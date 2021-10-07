Sorry, an error occurred.
MADISON
The Janesville Craig girls volleyball team improved to 22-9 on the season (6-2 Big Eight) with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-16 sweep at Madison East on Thursday.
“Our passing was really good tonight,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said.
Britten Bertagnoli led the Cougars with 10 kills. Kelly Heinzen added eight, to go with three blocks. Avery Donelson had seven aces and Lily Campbell had 25 assists. Abby Trapp added 11 digs.
CRAIG 3, MADISON EAST 0Craig 25 25 12
Madison East 12 7 16
Craig leaders: Aces—Avery Donelson 7. Kills—Britten Bertagnoli 10, Kelley Heinzen 8, Assists—Lily Campbell 25. Blocks—Heinzen 3. Digs—Abby Trapp 11.
Parker wins at La FolletteMADISON—Parker earned a 3-1 Big Eight win on the road at La Follette, topping the Lancers, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-17.
Parker coach Andy Kimball said Karlie Zimmermann provided a nice spark off the bench.
Jayda Schober had 16 kills and 11 digs to lead the Vikings. Sydney Pajerski had 27 assists.
PARKER 3, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 1Parker 25 25 16 25
LaFollette 20 22 25 17
Parker leaders: Aces—Kendall Buell 2, Sydney Pajerski 2. Kills—Jayda Schober 16. Assists—Pajerski 27. Digs—Schober 11.
JANESVILLE—Craig earned a 1-1 tie with Madison East Thursday night in a game called in the 49th minute due to inclement weather.
Kent Espinoza was the Craig goal scorer. Reed Kelly was in goal for Craig and had three saves.
Craig returns to action on Saturday at East Troy.
CRAIG 1, MADISON EAST 1Madison East 1 0 — 1
Craig 0 1 — 1
First half
E—39th minute.
C—Kent Espinoza, 45th minute.
Saves: Reed Kelly (C) 3
Record: Craig 3-10-1; East 3-8-1.
Vikings tie La FolletteMADISON—Janesville Parker turned in one of its best efforts of the season Thursday night and came away with a 1-1 tie at Madison La Follette.
The game was stopped in the 62nd minute due to lightning.
Parker got its goal in the 22nd minute from Daniel Marshall.
Parker improved to 0-13-2 (0-6-1 Big Eight). The Vikings play host to Madison East on Tuesday.
Parker 1 0 — 1
LaFollette 1 0 — 1
LF—14th minute.
P—Daniel Marshall (Kai Odegaard), 22nd minute.
Saves: Brennan Lovell (P) 6
Record: Parker 0-13-2 (0-6-1 Big Eight).
