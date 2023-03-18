UW-Platteville
Janesville Parker's 200-meter relay team took first place and the Vikings' boys track team finished third at the Tri-State Large School Invitational on Friday. Parker's boys team finished with 57.5 points.
The Vikings' 200-relay team consisting of Cayden Brandenburg, Antoine Jarrett, Mason Chmielewski and Paul Kim took first with a time of 1 minute, 39.04 seconds. Parker's 400-relay team took third.
Kim and Brandenburg shined in their short-distance races. Kim took second place in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.81. Brandenburg also had a second-place finish in the 400 dash at 52.9.
In the fielding events, Parker's Jeff Rowin took third place in the high jump and James Bryant won shot put.
Girls—Parker's Harper Brandenburg shined on the girls team and the Vikings finished in 11th place with 30 points.
Brandenburg crossed the finish line first in the 200 dash with a time of 28.16. In the 55 dash, she finished third with a time of 7.75.
Parker's Addison Riley-Lein won the shot put event for the Vikings.
On March 25, the Vikings will compete at Ripon College at 10 a.m.
Milton—The Red Hawks' boys team finished fourth with 57 points and their girls team finished 15th with a score of 4.5.
Milton's boys team shined in the fielding events. Ethan Mitchell finished second in the triple jump and third in long jump. Zak Zimmerman finished third in the pole vault.
Jonathan Flowers finished fourth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:06.72 and Milton finished fourth in the 800 relay.
The Red Hawks' girls team finished in sixth in the 200 relay.
On Tuesday, Fort Atkinson will travel to Milton to face the Red Hawks in a dual meet.
TRI-STATE LARGE SCHOOL INVITATIONAL
At UW-Platteville Williams Fieldhouse, Platteville
BOYS
Team Scores
Oregon 110.5, Platteville 63, Janesville Parker 57.5, Milton 57, Waunakee 42.5, Richland Center 42, McFarland 38, Prairie du Chien 33, Mount Horeb 31, Stillman Valley 29, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 22.5, Freeport 16, Viroqua 13, Wrightstown 13, River Valley 12, Darlington 4.
Event winners, top area finishers
55-meter dash—1. Evan Miles (O) 6.77; 2. Paul Kim (JP) 6.81. 200—1. Brady Cizek (WA) 25.05; 6. Brenon Banushi (MIL) 25.83. 400—1. Casen Udelhofen (P) 52.68; 2. Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 52.9. 800—1. Spencer Alf (MF) 2:06.64; 17. Daniel Stewart (MIL) 2:35.9. 1600—1. Joseph Stoddard (MH) 4:43.14; 4. Jonathan Flowers (MIL) 5:06.72. 3200—1. Issac Ewing (MF) 10:47.95.
55 hurdles—1. Blake Thiry (PDC) 8.36.
200 relay—1. Parker (Brandenburg, Antoine Jarrett, Mason Chmielewski, Kim) 1:39.04. 400 relay—1. Platteville 3:43.59; 3. Parker (Jarrett, Kim, Jeff Rowin, Brandenburg) 3:49.74. 800 relay—1. McFarland 9:17.71; 4. Milton (Braden Borgerding, Flowers, Sam Ruggles, Mason Sorge) 9:26.49.
High jump—1. Hans Kiesau (O) 5-10, 3. Rowin (JP) 5-8. Pole vault—1. Mason Konopacki (O) 11-6; 3. Zak Zimmerman (MIL) 10-06. Long jump—1. Leif Fingerson (RC) 20-9; 3. Ethan Mitchell (MIL) 20-7.5. Triple jump—1. Blake Thiry (PDC) 43-3; 2. Mitchell (MIL) 41-3. Shot put—1. James Bryant (JP) 56-8.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Oregon 116, Prairie du Chien 56.5, Waunakee 53.5, Platteville 48.5, Mount Horeb 48, McFarland 46.33, Richland Center 35, Viroqua 33.5, Wrightstown 32.33, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 31.33, Janesville Parker 30, Darlington 30, River Valley 12.5, Stillman Valley 5, Milton 4.5.
Event winners, top area finishers
55-meter dash—1. Emma Schell (O) 7.51; 3. Harper Brandenburg (JP) 7.75. 200—1. Brandenburg (JP) 28.16. 400—1. Delaney Nyenhuis (O) 1:02.3; 23. Ny'Zyre Gray (JP) 1:20.52. 800—1. Annie Robinson (DMP) 2:32.09; 16. Presley Treuthardt (MIL) 3:10.6. 1600—1. Ellie Robinson (DMP) 5:30.03; 3200—1. Dasha Vorontsov (O) 12:01.66.
55 hurdles—1. Anna Johnson (O) 9.61.
200 relay—1. Mount Horeb 1:57.1; 6. Milton (Hailey Gill, Laney Gill, Alexis Stockman, Bardot Sheehy) 2:04.06. 400 relay—1. Platteville 4:35.71; 7. Janesville Parker (Mya Barnes, Shay Schuh, Violet Mccue, Mia Riley) 5:10.63. 800 relay—1. Waunakee 10:40.07.
High jump—1. Taia Dressler (PDC) 5-0. Pole vault—1. Julia Ackley (MF) 10-0; T6. Sheehy (MIL) 7-0. Long jump—1. Rachel Kuehl (MF) 17-0; T11. L. Gill (MIL) 13-8.5. Triple jump—1. Tessa Recob (WR) 32-3; T10. H. Gill (MIL) 27-1. Shot put—1. Addison Riley-Lein (JP) 33-6.75.