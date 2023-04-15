Clinton and Brodhead/Juda tied atop the boys team standings at the Clinton Relays track meet Friday at Clinton High School, while the Cougars girls team claimed second behind East Troy.
Blaine Brown won both hurdling events (110 meters and 300 meters) for the Cougars, while Clinton squads won the traditional 3,200-meter relay in 8:52.48 and took second in the 4,000-meter distance medley relay (with legs of 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 meters) in 11:27.19. Reagan Flickinger, Dylan Yurs and Quinn McCabe all participated in both of those races.
Logan Karstaedt of Clinton also won the pole vault after clearing 11 feet, 6 inches for a personal best.
Both of Brodhead/Juda's and Whitewater's teams finished in the top five in the meet, as well.
The Cardinals won the boys 1,600-meter relay, and Gavin and Tegan Pinnow tied each other at the top of the high jump standings after both cleared 5 feet, 10 inches. Nathan Engen won the triple jump competition, covering a distance of 38 feet, 3 inches.
For the Whippets, a team of Nate Holden, Curtis Rossmiller, Miles Nickelsburg and Jack Hefty won the distance medley in a time of 11:27.19. Jake Kuhlow and Connor Raupp had the two best discus throws of the meet at 149-11 and 147-6.
Jefferson thrower Ayianna Johnson posted a 162-foot, 4-inch discus throw at the meet to win the event. According to MileSplit.com, it was the fifth-best prep girls discus mark in the nation this season.
CLINTON RELAYS
At Clinton High School
TEAM RESULTS
GIRLS
East Troy 97, Clinton 87, Jefferson 68, Whitewater 55, Brodhead/Juda 48, Evansville 39.5, Delavan-Darien 39, Beloit Turner 35.5, Big Foot 18
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP AREA FINISHER
400 relay—1. East Troy 51.91. 2. Whitewater (Cara Yang, Kindyl Kilar, Emma Weigel, Calli Grosinske) 52.78. 800 relay—1. East Troy 1:49.15. 2. Whitewater (Weigel, Grosinske, Sydney Schilt, Kilar) 1:51.13. 1,600 relay—East Troy 4:11.07. 2. Whitewater (Grosinske, Athena Soto, Schilt, Kilar) 4:19.72. 3,200 relay—1. Clinton (Paige Damman, Parker Kutz, Ella Logterman, Lylah Peters) 11:09.62. Sprint medley relay (200-100-100-400)—1. Delavan-Darien (Kylene Yartey, Sophia Szczap, Alaina Sorg, Addison Stallings) 2:02.41. Sprint medley relay (400-200-200-800)—1. Delavan-Darien (Stallings, Yartey, Janelle Simons, Sorg) 4:41.09. Distance medley relay (1,200-400-800-1,600)—1. Clinton (Damman, Hannah Hahn, Ava Mueller, Emma Maly) 14:21.65.
100 hurdles—1. Bronwyn Sherlund (BT) 18.33. 300 hurdles—1. Joliette Thompson (ET) 55.83. 2. Kiki Pfeifer (C) 56.76.
Shot put—1. Ayianna Johnson (J) 38-5. 2. Onni Williams (BJ) 36-6.5. Discus—1. Johnson (J) 162-4. 2. Izzy Dieter (W) 117-10. High jump—1. Madi Brown (BJ) 4-10. Pole vault—1. Evie Troxel (W) 10-0. Long jump—1. Amya Pluess (ET) 16-2.5. 2. Stallings (DD) 15-6. Triple jump—1. Jillian Pergande (ET) 32-5.5. 2. Brenley Jones (BJ) 31-1.5.
BOYS
Clinton 76, Brodhead/Juda 76, Big Foot 71, Whitewater 58, Delavan-Darien 58, Evansville 49, Beloit Turner 41, East Troy 38, Jefferson 31
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP AREA FINISHER
400 relay—1. Big Foot (Karsen Cox, Jax Hertel, Kaeden Weberpal, Hudson Torrez) 44.95. 800 relay—1. Big Foot (Hertel, Sawyer Dase, Weberpal, Torrez) 1:32.39. 1,600 relay—1. Brodhead/Juda (Gavin Pinnow, Nathan Engen, Eric Woodward, Grant Purdue) 3:36.99. 3,200 relay—1. Clinton (Reagan Flickinger, Quinn McCabe, Cody Sullivan, Dylan Yurs) 8:52.48. Sprint medley relay (200-100-100-400)—1. Delavan-Darien (Kane Kaiser, Tyler Pohl, Zakariah Ammon, Amando Gonzalez) 1:48.63. Sprint medley relay (400-200-200-800)—1. East Troy 3:50.91. 2. Brodhead/Juda (Purdue, Woodward, Pinnow, Marcus McIntyre) 4:00.57. Distance medley relay (1,200-400-800-1,600)—1. Whitewater (Nate Holden, Curtis Rossmiller, Miles Nickelsburg, Jack Hefty) 11:27.19.
