01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Buy Now

Edgerton had the top area track and field teams in the boys and girls standings at the Blue Jay Invite at Cambridge High School on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide boys were second with 80 points behind Sugar River's 146, highlighted by the 1,600-meter relay foursome of James Alexandar, Benno Backhaus, Nicholas Dillman and Frederic Geiger-Kittel winning that event in 3:42.31.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you