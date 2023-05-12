Verona picked up a pair of Big Eight Conference track and field titles Friday night at Breitenbach Stadium in Middleton.
The Wildcats boys team racked up 128 team points to runner-up Middleton's 97, aided by three wins by Milam Harvey in the triple, high and long jumps. Verona also added wins in the 1,600-meter run and the shot put.
Janesville Parker had a trio of top-three finishers in the sprints. Cayden Brandenburg won the 400 with a time of 49.09 seconds, 2.2 seconds faster than the next fastest runner. He also finished second in the 200 in a time of 22.37. Paul Kim took third in the 100 in 11.18.
Brandenburg also anchored the Vikings' victorious 1,600 relay squad, running after Avery Eastman, Kim, and Deezle Richards and crossing the line in 3 minutes, 27.35 seconds.
Janesville Craig, meanwhile, had a winning effort in the 800 relay. The Cougars' team of Sam Werner, Ben Hayd, Hunter Ehret and Dylan Tyler finished in 1:30.86, their best time of the season. Craig's 400 relay team took second in that race with Tyler and Werner joined by Quintin Jackson and Levi Booker. They carried their baton around the track in 43.48.
"What's great for us is our times are coming down at the right time, and kids are performing well," Cougars boys head coach Jeff Deininger said.
Craig's Jose Gomez-Soto finished third in the 800 in 2:01.42, and Janesville athletes took second and third in the high jump behind Verona's Harvey. Jeffrey Rowin of Parker cleared 6 feet, while Booker jumped 5-10.
The Vikings finished seventh in the 11-team meet with 58 points, and the Cougars were ninth with 47.
In the girls meet, the Wildcats again won the team competition by a healthy margin with 149 points. The Cardinals were also second in the girls meet with 120 points.
In fact, the same four schools finished in the same order in both the girls and boys team standings: Verona, Middleton, Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie East.
The highlight for Craig's girls team was a victory in the 3,200 relay, the meet's first event on the track.
Julianna Moran, Abi Anderson, Addison Fagan and Kera Riley finished in 9:53.04 to pace the field and break the 10-minute barrier for the first time this season.
"To win that race after the week our girls team has endured was really cathartic and fitting," Craig girls coach Brandon Miles said, referring to the arrest of a former coach who stands accused of planting a personal recording device in a girls locker room at the school. "The entire team competed really well even with all of the adversity. We couldn't be prouder as coaches."
For Parker, freshman Harper Brandenburg joined her brother as the winner of the 400, rounding the track in 58.59 seconds. Teammate Mya Barnes was seconds behind in third with a time of 1:00.60. Harper Brandenburg also finished second in the 200 like her brother in a time of 26.37.
"Harper Brandenburg shined on the track today despite the rain," Vikings girls head coach Kat Reilly said. "In every single event, she competed against a majority of upperclassmen."
She also singled out Barnes for praise after the meet.
"I can see she is motivated by competing against great athletes and keeps improving every race," Reilly said.
The Vikings girls were sixth in the team standings with 47 points, and the Cougars girls were ninth with 22.
Parker and Craig will next compete in the Lake Geneva Badger Regional on Monday, May 22, along with Badger, Beloit Memorial, Burlington, Elkhorn, Mukwonago and Waterford with the Mukwonago Sectional to follow on Thursday, May 25.
The other teams in the sectional include Fort Atkinson, Madison La Follette, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie East, and Sun Prairie West.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Breitenbach Stadium, Middleton
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Verona 128, Middleton 97, Madison Memorial 82.5, Sun Prairie East 76, Madison West 68, Madison La Follette 62.5, Janesville Parker 58, Sun Prairie West 57, Janesville Craig 47, Madison East 19, Beloit Memorial 7
EVENT WINNERS PLUS PARKER, CRAIG FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Cortez LeGrant (SPE) 10.86. 3. Paul Kim (JP) 11.18. 4. Levi Booker (JC) 11.18. 200—1. LeGrant (SPE) 22.27. 2. Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 22.37. 400—1. Brandenburg (JP) 49.09. 800—1. Harper Fahey (M) 1:58.14. 3. Jose Gomez-Soto (JC) 2:01.42. 1,600—1. Blake Oleson (V) 4:28.10. 3,200—1. Zach Temple (MW) 9:41.02.
