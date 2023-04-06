Elkhorn’s boys track team took third of 11 teams in the Herd Relays at Elkhorn High on Thursday, while the girls team finished fourth.
Kaiden Porep won the 300 hurdles for the Elks, who also had a win in the 400 relay with a team of Myles Gunderson, Cayden Burns, Jack Jacobs, Owen Backus. Elkhorn’s 1,600 relay foursome of Tre Truesdale, Brett Kitzmiller, Aaron Schumer and Burns took second in that event.
On the girls side, Tirzah Losos had top four finishes in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
The Elks also won the 100-100-200-400 sprint medley relay with a team of Sienna Reece, Ava Zepzauer, Laura Hensel, Lily Cooper.
Clinton took fifth in both the boys and girls team standings with standout performances from its long distance runners. The Cougars were second in both the boys 3,200 relay and the distance medley relay with legs that covered distances of 1,200; 400; 800; and 1,600 meters. Reagan Flickinger, Dylan Yurs and Oliver Melson were part of both those relays. Isaac Villarello joined them in the 3,200, while Nathaniel Ligman was their fourth in the medley event.
The Clinton girls, meanwhile, won each of those events with the same quartet in each race: Ava Mueller, Emma Maly, Paige Damman and Abby Brandl.
Janesville Parker’s girls team saw a top-five finish in the 400 relay with a team of Ny’Zyre Gray, Nevaya Greer, Aubree Harwick, Myalee Kuennen with a time of 55.66.
For Milton, Garrett Bladl won the boys high jump competition with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches. The Red Hawks girls 800 relay team of Laney Gill, Tressa Shaw, Alexis Sotckman, Lydia Kueng took second with a time of 2:00.86.
HERD RELAYS
At Elkhorn High School
TEAM SCORES
BOYS
Sun Prairie West 66, Waterford 62.5, Elkhorn 51, Richmond 43, Clinton 41.5, Milton 41, Delavan-Darien 36.5, Palmyra-Eagle 28, St. Thomas More 24, Janesville Parker 16, Union Grove 13.5.
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP LOCAL FINISHER
110 hurdles—Daniel Wilson (SPW) 17.13. 4. Kaiden Porep (E) 18.24. 300 hurdles—Porep (E) 45.86.
400 relay—Elkhorn (Myles Gunderson, Cayden Burns, Jack Jacobs, Owen Backus) 45.07. 800 relay—Delavan-Darien (Dawson Lenz, Makai Johnson, Ahron Pope, Danny Stanton) 1:37.03. 1,600 relay—Richmond, 3:40.44. 2. Elkhorn (Tre Truesdale, Brett Kitzmiller, Aaron Schumer, Burns), 3:43.66. 3,200 relay—Sun Prairie West, 9:30.47. 2. Clinton (Reagan Flickinger, Dylan Yurs, Isaac Villarello, Oliver Melson), 9:41.36. Sprint medley (100-100-200-400)—Waterford, 1:40.94. 4. Elkhorn (Trenton Eby, Jacob Ringhand, Truesdale, Thayden Forster), 1:46.34. Sprint medley (200-200-400-800)—Richmond, 3:50.61. 2. Delavan-Darien (Pope, Zakariah Ammon, Emanuel Valadez, Camron Lumkes), 4:00.92. Distance medley (1,200-400-800-1,600)—Sun Prairie West, 11:36.63. 2. Clinton (Melson, Nathaniel Ligman, Yurs, Flickinger), 11:58.67.
High jump—Garrett Bladl (M) 5-10. Pole vault—Miles Adkins (SPW) 11-0. 3. Logan Karstaedt (C) 10-6. 3. Zakery Zimmerman (M) 10-6.
GIRLS
Waterford 71, Richmond 54, Sun Prairie West 52, Elkhorn 48, Clinton 46.5, Union Grove 37, Palmyra-Eagle 31, Delavan-Darien 26.5, Milton 21, St. Thomas More 21, Janesville Parker 14.5
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP LOCAL FINISHER
100 hurdles—Emily Tryon (W) 17.85. 3. Tirzah Losos (E) 18.35. 300 hurdles—Brooklyn Lamers (UG) 50.50. 4. Losos (E) 56.05.
400 relay—Richmond, 53.90. 5. Janesville Parker (Ny’Zyre Gray, Nevaya Greer, Aubree Harwick, Myalee Kuennen), 55.66. 800 relay—Palmyra-Eagle, 1:57.64. 3. Milton (Laney Gill, Tressa Shaw, Alexis Sotckman, Lydia Kueng), 2:00.86. 1,600 relay—Richmond, 4:34.62. 6. Clinton (Hannah Hahn, Lylah Peters, Natalie Bell, Parker Kutz), 4:46.17. 3,200 relay—Clinton (Ava Mueller, Emma Maly, Paige Damman, Abby Brandl), 11:05.09. Sprint medley (100-100-200-400)—Elkhorn (Sienna Reece, Ava Zepzauer, Laura Hensel, Lily Cooper), 2:01.70. Sprint medley (200-200-400-800)—Delavan-Darien (Kylene Yartey, Sophia Szczap, Addison Stallings, Alaina Sorg), 4:49.88. Distance medley (1,200-400-800-1,600)—Clinton (Damman, Peters, Mueller, Maly), 13:44.18.
High jump—Cassie Siegel (SPW) 5. 4. Jenna Heindselman (E) 4-8. Pole vault—Cassie Gaulke (E) 7-6.