Elkhorn’s boys track team took third of 11 teams in the Herd Relays at Elkhorn High on Thursday, while the girls team finished fourth.

Kaiden Porep won the 300 hurdles for the Elks, who also had a win in the 400 relay with a team of Myles Gunderson, Cayden Burns, Jack Jacobs, Owen Backus. Elkhorn’s 1,600 relay foursome of Tre Truesdale, Brett Kitzmiller, Aaron Schumer and Burns took second in that event.

