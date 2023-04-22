01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig's boys track and field team took second place with 124 points, and the girls took fifth with 86 in an invitational in Watertown on Friday. Neenah's boys team took home the victory, as did Waunakee's girls. 

Craig's Levi Booker won the high jump and was part of the 400-meter relay team that took first place. Booker also took second place in the 100-meter dash. 

