JANESVILLE — The Vikings’ relay teams proved to be the difference in a Big Eight track and field meet between Janesville Parker, Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial on Tuesday. Parker edged out Craig 70-69 in boys events and 71-59 in girls events.

Both Janesville Parker and Craig boys teams defeated Beloit Memorial 104-32 and 106-22 respectively.

