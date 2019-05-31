LA CROSSE

Isaac Morris added another gold medal to his collection Friday.

The Parkview sophomore’s final throw in the wheelchair shot put sailed 24 feet, 11.5 inches at the WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse. He won his second straight state title in the event and matched the state record set by Greendale’s Zak Giemza in 2012.

Morris broke down when the title-winning result was announced, holding his head in his hands as spectators clapped and cheered in a video the WIAA posted to Twitter.

He’s the second Parkview athlete to win back-to-back state titles. Todd Phalin, a 1998 inductee into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame, won 100-meter dash titles in 1979 and 1980.

Chippewa Falls junior Ty Wiberg, who won the wheelchair shot put as a freshman, finished second with a throw of 23 feet, 10 inches. Columbus Catholic’s Noah Eckelberg (22-2.75) was third, followed by Cuba City’s Benny Guerin (21-9).

Craig’s boys 4x800 reaches final

Janesville Craig’s Bryan Bloomquist, Matthew Dillon, Zander Arena and Aaron Leverson teamed up to finish seventh in 7 minutes, 59.32 seconds during their preliminary heat for the boys 4x800-meter relay, clinching a berth in today’s final.

Leverson will also compete today in the open 800, where he’s seeded fourth.

Bloomquist took seventh in the 3,200-meter run in 9:24.03 Friday. Winner Drew Bosley, a Homestead senior, set a state record in 8:57.70.

Craig senior Trevion Moore will compete today in the high jump finals.

Sophomore Clare Hulick finished 24th in the girls’ 800-meter run.

Parker’s Porter extends season

Janesville Parker’s 4x200 relay consisting of Shelton, Brooke Graesslin, Amber Schoville and Ryann Porter, seeded third going into the state meet, placed 11th in 1:45.14 to miss out on a finals berth.

Porter extended her season with a pair of top-10 finishes, taking seventh in the long jump and ninth in the 100 hurdles.

Graesslin was 16th in the open 400, while Shelton was 17th in the 100 and 20th in the 200.

Tremar Curry’s best attempt in the triple jump measured 42 feet, 0.5 inches. The Parker senior placed 19th. La Follette’s Ladell Cannon won the event with a mark of 45-11.75.

Nelson advances in hurdles events

Milton’s Dane Nelson won the first of two preliminary heats in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 14.78 seconds. The junior is seeded behind West Bend East’s Joe Salamone (14.64) and Slinger’s Hayden Wagner (14.76) for today’s final.

Nelson also qualified for the finals in the 300 hurdles.

Fellow Red Hawk Katie Chesebro took eighth in the high jump—her best finish in the event in four trips to state.

Elkhorn records fall

Elkhorn’s Madison Page reached the podium in the girls long jump and set a school record in the process. The senior jumped 18 feet, 5 inches to finish fifth.

Page, Lea Connolly, Emily Beinert and Shannon Wulf took 16th in the 4x100 relay, setting a school record in 49.86 seconds.

Matt Franz, Caden Reece, Lucas Koepke and Mason Stebnitz finished the 4x400 relay in 3:24.35, holding off Arrowhead (3:24.72) to win their preliminary heat. They are seeded seventh for today’s final.

Devon Davey posted a time of 21.99 seconds in the boys 200 to reach today’s final. The Elkhorn junior had the seventh-best preliminary time.

Edgerton’s Beighley saves best for last

Edgerton sophomore Tony Beighley entered the state meet seeded 13th in the Division 2 boys long jump.

He left with a third-place finish and spot on the podium.

Beighley, who came in with a seed mark shy of 21 feet, leaped 22 feet, 6.75 inches on his sixth and final jump of the day Friday. He finished an inch out of second place, while Brown Deer senior Dameco Walker was first at 23-4.

Evansville sophomore Riley Siltman also found the podium Friday. He took fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:48.86, 10 seconds or so behind winner Henry Chapman, of East Troy.

Whitewater boys relays will stay busy

Whitewater qualified a boys team in every relay except the 1,600, and the Whippets qualified for the finals in the 400 and 800.

