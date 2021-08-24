Ben McCormick had a goal during the 2020-2021 school year.
Well, it might be best to call it a second goal for the Craig athletic director—aside from simply making it through that topsy-turvy school year without going bonkers.
After spending extra time making sure the program met all the necessary requirements, McCormick's goal was realized last week. The WIAA acknowledged Craig as one of 33 winners statewide of its annual Award of Excellence.
Elkhorn also represented the area as a winner of the WIAA award. Baraboo and Stoughton won the award for the fifth consecutive year, dating back to the inception of the award.
It's the first time in McCormick's tenure at Craig that the Cougars won the award. However, he said, it's not the first time Craig's athletes, coaches and administrators have displayed excellence.
"It's the first one since I've been here, but there were probably other years where we met the criteria but didn't apply for it because we didn't think of it or we were busy with other things."
The 2020-2021 school year created a brand new level of busy for the Vikings. The Big Eight Conference fall sports season was a pretty much a washout due to COVID-19 health mandates.
And the winter and spring seasons were condensed to create a "fall-in-the-spring" schedule for the fall teams forced to sit out due to COVID.
"I love my job. No two days are alike," said McCormick, who also coaches the Craig boys basketball team. "You get to work with all kinds of people, from the kids—I love our kids—to the coaches to the public. ...
"This is not an award for one person or a group, but a collective thing for our community."
To win the award, a school's athletic director must meet qualifying standards in areas such as participating in all WIAA programs, setting up meetings for coaches and athletes to discuss leadership, sportsmanship and ethics, participating in conference leadership, working with the student body to promote sportsmanship, and taking part in National Federation of High Schools events.
Also...
"One of the things is you can't have a coach ejected from a contest in any sport and at any level," McCormick said. "We didn't have any. So the coaches are meeting their requirements, too."
Room will be made in the Craig trophy case for the award, and McCormick hopes it will reinforce the goals of the Craig program.
"We're very proud of our coaches, our kids and our community," he said.
