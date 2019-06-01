Ryann Porter did not have time to dwell on a misfortune Saturday.

The Janesville Parker junior shook off a tumble in the hurdles by bouncing back in school-record fashion.

Porter’s triple jump effort of 38 feet, 4.5 inches, on her fifth jump of the day broke her own school record and helped her land in second place at the WIAA state track and field meet held at UW-La Crosse.

“I wanted to do really well, because I had just fallen in the hurdles,” said Porter, who finished 10th in the 10 hurdles. “I had to get patched up, and I had a lot of adrenaline.”

Porter’s mark was nearly four inches better than the school-record effort (38-0.75) she posted at the Badger Sectional on May 23.

Madison La Follette’s Kiara Lee, who came into the meet with a seed mark well beyond the rest of the field, won the event by going 41-0.75.

Porter was in first after her first jump of 37-9.25, but Lee took over from there and led the rest of the way.

Porter’s record jump came a few rounds later.

“I had ruined my shot at getting a medal in hurdles … but the big jump itself I don’t really remember. It felt like any other jump,” Porter said. “All my jumps came after the hurdles. I have a big scrape on my right knee … and I got over there (to the pit) and they were finishing up run-throughs. I was lucky enough they let me get one run-through in.

“I knew I had to get some really big jumps in if I wanted to compete with the other girls up there today.”

Parker’s 800 relay team finished just shy in Friday’s preliminaries of qualifying for Saturday’s finals, or Porter would have been in for a very busy day.

The second-place finish left Porter feeling good about the weekend.

“I’d call it a successful weekend,” Porter said.

“It didn’t turn out exactly how I wanted it, but overall it was pretty good. It was fun.”

Craig’s Leverson, Moore close out careers in style

Janesville Craig seniors Aaron Leverson and Trevion Moore left La Crosse feeling like they had closed out their high school careers on high notes.

Leverson entered the 800 meters seeded fourth and wound up taking second place. Leverson finished in a time of 1:55.70, while Kimberly senior Rowen Ellenberg won in 1:55.41.

Leverson saved ground on the first lap around the track and closed with the fastest final lap in the D1 field.

“I knew the other guys were a little bit more longer-distance focused, and I probably had a little stronger kick … so I was trying to hang on as long as I can and at 120 meters went all out,” Leverson said. “I feel good about the race I ran.

“All the work I put in gave me the confidence I needed to bring today. My coaches and my teammates were a big reason why I was here. So this wasn’t just about me, but they all got me where I am.”

Moore’s best events during his career were typically sprints and the 110 hurdles, but he qualified for state in the high jump and made the most of it.

He set a new personal record with a jump of 6-foot-6 to finish in third place, an inch off the pace set by Racine Case’s Jay Jay Rankins.

“I was just trying to go all out; I had nothing to lose,” said Moore, whose previous best was 6-6. “My coaches were right there with me, telling me what to do, so I knew I was going to PR today.

“When I made it over 6-6, it felt so good. I got my PR at the state track meet, so that felt really good.”

Friday addendums

In Division 1 results Friday, Parker senior Brody Lippens finished and 17th in the 300 hurdles prelims with a time of 40.72 seconds and 24th in the 100-meter dash prelims with a time of 11.69 seconds.

Vikings senior Luke Roca competed in pole vault but could not clear the opening height of 13 feet.

And Craig’s 3,200-meter relay team finished seventh. An early Gazette story incorrectly stated that the Cougars would run in the finals of that event Saturday, but Friday’s race was the final.

WIAA state track and field meet

Friday-Saturday At UW-La Crosse RESULTS SATURDAY Champions and area results

Division 1

Boys

100—Elijah Johnson, sr., Milwaukee Washington, 10.50. 200—Elijah Johnson, sr., Milwaukee Washington, 21.38; 9. Devon Davey, jr., Elkhorn, 22.26. 400—Chase Roberts, jr., Wauwatosa East, 48.86; 5. Devon Davey, jr., Elkhorn, 49.38. 800—Rowen Ellenberg, sr., Kimberly, 1:55.41; 2. Aaron Leverson, sr., Janesville Craig, 1:55.70. 1600—Drew Bosley, sr., Homestead, 4:12.14.

110 hurdles—Joe Salamone, jr., West Bend East, 14.56; 7. Dane Nelson, jr., Milton, 14.93. 300 hurdles—Landon Peterson, so., Onalaska, 39.10; 3. Dane Nelson, jr., 39.53.

400 relay—Racine Horlick, 42.15. 800 relay—Muskego, 1:27.90. 1600 relay—Appleton North, 3:24.13.

High jump—Jay Jay Rankins, jr., Racine Case, 6-7; 3. Trevion Moore, sr., Janesville Craig, 6-6. Shot put—Andrew Stone, sr., Fond du Lac, 61-3. Long jump—Alex Lesperance, sr., Waukesha North, 23-8.5.

Girls

100—Amari Brown, jr., Milwaukee King, 11.65. 200—Amari Brown, jr., Milwaukee King, 23.40. 400—Chloe Larsen, so., Waunakee, 56.91. 3200—Kora Malacek, so., Onalaska, 10:36.25.

100 hurdles—Jadin O’Brien, jr., Divine Savior Holy Angels, 13.92. 10. Ryann Porter, jr., Janesville Parker, 19.40. 300 hurdles—Jadin O’Brien, jr., DSHA, 42.34

400 relay—Milwaukee King, 46.70. 800 relay—Nicolet, 1:42.39. 1600 relay—Stevens Point 3:53.81. 3200 relay—Muskego, 9:14.37.

