PREVIEW: WIAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET
What: The 126th WIAA state boys track and field meet and the 51st state girls meet.
When: Today and Saturday.
Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse.
Tickets: Tickets are $11 per session plus online fees and can be purchased on the WIAA website. Parking is available for purchase on campus.
Live stream: A live stream of events will be available by subscription on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network.
Schedule: The first session on Friday starts at 9:30 a.m. and includes some boys and girls finals and preliminaries in other events. A second Friday session starts at 3 p.m. for Divisions 2 and 3. On Saturday, finals for all divisions begin at 9:30 a.m.
Defending team champions: Division 1, Hartland Arrowhead boys, Schofield D.C. Everest and Muskego girls; Division 2, Jefferson and Lodi boys, Freedom girls; Division 3, La Crosse Aquinas boys, Royall girls; Wheelchair, Marshfield Columbus boys, Beloit Turner girls.
Division 1 boys: Hartland Arrowhead has 16 qualifiers, in 12 of the 14 individual events and all four relays. Kimberly and Sun Prairie have 11 qualifiers each. The only individual returning champ is Hartford senior Cael Schoemann in the 800-meter run. Arrowhead returns after winning last year’s 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Division 1 girls: Muskego and West De Pere will be represented in 14 events each, followed by Mukwonago with 13. Returning individual champs from 2020 are senior Jaiah Hopf of Wisconsin Lutheran (the two-time defending champ in the long jump and triple jump), senior Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton in the 3,200, DeForest junior Anna Szepieniec in the 300 hurdles, Waunakee junior Kyla Saleh in the high jump and junior Brooklyn Sandvig of Chippewa Falls in the 400. In 2019, Stevens Point’s Roisin Willis won the 800 with a state-record time, and she set a national indoor record in the 800 this spring. She missed last year’s state meet to compete in the U.S. National Team Trials. Olivia VanZeeland of Kaukauna returns after winning the high jump in 2019. Muskego won the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays last year.
Division 2 boys: Waukesha Catholic Memorial has 13 qualifiers, including all four relays. Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth is the defending champ in the 110 and 300 hurdles as well as the long jump. Shorewood junior Nathan Cumberbatch won the 400 and 800 last year. Beloit Turner senior Camden Combs qualified in four events and is back to defend his triple jump title, and Valders senior Shane Griepentrog won the 3,200 last year. Madison Edgewood senior Caden Thomas is the defending high jump champ and Little Chute senior Gavin Fritsch is back to defend his discus title. Ellsworth won the 400 and 800 relays last year.
Division 2 girls: Sophomore Nora Gremban of Eagle River Northland Pines won the 800 and 1,600 last year, Rice Lake sophomore Eliana Sheplee is back to defend her 400 title and Two Rivers junior Mikaela Helling won the 3,200 last year. La Crosse Logan senior Kalli Knoble won the high jump last year. Senior Sylvia Johansen of Clinton was the 2019 champ in the 100 dash and took second last year. This year she is the top qualifier. Returning relay champs are Edgewood in the 800, Freedom in the 1,600 and Shorewood in the 3,200.
Division 3 boys: Chetek/Weyerhauser and Grantsburg have eight qualifiers each. Senior Parker Schneider of Durand returns after winning the 800 and 1,600 last year, and Reesville senior Brennen Dvorachek won the 110 and 300 hurdles last year. Also back is Athens senior Caden Decker, the defending pole vault champ. Edgar won the 800 and 1,600 relays last year.
Division 3 girls: Lancaster leads the field with 11 qualifiers, including all four relays. Kayci Martensen of the Benton co-op won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 last year and won the 1,600 and 3,200 in 2019. She’s also a three-time state cross country champ. Other returning champs are junior Steffi Siewert of Deerfield in the 100, junior Kendal Stingle of Shiocton in the 300 hurdles and sophomore Izzy Bender of Fennimore in the high jump. Dodgeland senior Miranda Firari won the pole vault in 2019. Lancaster won the 800 relay last year and Boscobel won the 3,200 relay.
—Gazette staff