WIAA TRACK SECTIONALS WIAA track and field sectionals: Beloit Turner's Camden Combs qualified for state in four events Gazette staff May 27, 2022 SUN PRAIRIECamden Combs made the most of the four events he entered in the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien track and field sectional Thursday.The Beloit Turner senior speedster won the long jump and triple jump, finished second in the 200 and was fourth in the 100 to qualify in four events for next week's state meet in La Crosse.Walworth Big Foot's Gus Foster won the 1,600-meter run and finished fourth in the 800 to qualify in two events.Big Foot's Kaden Rambatt won the pole vault at 14 feet, 6 inches, and teammate Tyler Wilson was second in the triple jump behind Combs. Combs jumped 45-2.5 and Wilson was at 44-6.Whitewater's Jack Hefty finished second in the 3,200, with teammate Ethan Dugan took fourth in the 400. Both advanced to state.In the girls portion of the sectional, state record-holder Sylvia Johansen of Clinton won the 100 to lead area qualifiers.Turner's Rachel Cleaver qualified in four events in mixed wheelchair competition. She won the 400, 800 and shot put and was second in the 100.Other area sprint qualifiers were were Whitewater's Madelyn Buehler and Big Foot's Lydia Larson, along with the Whippets' Kindyl Kilar in the 200.In the distance races, Turner's Lydia Seifarth qualified in the 1,600 and Evansville's Rosemary Gallagher made it through in the 3,200.Brodhead/Juda's Addison Yates was fourth in the 100 high hurdles and second in high jump to earn state berths in both events.Evie Troxel of Whitewater was third in pole vault, and Edgerton's Madyson Lo was third in shot put to earn an automatic bid.Division 3—Due to area rainstorms, the Division 3 Cambridge sectional (involving Orfordville Parkview) did not start and has been rescheduled to today at 10 a.m.Division 1—The Division 1 sectional at Sun Prairie faced a long delay Thursday due to inclement weather, and did not end in time for this edition. Please check Gazettextra.com for updates. Results in Scoreboard, Page 2B.