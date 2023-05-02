JANESVILLE — The Vikings’ relay teams proved to be the difference in a Big Eight track and field meet between Janesville Parker, Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial on Tuesday. Parker edged out Craig 70-69 in boys events and 71-59 in girls events.
Both Janesville Parker and Craig boys teams defeated Beloit Memorial 104-32 and 106-22 respectively.
The Cougars’ boys team dominated the long-distance races. Leo Burke secured a win in the 800, Jack Myre won the 1,600 and Jack Austin won the 3,200.
“We’re very fortunate,” said Craig coach Brandon Miles. “They’re awesome kids who come from cross country and buy in totally. They trained in the winter if they weren’t in a different sport and they’re super coachable. They have a positive attitude and work really hard, and we’re starting to see that hard work pay off with results.”
Craig’s Jose Gomez-Soto won a tight race and took home the first-place finish in the 400 with a time of 53.82 seconds.
“It’s pretty fun,” Gomez-Soto said about Parker-Craig track meets. “It’s my second year doing track and field and I’m trying to push myself as hard as I can to hopefully make it to state.”
Craig’s success in the long-distance races was matched by Parker’s quick times in the sprints. Paul Kim took the top spot in the 100 with a time of 10.77 and Cayden Brandenburg won the 200 in 22.34 seconds.
Both runners played a key role in Parker’s three relay wins, which pushed the Vikings past the Cougars. Brandenburg, Jonathan Aguiniga, Kim and Avery Eastman combined to win the 400 and the 800 relays, barely edging out Craig in tight races.
“Those were really good competitive races, at least short relays,” Parker coach Dick Schuh said. “It was good for both of us to be able to have good competitions, especially in this kind of weather. It’s gonna help both our teams down the road.”
Janesville’s girls teams were close to an even split. Parker won nine events and Craig won seven.
Parker’s short-distance wins proved to be a difference maker, as Harper Brandenburg secured two victories in the 100 (12.50) and the 400 (1:00.46). Violet McCue won the 200.
Craig’s girls long-distance runners didn’t disappoint, either, as Kendal Richard (800), Abi Anderson (1,600) and Abi Austin won their respective races. Craig’s Caleigh House picked up two wins in the fielding events with victories in long jump (13 feet, 1 inch) and discus (88-0).
Parker again secured its win in the relay races with two crucial victories. The Vikings’ 400 (53.98) and 800 (1:55.01) relay teams crossed the finish line first to edge Craig.
BOYS
Janesville Parker 70, Janesville Craig 69;
Janesville Craig 106, Beloit Memorial 22;
Janesville Parker 104, Beloit Memorial 32
TOP JANESVILLE FINISHERS
Long jump—1. Dylan Tyler (JC) 18-7; 6. DeAngelo Statam (JP) 16-4. High jump—Jeff Rowin (JP) 5-10; 2. Levi Booker (JC) 5-10. Discus—1. Dane Wagner (JC) 121-5; Laden Wright (JP) 116-4. Pole vault—1. Avery Keller (JP) 11-3; 3. Michael Babson (JC) 8-6. Triple jump—1. Jake Costello (JC) 40-3; 4. Xander Valley (JP) 34-7. Shot put—1. Cash Davis (JP) 43-2; 3. Dane Wagner (JC) 36-0.
100 dash—1. Paul Kim (JP) 10.77; 2. Levi Booker (JC) 10.98. 200 —1. Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 22.34; 3. Sam Warner (JC) 22.9. 400—1. Jose Gomez-Soto (JC) 53.82; 3. Jayvion Hill (JP) 55.36. 800—1. Leo Burke (JC) 2:11.59; 5. Made Norman (JP) 2:31.56. 1600—1. Jack Myre (JC) 4:59.09; 5. Madex Norman (JP) 5:26.78. 3200—1. Jack Austin (JC) 10:21.51.
110 hurdles—1. Antoine Jarrett (JP) 17.28. 300 hurdles—1. Antoine Jarrett (JP) 43.94; 4. Nathan Daskam (JC) 46.55.
100 relay—1. Parker (Brandenburg, Aguiniga, Kim, Eastman) 44.11; Craig (Jackson, Tyler, Werner, Booker) 44.23. 200 relay—1. Parker (Brandenburg, Aguiniga, Eastman, Kim) 1:31.74; 2. Craig (Werner, Hard, Ehret, Tyler) 1:32.45. 400 relay—1. Parker (Butters, J. Hill, Chmielewski, Richards) 3:49.72; 2. Craig (Witt, Varela, More, Austin) 4:02.83.
GIRLS
Janesville Parker 71, Janesville Craig 59
TOP JANESVILLE FINISHERS
Long jump—1. Caleigh House (JC) 13-1; 2. Aubree Harwick (JP) 13-7. Discus—1. Caleigh House (JC) 88-0; 2.. Ashlyn Litowski (JP) 82-4. Triple jump—1. Myalee Kuennen (JP) 27-8; 2. Maycie Denson (JC) 26-9. Shot put—1. Addison Riley (JP) 31-0; 5. Caleigh House (JC) 20-10. Pole Vault—1. Alivia Olson (JP) 8-0; 3. Olivia Zuehlke (JC) 6-0.
100 relay—1. Parker (Riley, Barnes, Harwick, Gray) 53.98; 2. Craig (Trevino, Sanovich, Staack, Neisius) 57.56. 200 relay—1. Parker (Riley, Barnes, Smith, Gray) 1:55.01; 2. Craig (Neisius, Zas, Speth, Conway) 1:59.66. 400 relay—1. Craig (Staack, Gryttenholm, Sheridan, Conway) 4:41.24; 2. Parker (Smith, Schuh, Barnes, McCue) 4:49.93.
100 dash—1. Harper Brandenburg (JP) 12.50; 2. Shay Schuh (JP) 13.00. 200—1. Violet Mccue (JP) 28.17; 3. Shaelin Garrity (JC) 30.70. 400—1. Harper Brandenburg (JP) 1:00.46; 3. Abbi Gryttenholm (JC). 800—1. Kendal Richard (JC) 2:49.16. 1600—1. Abi Anderson (JC). 3200—1. Abi Austin (JC) 13:55.77; 2. Ana Williams-Rodriguez (JP) 19:53.29.
100 hurdles—1. Addison Jones (JP) 19.52. 300—1. Liberty Speth (JC) 54.39.