Triple jump—Kiara Lee, sr., Madison La Follette, 41-0.75; 2. Ryann Porter, jr., Janesville Parker, 38-4.5. Pole vault—Olivia Fabry, sr., De Pere, 12-0. Discus—Danni Langseth, so., DC Everest, 149-0.

Division 2

Boys

100—Max Bennett, sr., Wautoma, 10.87. 200—Evan Schuster, jr., Racine St. Cat’s, 22.00. 400—Evan Schuster, jr., Racine St. Cat’s, 48.82. 800—Nate Griepentrog, jr., Valders, 1:57.06. 1600—Henry Chapman, sr., East Troy, 4:16.96.

110 hurdles—Mitchell VanVooren, sr., Peshtigo, 14.59. 300 hurdles—Davis Wenthe, jr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau, 37.97.

400 relay—Rice Lake 42.64; 4. Whitewater (Juan Cellara, Willem eibbrand, Jared Clapper, Jack Mayer), 43.35. 800 relay—Freedom, 1:27.52; 2. Whitewater (Juan Cuellar, Jack Mayer, Willem Leibbrand, Jared Clapper), 1:29.27. 1600 relay—Freedom, 3:21.59.

Triple jump—Jo’Vontae Coleman, sr., Turner, 45-5.75. Discus—Austin Jentz, jr., Platteville, 168-1; 15. Emiliano Reyes, sr., Turner, 126-5. Pole vault—Max Rauch, sr., Peshtigo, 14-9; 8. Sashi Popke, sr., Whitewater, 13-6.

Girls

100—Sylvia Johansen, fr., Clinton, 11.96. 200—Tatum Straw, sr., Catholic Memorial, 24.86; 2. Sylvia Johansne, fr., Clinton, 25.18. 400—Rachel Bottum, sr., East Troy, 57.15. 3200—Leah Kralovetz, sr., Denmark, 10:38.12; 11. Madelynn McIntyre, so., Brodhead/Juda, 11:46.52.

110 hurdles—Mackenzie Heyroth, sr., Lodi, 14.36. 300 hurdles—Mackenzie Heyroth, sr., Lodi, 43.61; 7. Hannah Welte, jr. 47.25.

400 relay—Bloomer, 49.61; 4. Clinton (Candice Koehl, Morgan Peterson, Hannah Welte, Sylvia Johansen), 50.43. 800 relay—Blomer, 1:43.27; 8. Turner (Jayla Chancy, Preston Hasse, Breanne Baker, A’Blesin Wilson), 1:47.47.3200 relay—Osceola, 9:30.69. 1600 relay—Lodi, 4:00.09.

High jump—Nicole Johnson, jr., Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 5-2; T5. Presley Hasse, so., Turner, 5-2. Long jump—Jaiah Hopf, fr., Wisconsin Lutheran, 18-4. Shot put—Eve Goldstein, jr., Somerset, 43-2.5.

Division 3

Boys

100—Lukas Beck, so., Aquinas, 10.74. 200—Lukas Beck, so., Aquinas, 21.84. 400—Ashton Schwartzman, so., Wild Rose, 49.01. 800—Adam Rzentkowski, sr., Rosholt, 1:56.35. 1600—Adam Rzentkowski, sr., Rosholt, 4:20.38.

110 hurdles—Mason Malm, jr., Loyal, 14.53. 300 hurdles—Mason Malm, jr., Loyal, 38.59.

400 relay—Aquinas, 43.53. 800 relay—Aquinas, 1:28.88. 1600 relay—Wild Rose, 3:27.66.

Discus—Finn Shields, jr., Elkhart Lake/Gleneulah, 176-0. Pole vault—Mitch Stegeman, sr., Suring, 14-0. Triple jump—Caleb Williams, jr., Wild rose, 45-1.5.

Girls

100—Haley Durst, sr., Ithaca/Weston, 12.12. 200—Delanie McFadden, so., Ozaukee, 25.13. 400—Hannah Constable, jr., Johnson Creek, 58.11. 3200—Kayci Martensen, fr. Benton co-op, 10:48.84.

100 hurdles—Hannah Zastrow, jr., Spencer, 14.98. 300 hurdles—Jordyn Hutzler, sr., Rio, 45.67.

400 relay—Three Lakes/Phelps, 50.52. 800 relay—Aquinas, 1:44.49. 3200 relay—Auburndale, 9:51.18. 1600 relay—Fennimore, 4:03.78.

High jump—Brinley Wood, sr., Cuba City, 5-4. Long jump—Jessica Brueggeman, so., Royall, 18-8.25. Shot put—Aubrey Schoeneman, jr., Mercer, 43-3.75.

Wheelchair

Mixed 100—Travis Beckler, fr., Wisconsin Lutheran, 19.06; 3. Isaac Morris, so., Parkview, 20.01; 7. Avery Caputo, so., Whitewater, 26.70. Mixed 400—Noah Eckelberg, so., Columbus Catholic, 1:04.58. Mixed 800—Noah Eckelberg, so., Columbus Catholic, 2:13.94; 4. Isaac Morris, so., Parkview, 2:40.60. Mixed 1600—Noah Eckelberg, so., Columbus Catholic, 4:41.23; 3. Isaac Morris, so., Parkview, 5:21.93.