110 hurdles—1. Blaine Brown (C) 18.65. 300 hurdles—1. Brown (C) 44.52.
Shot put—1. Blake Kader (ET) 48-1. 2. Blake Matthys (BJ) 47-5. Discus—1. Jake Kuhlow (W) 149-11. High jump—1. Tegan Pinnow (BJ) 5-10. Pole vault—1. Logan Karstaedt (C) 11-6. Long jump—Elijah Terrell (BT) 21-3. Triple jump—1. Engen (BJ) 38-3.
- Tide rises at invitational in Cambridge — Edgerton had the top area track and field teams in the boys and girls standings at the Blue Jay Invite at Cambridge High School on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide boys were second with 80 points behind Sugar River's 146, highlighted by the 1,600-meter relay foursome of James Alexandar, Benno Backhaus, Nicholas Dillman and Frederic Geiger-Kittel winning that event in 3:42.31.
The Tide had six athletes finish in the top 10 in the field events, including Cole Langer taking second in the high jump by clearing 6 feet and Beau Allison taking second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 2 inches.
Garrett Kotnour also had a second-place finish in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:10.79.
The Crimson Tide girls, meanwhile, were fifth in team scoring with 69 points. They enjoyed nine top-five finishes, including wins in the pole vault by Carmen Gresens after she cleared 9 feet even and by the 3,200-meter relay team of Alexy Brunner, Gracee Langer, Elizabeth Leikness and Jessi Salimes.
Salimes and Langer were second in the 3,200 and 800 with times of 12:18.55 and 2:37.14, respectively. Leikness also took second in the 400 with a time of 1:07.03.
Beloit Turner's Elijah Terrell won three events for the Trojans, including the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in 11.57 and 22.99 seconds, respectively. He also took first in the long jump, covering 21 feet, 0.75 inches.
Evansville's Quinn Grovesteen Matchey had the top marks in shot put and discus. His best put was 47 feet, 3.5 inches, and his winning discus throw was 133 feet, 10 inches.
Other event winners from Gazette coverage area schools included:
- Sawyer Dase, Big Foot, boys triple jump, 40 feet, 9 inches.
- Kaden Rambatt, Big Foot, boys pole vault, 15 feet.
- Noah Deml, Evansville, 400-meter dash, 53.68 seconds.
- Willow Crecelius, Orfordville Parkview, girls 100 hurdles, 17.22 seconds.
BLUE JAY INVITE
At Cambridge High School
TEAM RESULTS
GIRLS
Sugar River 102.5, Deerfield 94.5, Randolph 89.5, Johnson Creek 82, Edgerton 69, Evansville 42, Orfordville Parkview 37, Big Foot 36.5, Albany 35, Cambridge 34, Beloit Turner 27, Faith Christian School 22, Lake Mills 16, Monticello 5.
BOYS
Sugar River 146, Edgerton 80, Randolph 66, Big Foot 65, Lake Mills 61, Deerfield 60.5, Beloit Turner 55, Albany 53, Evansville 47, Cambridge 26, Faith Christian School 19, Orfordville Parkview 13, Johnson Creek 7.5, Monticello 3.
- Badger sweeps home meets — Lake Geneva Badger's track teams cruised to victories in five-team track meets at Badger High on Thursday afternoon.
The Badger boys finished 64 points clear of Elkhorn, and the girls were 81 points clear of the Elks.
TEAM SCORES
GIRLS
Lake Geneva Badger 133, Elkhorn 69, Burlington 36.5, Union Grove 25.5, Racine St. Catherine's 3
WINNER PLUS TOP BADGER AND ELKHORN FINISHERS
100—1. Addie Baker (E) 13.07. 2. Natalie Porras (LGB) 13.10. 200—1. Jenna Weis (B) 27.89. 2. Takiyah Bolton (E) 27.94. 3. Lily Villarreal (LGB) 28.51. 400—1. Weis (B) 1:01.82. 4. Lily Cooper (E) 1:07.37. 5. Villarreal (LGB) 1:09.03. 800—1. Brooklyn Flies (LGB) 2:32.61. 9. Alexandria Trost (E) 3:19.82. 1,600—1. Delaney Deering (LGB) 6:01.87. 7. Paige Nelson (E) 7:32.04. 3,200—1. Deering (LGB) 13:25.35. 2. Molly Turk (E) 14:38.04.