They were fourth in the 4x100 prelims, a little more than a half-second off the pace set by Rice Lake, and were second in the 4x200 prelims behind only Freedom.

Clinton’s girls also had success in the prelims. The Cougars will run in the 4x100 final. Freshman Sylvia Johansen, who is part of that relay, qualified top-three in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Hannah Welte, who is part of that relay, also qualified for the finals in the 300 hurdles.

Beloit Turner’s 4x200 girls relay team qualified ninth for today’s finals.

WIAA state track and field meet

Friday-Saturday At UW-La Crosse RESULTS FRIDAY

Champions and area results; top 10 in preliminaries advance to today’s finals

Division 1

Boys

100 prelims—Elijah Johnson, sr., Milw. Washington, 10.71; 24. Brody Lippens, sr., Parker, 11.69. 200 prelims—Elijah Johnson, sr., Milw. Washington, 21.62; 8. Devon Davey, jr., Elkhorn, 21.99. 3200—Drew Bosley, sr., Homestead, 8:57.70; 7. Bryan Bloomquist, so., Craig, 9:24.03.

110 hurdles prelims—Joe Salamone, jr., West Bend East, 14.64; 3. Dane Nelson, jr., Milton, 14.78. 300 hurdles prelims—Landon Peterson, so., Onalaska, 38.71; 5. Dane Nelson, jr., Milton, 39.33; 17. Brody Lippens, sr., Parker, 40.72; 22. Lucas Koepke, jr., Elkhorn, 42.04.

400 relay prelims—Racine Horlick, 41.38. 800 relay prelims—Muskego, 1:27.39. 1600 relay prelims—Bay Port, 3:23.02; 7. Elkhorn (Matt Franz, Caden Reece, Lucas Koepke, Mason Stebnitz), 3:24.35. 3200 relay prelims—Middleton, 7:48.65; 7. Janesville Craig (Bryan Bloomquist, Matthew Dillon, Zander Arena, Aaron Leverson), 7:59.32.

Triple jump—Ladell Cannon, sr., La Follette, 45-11.75; 18. Tremar Curry, sr., Parker, 42-0.5. Pole vault—Maxwell Meyer, sr., Oconomowoc, 15-3. Discus—Andrew Stone, sr., Fond du Lac, 189-7.

Mixed wheelchair shot put—Isaac Morris, so., Parkview, 24-11.5.

Girls

100 prelims—Amari Brown, jr., Milwaukee King, 11.78; 17. Tina Shelton, jr., Parker, 12.65. 200 prelims—Amari Brown, jr., Milwaukee King, 23.80; 20. Tina Shelton, jr., Parker, 26.54. 400 prelims—Savanah Balcerak, jr., Muskego, 56.75; 13. Megan Pauley, sr., Elkhorn, 1:01.21; 16. Brooke Graesslin, sr., Parker, 1:01.40. 800—Roisin Willis, fr., Stevens Point, 2:05.68; 24. Clare Hulick, so., Craig, 2:24.46. 1600—Amalia Malacek, so., Onalaska, 4:55.77.

100 hurdles prelims—Destiny Huven, sr., Nicolet, 14.04; 9. Ryann Porter, jr., Parker, 15.41; 20. Chrissy Hughes, jr., Milton, 16.01. 300 hurdles prelims—Jadin O’Brien, jr., DSHA, 42.31; 13. Emilee Booker, so., Badger, 46.48.

400 relay prelims—Milwaukee King, 46.54; 16. Elkhorn (Lea Connolly, Emily Beinert, Shannon Wulf, Madison Page), 49.86. 800 relay prelims—Nicolet, 1:41.78; 11. Parker (Tina Shelton, Brooke Graesslin, Amber Schoville, Ryann Porter), 1:45.14. 1600 relay prelims—Stevens Point, 3:54.44.

