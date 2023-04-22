Janesville Craig's boys track and field team took second place with 124 points, and the girls took fifth with 86 in an invitational in Watertown on Friday. Neenah's boys team took home the victory, as did Waunakee's girls.
Craig's Levi Booker won the high jump and was part of the 400-meter relay team that took first place. Booker also took second place in the 100-meter dash.
Dylan Tyler, a member of the 400 relay team, took second in long jump.
Freshman Alex Lawton finished in third place in the 400, while freshman Nathan Daskam took third in the 300 hurdles.
The Cougars' Chloe Hedman won the triple jump and pole vault in the girls meet. Kera Riley and Liberty Speth both had second-place finishes in the 1,600 and the 300 hurdles respectively.
Craig's 3,200 relay team, consisting of Julianna Moran, Abi Anderson, Addison Fagan and Riley, took second place with a time of 10:23.84.
"It's great to get to a meet where we can utilize athletes in multiple events and tax them a little extra to see how they handle the increased workload," said Craig coach Brandon Miles. "We're a young team, so it's important for our athletes to learn how to compete at a high level in multiple events."
On Tuesday, Craig will travel to Verona for a Big Eight double dual against the Wildcats and Sun Prairie West.
WATERTOWN TRACK AND FIELD INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
Neenah 177, Janesville Craig 124, Waunakee 111, Watertown 103, Baraboo 70, Sun Prairie West 66, Randolph 40, Brown Deer 1