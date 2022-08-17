After a two-year hiatus, the Janesville Craig High athletic fund-raiser is back in business.
Cougar Fest will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the high school.
This will be the sixth time Cougar Fest has been held, but it is the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-year layoff has been felt by the school’s Craig Athletic Team Supporters (C.A.T.S.) booster club program.
“The funds in C.A.T.S. general account much lower than usual due the inability to hold in-person fundraising,” said Ben McCormick, the school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach.
The C.A.T.S. fund supports all Craig High athletic teams and supplies scholarship money for graduating seniors.
McCormick said the group sets an annual fund-raising goal of $20,000.
The money goes into a C.A.T.S. general account and coaches can make requests to the C.A.T.S. board for supplies,” McCormick said. “The board votes on whether or not each request is granted.”
This year’s event will include a cook-out, student entertainment, raffles and the sale of exclusive spirit wear. Cougar Fest also is an opportunity for parents of participants in various sports to meet.
Tickets are $12 each if purchased Wednesday at the high school or $10 in advance. Tickets are on sale in the Craig athletic office and are available from head coaches in each sport.
