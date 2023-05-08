01STOCK_TRACK02

Evansville’s boys track and field team took third place at the Redbird Invitational on Monday with 90 points. The Blue Devils’ girls team took fourth with 78.

The Blue Devils’ relay teams shined as they took home three first-place finishes. The 4x400 boys team consisting of Caleb Maguigad, Charlie Braunschweig, Dawson Kopf and Noah Deml took first with a time of three minutes and 38.93 seconds. Deml, Braunschweig, William Gallagher and Brock Elliott combined to win the 4x800 relay at 9:09.19.

