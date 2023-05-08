Evansville’s boys track and field team took third place at the Redbird Invitational on Monday with 90 points. The Blue Devils’ girls team took fourth with 78.
The Blue Devils’ relay teams shined as they took home three first-place finishes. The 4x400 boys team consisting of Caleb Maguigad, Charlie Braunschweig, Dawson Kopf and Noah Deml took first with a time of three minutes and 38.93 seconds. Deml, Braunschweig, William Gallagher and Brock Elliott combined to win the 4x800 relay at 9:09.19.
The girls’ 4x800 relay team of Jer’Novia Hermanson, Alyssa Tofte, Irene Gallagher and Rosemary Gallagher placed first in 11:00.46.
Evansville’s Wyatt Klitzman topped the field in the triple jump event with a score of 39 feet and 10 inches.
Rosemary Gallagher won the 3200 meter dash for the Blue Devils with a time of 12:34.24. Rounding out the top finishers for Evansville was Rachael Klitzman who finished first in the long jump at 15 feet and eight inches.
REDBIRD INVITATIONAL
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Cuba City 116, Monroe 105, Evansville 90, Albany 77, Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg 57.5, Black Hawk 56.5, River Ridge 52, Pecatonica/Argyle 37, Darlington 31, Tri State Homeschool 28, Belmont 18, Cassville 15, Southwestern 9, Monticello 5
100 relay—1. River Ridge 46.28. 200 relay—1. River Ridge 1:34.96; 5. Evansville (Caleb Maguigad, Xavier Diebold, Christian Peleck, Orion Hunt) 1:40.24. 400 relay—1. Evansville (Caleb Maguigad, Charlie Braunschweig, Dawson Kopf, Noah Deml) 3:38.93. 800 relay—1. Evansville (Noah Deml, Charlie Braunschweig, William Gallagher, Brock Elliott) 9:09.19.
Pole vault—1. Logan Gallagher (CC) 11-0; 3. Alex Seuferer (E) 9-0. High jump—1. Matthew Nies (RR) 6-0; 10. Alex Seuferer (E) 5-2. Shot put—1. Jacob Kavicky (TSH) 47-3.5; 23. Tanner Zastoupil (E) 27-2. Long jump—1. Mason Leeser (CC) 20-9; 5. Xavier Diebold (E) 18-7. Triple jump—1. Wyatt Klitzman (E) 39-10. Discus throw—1. Jacob Kavicky (TSH) 147-7; 16. Tanner Zastoupil (E) 84-3.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Cuba City 115, Monroe 111.5, Darlington 103, Evansville 78, Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg 64, Pecatonica/Argyle 44, Albany 38, Black Hawk 33, Southwester 33, Tri State Homeschool 29, River Ridge 23, Monticello 9.5, Cassville 7, Belmont 4