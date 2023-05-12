01STOCK_TRACK02

Verona picked up a pair of Big Eight Conference track and field titles Friday night at Breitenbach Stadium in Middleton.

The Wildcats boys team racked up 128 team points to runner-up Middleton's 97, aided by three wins by Milam Harvey in the triple, high and long jumps. Verona also added wins in the 1,600-meter run and the shot put.

JVG_230515_BIG8_TRACK02

The 2023 Big Eight Conference 800 relay champions from Janesville Craig, from left, Sam Werner, Ben Hayd, Hunter Ehret and Dylan Tyler.
JVG_230515_BIG8_TRACK01

Janesville Craig's girls 3,200-meter relay team of, from left, Kera Riley, Addison Fagan, Abi Anderson and Julianna Moran was the Big Eight Conference champions at the conference meet at Breitenbach Stadium in Middleton on Friday.
0
0
0
0
0

