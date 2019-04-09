Ryann Porter and Brody Lippens helped Janesville Parker’s track and field teams to a Big Eight Conference sweep of Madison West at Monterey Stadium on Tuesday night.

Porter and Lippens each won four events.

Porter won both hurdles events, the long jump and the triple jump as Parker cruised to a 101-38 victory in the girls dual.

Tina Shelton won both sprint races and was part of the winning 800-meter relay team. Sarah Varga won both throws events. Catie Gage won the 800 and 1,600.

Lippens won both hurdles events, the long jump and was part of the winning 1,600-meter relay for the boys, who edged the Regents 71-68.

“I didn’t realize it came down to the 4x4 at the end, but it was a good one to get,” Parker coach Dick Schuh said of the close results. “Brody was definitely a bright spot tonight. He’s been pretty consistent—comes to practice every day and does what he’s supposed to do. He’s got a lot of events he can do.”

Parker outscored West 15-3 in the hurdles and 35-17 in the field events on the way to victory.

Boys

PARKER 71, WEST 68

100—Kelvin Opoku-Appoh (W) 11.0, 3. Von Olson (P) 11.3. 200—Opoku-Appoh 23.4, 2. Tyler Vincetich (P) 24.5. 400—Kaleb Kohn (W) 52.4, 2. Vincetich 53.5. 800—Julan Gary (W) 2:08.5, 3. Carlos Miguel Longoria (P) 2:14.8. 1600—Ryan Reed (W) 4:47.8, 2. Aidan Schuh (P) 4:57.8. 3200—Erik Nuenninghoff (W) 10:02.8.

110 hurdles—Brody Lippens (P) 16.2, 3. Patrick Mahaffey (P) 19.4. 300 hurdles—Lippens 42.9, 2. Ethan Terry (P) 45.7, 3. Mahaffey 47.9.

400 relay—West 43.6. 800 relay—Parker (Dunn, Vanderlinden, Schoville, Brooks), 1:35.6. 1600 relay—Parker (Lippens, Schoville, Vincetich, Curry), 3:38.1.

Long jump—Lippens 19-11, 3. Tre Sanda (P) 17-3.5. Triple jump—Tremar Curry (P) 41-0.5, 2. Keshawn Pritchard (P) 34-6.25. Shot put—Patrick Horvath (W) 51-0, 3. Nate White (P) 40-0. Discus—Horvath 139-1, 2. White 117-9, 3. Jesse Severson (P) 109-11. Pole vault—Luke Roca (P) 11-6, 2. Tyler Blum (P) 11-0. High jump—Keshawn Pritchard (P) 5-8, 2. Olson 5-6.

Girls

PARKER 101, WEST 38

100—Tina Shelton (P) 12.36, 3. Amber Schoville (P) 13.34. 200—Shelton 26.8, 2. Schoville 27.5, 3. Brooke Graesslin (P) 27.8. 400—Graesslin 1:01.6. 800—Catie Gage (P) 2:35.4. 1600—Gage 5:46.6. 3200—Andi Bowman (W) 11:59, 2. Brooke Schroeder (P) 13:53.9.

100 hurdles—Ryann Porter (P) 15.61, 2. 2. Hayley Kenyon (P) 19.14. 300 hurdles—Porter 53.4.

400 relay—West 56.1. 800 relay—Parker (Shelton, Kenyon, Payne, Radtke) 1:58.7. 1600 relay—Parker (Graesslin, Schoville, Howell, Lipp), 4:42.1.

Long jump—Porter 15-5, 2. Graesslin 14-2, 3. Brooke Payne (P) 13-9.5. Triple jump—Poerter 34-10, 2. Emma Lippens 28-7, 3. Ashlyn Burdick (P) 28-6. Shot put—Sarah Varga (P) 30-5, 2. Mackenzie Schroeder 28-2. Discus—Varga 103-4, 2. Schroeder 91-3, 3. Makayla O’Leary (P) 74.5. Pole vault—Schoville 8-0. High jump—Katherine Gunn (P) 4-6.

Middleton sweeps visiting Craig—The Middleton boys toppled visiting Janesville Craig 86-55, while the girls won 125-16.

Magnus Jensen swept the throws for the Cougars, putting the shot 41 feet, 4 inches, and winning the discus with a heave of 128-4.

Senior Trevion Moore won the 110 hurdles (15.12 seconds) and the high jump (6-2) to lead the Craig boys.

“Very good job in his first meet of the season,” Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said. “We were scoring in a lot of different places tonight, so I was pleased with the effort.”

Sophomore Bryan Bloomquist won the 3,200 meters, and the Cougars won the 4x200 relay.

The Craig girls picked up half their points in the throws. Baylee Hernandez was second in the discus and third in the shot, while Cami Punzel was second in the shot and Izzy Thompson was third in discus.

“We had several PRs (personal records) in the throws,” Craig girls coach Brad Troeger said.

Boys

MIDDLETON 86, CRAIG 55

100—Kallion Buckner (M) 11.06, 3. Maurice Jones (C) 11.31. 200—Quinn Calvin (M) 23.03, 3. Jones 23.99. 400—Eagan Peters-Michaud (M), 53.56. 800—Max Hlemke (M) 2:10. 1600—Charley Roe (C) 4:59, 3. Matt Dillon (C) 5:04. 3200—Bryan Bloomquist (C) 9:42, 2. Aaron Leverson (C) 9:59.

110 hurdles—Trevion Moore (C) 15.12, 2. Alex Latka (C) 17.0. 300 hurdles—Sam Gessler (M) 42.65.

400 relay—Middleton 45.8. 800 relay—Craig (Jones, Deltgen, Graham, Anderson). 1600 relay—Middleton 3:37.7.

Long jump—Marquez Winters (M) 20-7, 2. Logan Kahl (C) 19-6.5. Triple jump—Foland (M) 39-9, 2. Kahl 39-3, 3. Arturo Silva (C) 36-3. Shot put—Magnus Jensen (C) 41-4, 2. Draven Hutton (C) 39-4. Discus—Jensen 128-4. Pole vault—Sean Bertalot (M) 11-6. High jump—Moore 6-2.

Girls

MIDDLETON 125, CRAIG 16

100—Hadley Braaten (M) 12.9. 200—Gabbi Butler (M) 26.46. 400—Braaten 1:03.4, 3. Emily Mergener (C) 1:09.1. 800—Bella Chirafisi (M) 2:27. 3. Rylee Coleman (C) 2:32. 1600—Lauren Pansegrau (M) 5:14, 2. Clare Hulick (C) 5:35, 3. Ivy White (C) 5:41. 3200—Shea Ruhly (M) 11:20, 3. Cambria Thompson (C) 13:15.

100 hurdles—Sitori Tanin (M) 16.3. 300 hurdles—Julia Torresani (M) 54.31.

400 relay—Middleton 52.83. 800 relay—Middleton 1:57.8. 1600 relay—Middleton 4:19.9.

Long jump—Tanin 15-9, 3. Brynn Blaser (C) 14-1.5. Triple jump—Margo Motiashova (M) 31-4. Shot put—Kobi Davis (M) 34-7, 2. Cami Punzel (C) 30-4, 3. Baylee Hernandez (C) 28-9.5. Discus—Andrea Young (M) 99-6.75, 2. Hernandez 99-5.5, 3. Izzy Thompson (C) 97-9. Pole vault—Georgia Elliott (M) 7-6. High jump—Tanin 5-0.