100 hurdles—1. Tirzah Losos (E) 18.27. 2. Marissa Bergstrain (LGB) 18.61. 300 hurdles—1. Lauren Milligan (LGB) 51.70. 2. Ila Flath (E) 56.15.
400 relay—1. Elkhorn (Baker, Sienna Reece, Ava Zepezauer, Bolton) 53.18. 2. Badger (Bergstrain, Camryn Knaack, Porras, Elizabeth Fettig) 54.12. 800 relay—1. Badger (Maryn Jarvis, Andrea Mendez, Devon Bland, Lilia Rothschild) 1:59.10. 2. Elkhorn (Laura Hensel, Aubrey Schwent, Reece, Madisyn Deahn) 1:59.40. 1,600 relay—1. Badger (Autumn Carr, Flies, Kennedy Monge, Milligan) 4:28.79. 2. Elkhorn (Baker, Cooper, Flath, Laura Hensel). 3,200 relay—1. Badger (Monge, Kiki Nolan, Carr, Kylie Kramp) 11:07.21. 3. Elkhorn (Vanessa Kotlarz, Olivia Prowitz, Turk, Nelson) 13:31.76.
High jump—1. Milligan (LGB) 4-11. 2. Lucy Woolever (E) 4-8. Long jump—1. Knaack (LGB) 16-6. 6. Zepezauer (E) 14-01.5. Triple jump—1. Knaack (LGB) 36-8.25. 2. Cooper (E) 32-10. Pole vault—1. Weis (B) 9-6. 2. Deahn (E) 8-0. 4. Maryn Jarvis (LGB) 6-6. Discus—1. Cameron Jansen (LGB) 99-10. 3. Hannah Person (E) 97-4. Shot put—1. Ashlin Nottestad (LGB) 34-11.25. 4. Bolton (E) 31-10.5.
BOYS
Lake Geneva Badger 130, Elkhorn 49, Racine St. Catherine's 31, Union Grove 23, Burlington 15
WINNER PLUS TOP BADGER AND ELKHORN FINISHER
100—1. Kacey Spranger (UG) 11.05. 4. Cayden Burns (E) 11.14. 6. Zach Bauman (LGB) 11.37. 200—1. Jayvion Hunter (RSC) 22.90. 3. Cesar Castro (LGB) 23.55. 9. Tre Truesdale (E) 24.25. 400—1. Bo Nelson (LGB) 57.96. 4. Xavier Malmin (E) 1:00.66. 800—1. Jackson Albanese (LGB) 1:57.68. 5. Sam Manak (E) 2:14.33. 1,600—Daniel Martinez (LGB) 4:55.78.
110 hurdles—1. Logan Meinel (LGB) 15.90. 10. Thayden Forster (E) 21.04. 300 hurdles—1. Tim DeVries (LGB) 42.42. 4. Kaiden Porep (E) 44.36.
400 relay—1. Union Grove 45.45. 2. Badger (Wade Brewington, TT O'Laughlin, Landon Nottestad, Ethan Francois) 47.40. 3. Elkhorn 48.87. 800 relay—1. Elkhorn (Blake Brendal, Kona Eby, Trenton Eby, Jayven Dixon), 1:41.47. 1,600 relay—1. Badger (Albanese, Fayisa Amann, Connor Bourdo, Max Baertschy) 3:47.62. 3. Elkhorn (Joaquin Castillo, Evan Heindselman, Dylan Mahlum, Emmanuel Padilla), 4:02.33. 3,200 relay—1. Badger (Edward Stricker, Cristian Rodriguez, Isaac VanDeBerg, Tim Geils) 9:57.06. 2. Elkhorn (Alex Rosillo, Connor Monty, Michael Kornhoff, Castillo) 10:21.11.
High jump—1. Thorin Forster (E) 5-10. 2. Meinel (LGB) 5-8. Long jump—1. Jordan Hall (E) 21-0.25. 2. Amann (LGB) 19-7. Triple jump—1. Hall (E) 43-1.5. 2. Baertschy (LGB) 38-7. Pole vault—1. Maxx Roberts (LGB) 9-6. 4. Sam Dreyer (E) 8-6. Discus—1. EJ Gritzner (LGB) 134-11. 6. Aiden Gatton (E) 104-0. Shot put—1. Abel Mulder (RSC) 51-3.5. 2. Aiden Olson (E) 46-5.25. 3. Gritzner (LGB) 44-10.