110 hurdles—1. Finn Patenaude (M) 14.77. 300 hurdles—1. Patenaude (M) 39.81.
400 relay—1. Sun Prairie East 43.40. 2. Janesville Craig (Quintin Jackson, Dylan Tyler, Sam Werner, Levi Booker) 43.48. 6. Janesville Parker (Avery Eastman, Cody Slater, Mason Chmielewski, Palmer Butters) 46.11. 800 relay—1. Janesville Craig (Werner, Ben Hayd, Hunter Ehret, Tyler) 1:30.86. 5. Janesville Parker (Eastman, Kim, Antoine Jarrett, Slater) 1:32.51. 1,600 relay—1. Janesville Parker (Eastman, Kim, Deezle Richards, Brandenburg) 3:27.35. 8. Janesville Craig (Alex Lawton, Brenden Wesson, Sam Piper, Gomez-Soto) 3:39.74. 3,200 relay—1. Madison West 8:11.77. 7. Janesville Craig (Gomez-Soto, Jack Myre, Wesson, Lawton) 8:43.26.
Triple jump—1. Milam Harvey (V) 43-10. 5. Jake Costello (JC) 42-2. Discus—1. Jackson Mankowski (MLF) 151-3. 8. Dane Wagner (JC) 124-9. High jump—1. Harvey (V) 6-2. 2. Jeffrey Rowin (JP) 6-0. 3. Levi Booker (JC) 5-10. 6. Nathan Daskam (JC) 5-10. Pole vault—1. Trevor Schulz (SPE) 14-3. 5. Avery Keller (JP) 11-6. Shot put—1. Wesley Briquelet (V) 52-2.5. 8. Cash Davis (JP) 45-10.5. Long jump—1. Harvey (V) 21-8.5. 5. Kim (JP) 20-6.5. 7. Tyler (JC) 20-3.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Verona 149, Middleton 120, Madison Memorial 113.5, Sun Prairie East 78, Sun Prairie West 75.5, Janesville Parker 46, Madison La Follette 43, Madison West 31, Janesville Craig 22, Madison East 15, Beloit Memorial 6
EVENT WINNERS PLUS PARKER, CRAIG FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Lilly Wepking (V) 12.50. 5. Harper Brandenburg (JP) 12.74. 200—1. Alayna West (MLF) 25.92. 2. Harper Brandenburg (JP) 26.37. 7. Mya Barnes (JP) 27.17. 400—1. Brandenburg (JP) 58.59. 3. Barnes (JP) 1:00.60. 800—1. Gabriela Lues (MLF) 2:18.14. 6. Julianna Moran (JC) 2:30.23. 1,600—1. Zaira Malloy-Salgado (M) 5:07.62. 7. Kera Riley (JC) 5:29.95. 3,200—1. Malloy-Salgado (M) 11:03.56. 4. Abi Anderson (JC) 11:49.74.
100 hurdles—1. Audrey Seefeld (SPE) 15.84. 300 hurdles—1. Alexa Wornson (SPE) 48.15.
400 relay—1. Verona 51.01. 4. Janesville Parker (Mia Riley, Violet McCue, Shay Schuh, Makiya Smith) 52.62. 800 relay—1. Sun Prairie East 1:46.56. 5. Janesville Parker (Riley, Schuh, McCue, Smith) 1:50.21. 1,600 relay—1. Verona 4:07.52. 4. Janesville Parker (Smith, Barnes, Schuh, McCue) 4:27.90. 3,200 relay—1. Janesville Craig (Moran, Anderson, Addison Fagan, Kera Riley) 9:53.04.
Shot put—1. Madily Vander Sanden (M) 37-9. 7. Addison Riley-Lein (JP) 32-0.5. Long jump—1. Emerson Myers (MM) 17-0. High jump—1. Katie Ryan (V) 5-4. Triple jump—1. Orinda Shala (MM) 35-4. Pole vault—1. Lilian Reiner (ME) 11-6. Discus—1. Vander Sanden (M) 118-8. 8. Caleigh Huse (JC) 86-4.