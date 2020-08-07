BRODHEAD
The last time Jim Matthys wasn’t on the football field in the fall was 1987. He was in seventh grade.
Whether executing game plans or designing them, from August through November, football has been a staple in Matthys’ life.
That streak will come to an end in 2020.
Matthys, the head coach of the highly successful Brodhead/Juda football program, said the Cardinals will not play any type of conference or nonconference schedule this season. Brodhead/Juda was slated to begin play in football this season in the Southwest Conference, while the rest of the Brodhead fall sports programs remain in the Rock Valley Conference. The Rock Valley announced last week that it not would hold any conference competitions or crown any conference champions for 2020 fall sports.
Matthys said that decision weighed heavily on the decision to not play any fall sports.
“For me, I can’t justify playing any type of a football season if our volleyball team or cross country teams aren’t allowed to compete, as well,” Matthys said. “What are you telling the kids if you do that? We’re pretty much under the realization that everything is going to move to the spring.
“I just think there are too many unknowns with any type of fall season. A month ago, I really thought there might be hope for a fall season, but being in two different conferences—one for football and the others still in the Rock—that’s just not possible.”
Heading into his seventh year as principal at Brodhead, Matthys said education remains priority No. 1. He was quick to point out that many students haven’t been in school since March and that getting kids acclimated back into the classroom with the COVID-19 pandemic still running rampant will not be easy to do.
“I think in the survey our school district put out, 85-90% of parents wanted their children back in school and in the classroom,” Matthys said. “And that’s what we’re hoping for. The school board will vote on that next week.
“I think two weeks ago, we had one active (COVID) case in Green County, and now we have 14. I know that’s peanuts compared to Dane and Rock counties, but it does tell you how fluid and how quickly things can change.”
Matthys remains miffed at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for not making a final decision on fall sports. He feels like the state’s governing body for high school athletics dropped the ball.
“I don’t think the WIAA did us any favors, and in fact put a lot of schools in a pickle,” Matthys said. “For a school like ours that has fall sports in two different conferences, it’s really hard to understand what they were thinking.”
If Brodhead/Juda does play football in the spring, Matthys will be entering his 14th season as the head coach. He said when he told his team that they would likely not play until the spring of 2021, nobody complained. He started offseason workouts with 46 boys taking part in conditioning and weightlifting sessions and had the same number show up after it was announced that football would not happen in the fall.
One complaint that has surfaced if football is moved to the spring is the fact that if the shortened season concluded at the end of April and the 2021 fall season began in early August, there would only be a three-month layoff between the two seasons.
Matthys does not believe that will be an issue.
“You have to remember that these kids will have had basically a year off from competitive football,” Matthys said. “And that those three months off should give kids plenty of time to heal up all the bumps and bruises while continuing to lift and condition.
“It’s one year where this would be the case of seasons being that close to one another. And the spring season would probably only be six games or so. A lot of development, especially with the young kids, comes from repetitions and practices and not just playing games.”
If fall sports are moved to the spring of 2021 and spring sports then get pushed back to the summer of 2021, Matthys realizes that several issues could cramp the later spring season. Participation on club and traveling teams is the biggest hang up.
“I don’t know any high school in the state that revolves around club sports,” Matthys emphasized. “And if that is the case, what does that say about that school? I know for our kids, Brodhead comes first.
“Right now, you are already without Division III football in our state this fall, and who knows what’s going to happen with the Badgers. Let’s get kids back in school, continue working out and being safe, and hopefully come spring we can have a fall sports season and a spring sports season that starts a little later. If little Johnny wants to go play for his club team, that’s his choice, but we want our kids at Brodhead and Juda to have the opportunity to have fall, winter and spring sports seasons.”