Edgerton had the top area track and field teams in the boys and girls standings at the Blue Jay Invite at Cambridge High School on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide boys were second with 80 points behind Sugar River's 146, highlighted by the 1,600-meter relay foursome of James Alexandar, Benno Backhaus, Nicholas Dillman and Frederic Geiger-Kittel winning that event in 3:42.31.
The Tide had six athletes finish in the top 10 in the field events, including Cole Langer taking second in the high jump by clearing 6 feet and Beau Allison taking second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 2 inches.
Garrett Kotnour also had a second-place finish in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:10.79.
The Crimson Tide girls, meanwhile, were fifth in team scoring with 69 points. They enjoyed nine top-five finishes, including wins in the pole vault by Carmen Gresens after she cleared 9 feet even and by the 3,200-meter relay team of Alexy Brunner, Gracee Langer, Elizabeth Leikness and Jessi Salimes.
Salimes and Langer were second in the 3,200 and 800 with times of 12:18.55 and 2:37.14, respectively. Leikness also took second in the 400 with a time of 1:07.03.
Beloit Turner's Elijah Terrell won three events for the Trojans, including the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in 11.57 and 22.99 seconds, respectively. He also took first in the long jump, covering 21 feet, 0.75 inches.
Evansville's Quinn Grovesteen Matchey had the top marks in shot put and discus. His best put was 47 feet, 3.5 inches, and his winning discus throw was 133 feet, 10 inches.
Other event winners from Gazette coverage area schools included:
Sawyer Dase, Big Foot, boys triple jump, 40 feet, 9 inches.
Kaden Rambatt, Big Foot, boys pole vault, 15 feet.