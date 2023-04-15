01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Buy Now

Clinton and Brodhead/Juda tied atop the boys team standings at the Clinton Relays track meet Friday at Clinton High School, while the Cougars girls team claimed second behind East Troy.

Blaine Brown won both hurdling events (110 meters and 300 meters) for the Cougars, while Clinton squads won the traditional 3,200-meter relay in 8:52.48 and took second in the 4,000-meter distance medley relay (with legs of 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 meters) in 11:27.19. Reagan Flickinger, Dylan Yurs and Quinn McCabe all participated in both of those races.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you