Dominic Dransfield (JP) pinned Quinn Hess (SP) 2:51
152--Title: Dominick Stroedde (SP) pinned Pierce Kaufman (MM) 4:37; Third: Aiden Romack (JC) dec. Nicolas Lux (JP) 10-3
160--Title: Kaden Reetz (MM) pinned Davon Serrano (JC) 2:52; Third: Jack Desens (SP) pinned Darian Browning (ML) 2:18
170--Title: Marshall Getchell (JC) pinned Jeremiah Huff (Mid) 3:19; Third: Jackson Mankowski (ML) pinned Caden Page (Ver) 2:50
182--Title: Bryce Heerey (JP) dec. Mitchell Schumann (JC) 4-3; Third: Josh Porter (ME) pinned Mario Mendoza (BM) 2:18
195--Title: Tyler Sireci (BM) pinned CJ Green (MM) 1:59; Third: Armon Myadze (ME) major dec. over Salvador Acosta (JP) 12-1
220--Title: Brady Schenk (JC) pinned Gyurme Dapka (MM) 5:02; Third: Jaime Flores (BM) pinned Blaine Moore (SP) 3:36
285--Title: Patrick McDonald (MM) pinned Jay Hanson (Ver) 3;36; Third: Braeden Hopkins (JC) pinned Angel Tejeda (ME) 2:24
Burlington wins Southern Lakes title
Thanks to seven individual champions, Burlington held off Waterford to win the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament title Saturday.
Burlington finished with 239.5 points, while Waterford was right behind with 225.5.
Union Grove was third and Elkhorn fourth.
Lake Geneva Badger led area teams with two individual champions. Jake Stritesky was champion at 132 and Kyle Freund at 285.
Colman Karl was Elkhorn's lone champion at 160.
Southern Lakes
TEAM SCORES
Burlington 239.5, Waterford 225.5, Union Grove 185.5, Elkhorn 165, Wilmot 114, Westosha Central 110, Delavan-Darien 108, Lake Geneva Badger 74.5
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106--Lucas Johnson (Wat) dec. Joey Showalter (Elk) 11-7
113--Jaden Bird (Bur) dec. Josh Stritesky (LGB) 8-1
120--Grant Koenen (Bur) pinned Trayton Torres (Bur) 3:17
126--Hayden Halter (Wat) tech. fall over Thomas Slack (Elk) 15-0
132--Josh Stritesky (LGB) dec. Cade Willis (UG) 7-4
138--Joshua Cherba (Wat) pinned Jared Greidanus (DD) 3:01
145--Max Ehlen (Bur) pinned Lucas Winski (Wat) 5:58
152--Cody Welker (Bur) dec. Will French (Wat) 17-11
160--Colman Karl (Elk) dec. Logan Pye (Wil) 7-2
170--Jake Skrundz (Bur) dec. Zach Kaminski (Wat) 7-0
182--Qwade Gehring (Bur) pinned Gianna Scacco (UG) 1;17
195--Zach Wallace (Bur) pinned Gavin Hood (UG) 1:13
220--Corbin Spencer (WC) dec. Zeke Tiedt (Bur) 3-1
285--Kyle Freund (LGB) dec. Christopher Christensen (WC) 5-0
Evansville/Albany rules Rock Valley
Make it four straight for Evansville/Albany's wrestling team.
The Blue Devils, behind individual champions Camden Staver and Austin Scofield, won their fourth straight Rock Valley Conference Tournament title Saturday.
Evansville/Albany finished with 228.5 points, with Beloit Turner second with 203.
Edgerton was third, and East Troy fourth.
Turner led area teams with four individual champs. Andres Beltran (132), Tre'Veon Bivens (152), Drew Ries (195) and Trey Griinke (220) all won titles for the Trojans.
Edgerton got titles from Cole Bavery at 145, Trevor Wilkinson at 170 and Reed Farrington at 285.
