Team Rachel couldn’t possibly have brought home any more hardware from the WIAA State Track and Field Championships, held Friday and Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Beloit Turner junior Rachel Cleaver collected four individual first places and lugged home the overall trophy for the girls wheelchare team championship. She individual scored 40 points to outdistance the second-place team from Kenosha Indian Trail with 28.
Not to mention she bettered her own state record in the shot put with an effort of 16 feet, ¾-inch.
“Beating my own record from last year was really cool,” Cleaver said Sunday. “It was just a really fun time up there.”
She has set the bar high in all her events heading into her senior year. In addition to the shot put, she won the 100 meters (22.47 seconds), the 400 (1:18.00) and the 800 (2:58.81).
“I was hoping to do well in the 400, 800 and shot, but the 100 came as a surprise,” she said. “I was not seeded as high, but it was certainly enjoyable to win it and sweep the other events, too.”
Cleaver said the conditions were perfect on Friday, but not so much on Saturday.
“After being really nice Friday, it rained the whole day Saturday,” she said. “It rained heavy in the morning and toward the end of the meet. The pole vault was moved inside, but none of the other events were even delayed. The track was definitely a little slippery, but not too bad.”
Cleaver said she owes much of her progress to working with coach Nolan Otremba in her racing events and with Andy Coldren in the shot put.
“Coach (Sean) Suhring at Parkview had a wheelchair athlete competing the past few years and he gave us some pointers that helped us figure it out,” Coldren said.
“A lot of it is just Rachel. She is one of the most coachable athletes we’ve ever had here. She is the first at practice and the last to leave. She sets her goals and then she goes and gets them. Going four-for-four is pretty amazing.”
“We did a lot of practice throwing and we also got in the weight room a lot to build strength for it,” she said. “The workouts complement each other really well. Both are mostly upper body.”
Cleaver said she also enjoyed watching her two teammates in action at state.
Camden Combs competed in the 100, 200, long jump and triple and Lydia Seifarth competed in the 1,600.
Combs won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6½ inches.
The defending champion in the triple jump, Combs posted a mark of 45 feet, 8¼ inches, but finished third.
“He jumped a foot farther than he did last year when he won it,” Coldren said. “The kid who won it from New London (Kyle Wisniewski) set a personal record by two feet (46-11¼).
“And the guy who got second from Lodi (Lucas Heyroth, 46-2) is just a heck of an athlete. He’s going to Wisconsin to be a decathlete. Last year he won the long jump and Cam won the triple. This year Cam got him in the long jump.”
Combs also finished fourth in the 200 meters (:22.19) and fifth in the 100 (:11.28).
“Competing in four events at state puts a lot of stress on your body,” Coldren said. “To get on the podium in all four events is phenomenal.”
Seifarth, a junior, finished back of the pack in the 1,600 (5:32.10), but her coach said it was a terrific learning experience and she has her senior year to take advantage of it.
“She’ll have a new set of goals next year,” he said.
Cleaver also will be back. She said she plans to compete over the summer with Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association (GLASA), headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill. She joined the organization this spring.
“There will be several competitions and I hope to qualify for nationals in Denver in July,” she said. “The University of Illinois has a really good (wheelchair track) program and I hope to someday go to Paralympics if I can continue to get my times lower and lower.”