Long jump—Camarii Tellis, jr., Milwaukee King, 18-7.5; 5. Madison Page, sr., Elkhorn, 18-5; 7. Ryann Porter, jr., Parker, 18-0. High jump—Olivia Vanzeeland, fr., Kaukauna, 5-7; 8. Katie Chesebro, sr., Milton, 5-4. Shot put—Danni Langseth, so., DC Everest, 45-6.25.

Division 2

Boys

High jump—Cade Meyer, so., Monroe, 6-9; 14. Ty’Shone Lomax, sr., Turner, 6-0; 14. Josiah Engen, fr., Brodhead/Juda, 6-0; 17. Josef Gmur, sr., Whitewater, 5-10. Long jump—Dameco Walker, sr., Brown Deer, 23-4; 3. Troy Beighley, so., Edgerton, 22-5.75. Shot put—Adam Strouf, jr., Rice Lake, 56-9.

3200 relay—Wisconsin Lutheran, 7:59.74; 13. Whitewater (Juan Cuellar, Gio Anello, Iggy Cuevas, Treten Zah, 8:20.62. 400 relay prelims—Rice Lake, 42.64; 4. Whitewater (Juan Cuellar, Willem Leibbrand, Jared Clapper, Jack Mayer), 43.22; 13. Clinton (Jackson Nelson, Luis Espinoza, Jordan Laatz, Tyler Stauss), 43.99. 800 relay prelims—Freedom 1:27.83; 2. Whitewater (Juan Cuellar, Jack Mayer, Willem Leibbrand, Jared Clapper), 1:30.09. 1600 relay prelims—Freedom, 3:21.71; 11. Clinton (Jackson Nelson, Jordan Decker, Jordan Laatz, Tyler Stauss), 3:28.10.

3200—Henry Chapman, sr., East Troy, 9:37.26; 4. Riley Siltman, so., Evansville, 9:48.86.

100 prelims—Max Bennett, sr., Wautoma, 11.21; 11. Jeff Williams, sr., Brodhead/Juda, 11.57; 15. Jared Clapper, jr., Whitewater, 11.62.

Girls

Discus—Eve Goldstein, jr., Somerset, 134-8. Triple jump—Jaiah Hofp, fr., Wisconsin Lutheran, 38-7.5. Pole vault-Abby Rynes, jr., Richland Center, 11-6.

800—Felicity Hade, jr., Shorewood, 2:15.63. 100 prelims—Alyssa Hutcherson, so., Little Chute, 12.51; 3. Sylvia Johansen, fr., Clinton 12.54. 200 prelims—Tatum Straw, sr., Catholic Memorial, 25.47; 3. Sylvia Johansen, fr., Clinton, 25.73.

400 relay prelims—Bloomer 49.22; 8. Clinton (Candice Koehl, Morgan Peterson, Hannah Welte, Sylvia Johansen), 50.26. 11. Whitewater (Morgan Radaj, Kacie Carollo, Grace Black, Abby Grosinske), 50.74. 800 relay prelims—Bloomer, 1:44.87; 9. Turner (Jayla Chancy, Peyton Hasse, Breanne Baker, A’Blesin Wilson), 1:47.38; 14. Whitewater (Kacie Carollo, Morgan Radaj, Grace Black, Abby Grosinske), 1:49.78.

300 hurdles prelims—Mackenzie Heyroth, sr., Lodi, 43.96; 9. Hannah Welte, jr., Clinton 48.26.

Division 3

Boys

High jump—Matt Davis, jr., Benton co-op, 6-6. Long jump—Jack Washburn, sr., Webster, 21-11.25. Shot put—Gracien Jules, sr., Wayland Academy, 56-9.25.

3200 relay—Saint Mary Catholic, 8:08.22. 400 relay prelims—Aquinas, 43.58; 15. Parkview (Chase Carratt, Charlie Vogt, James Connell, Brayden Tracy), 49.51.

3200—Adam Rzentkowski, sr., Rosholt 9:37.40.

Girls

Discus—Leah Zemke, sr., Marathon, 122-2. Triple jump—Jessica Brueggeman, so., Royall, 38-9.75. Pole vault—Miranda Firari, fr., Dodgeland, 10-6.