Rock Valley Tournament
TEAM SCORES
Evansville/Albany 228.5, Beloit Turner 203, Edgerton 190, East Troy 160, Whitewater 149, Jefferson 141.5, Brodhead/Juda 87.5, Clinton 43
CHAMPIONSHIP AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
106--Title: Jonah Edwards (ET) dec. Gunner Katzenmeyer (EA) 5-4; Third: CJ Tomomitsu (Whi) pinned Jacob Lomar (BJ) 2:14
113--Camden Staver (EA) dec. Ryan Hazzard (Edg) 5-2; Third: Jayden Held (BT) pinned Spencer Johnson (ET) :31
120--Tommy Larson (ET) major dec. over Devon Harbison (BT) 13-3; Third: Seth Mansfield (BJ) dec. Ashton Robinson (BFWB) 8-3
126--Austin Scofield (EA) tech. fall over Justin Teague (BT) 20-5; Third: Cody Gamble (Whi) pinned Jadon Dondinger (Jeff) 1:16
132--Title: Andres Beltran (BT) dec. Nicholas Barmore (EA) 5-3; Third: Sawyer Sgtrouse (Edg) pinned Cristian Carreno (BFWB) 3:46
138--Title: Ethan Dieckman (Jef) pinned Drake Kulick (ET) 3:13; Third: Quinn Kolnour (Edg) dec. Nick Wille (EA) 3-1
145--Title: Cole Bavery (Edg) pinned Jayson Starr (BJ) :11; Third: David Cushman (Wh) pinned Evan Senter (EA) 3:32
152--Tre'Veon Bivens (BT) dec. Carter Friend (Wh) 4-3; Third: Brian McCullough (BJ) tech. fall over Riley Long (EA) 17-2
160--Title: Dean Neff (Jef) tech. fall over Hunter Seblom (Edg) 18-3; Third: Dylan DuClos (Wh) dec. Sam Tuttle (ET) 12-9
170--Title: Trevor Wilkinson (Edg) pinned Jackson Dedick (ET) 5:13; Third: Ricky Braunschweig (EA) dec. Cole Hoesly (BJ) 6-5
182--Title: Aaron Heine (Jeff) pinned Collin Roberts (EA) :20; Third: Will Leibbrand (Wh) dec. Dominic Hagen (Edg) 7-0
195--Title: Drew Ries (BT) pinned Brady Lehman (JEff) 4:46; Third: Sam Hedding (Edg) dec. Baylin Crull (EA) 8-1
220--Title: Trey Griinke (BT) pinned Curtis Kinkaid (Jeff) 5:28; Third: Adam Adkins (EA) pinned Matt Cornett (Edg) 2:19
285--Title: Reed Farrington (Edg) pinned Max Hudson (ET) :29; Third: Waylon Klitzman (EA) pinned Clayton Rankin (Clin) :28
Stoughton rolls to Badger Conference title
As expected, defending Division 1 state champion Stoughton dominated the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Vikings, behind five individual champions, finished with 326 points.
Milton, which had one champion in Riley Nilo at 106, finished a distant second with 240.
Badger Conference
TEAM SCORES
Stoughton 326, Milton 240, Waunakee 215.5, Baraboo 208.5, Fort Atkinson 181, Sauk Prairie 174, Watertown 159, Portage 157, Monroe 142, Reedsburg 133.5, Oregon 108, Monona Grove/McFarland 107, DeForest 57, Beaver Dam 49, Mount Horeb 44
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106--Riley Nilo (Mil) dec. Chase Beckett (Port) 9-7 (SV)
113--Oscar Wilkowski (Wat) pinned Matt Haldiman (Mil) 5:12
120--Kelly Heinz (Wat) dec. Royce Nilo (Mil) 7-3
126--Nicolar Rivera (St) dec. Edward Wilkowski (Wat) 15-10
132--Caden Fry (Reed) dec. Walker Wichman (Wat) 5-0
138--Jessie Tijerina (Port) dec. Brandon Jesse (Bar) 6-5
145--Gavin Model (St) dec. Lowell Arnold (Port) 7-1
152--Zachary Gunderson (MG) dec. Seth Niday (Ore) 7-3
160--Luke Mechler (St) major dec. over Patrick Rielly (Mon) 14-3
170--Coltin Grindle (Waun) dec. Aiden Estes (Bar) 8-5
182--John Gunderson (Bar) pinned Marcus Hankins (SP) 3:59
190--Rudy Detweiler (St) dec. Jacob Horvatin (FA) 8-2
220--Brooks Empey (St) pinned Simon Patterson (SP) 1:01
285--Bodie Minder (Mon) dec. Austin Rider (SP) 8-5
Parkview third at Trailways South Conference Tournament
Markesan won the Trailways South Conference Tournament title Saturday.
Markesan finished with 226.5 points, with Horicon second at 183.5.
Orfordville Parkview had a productive day and finished third with 149.
Parkview's Korben Brown improved to 30-1 on the season by winning the title at 152.
Evan Sauer (106), Wyatt Egan (160) and Luke Schwengels (182) were second for the Vikings.