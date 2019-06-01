LA CROSSE

Sylvia Johansen was surprised enough to know that she had won.

Then someone told the Clinton High freshman her time in the Division 2 girls 100-meter dash.

Johansen not only won a WIAA state championship Saturday at UW-La Crosse, but she ran the race faster than any other D2 girls runner in state meet history. She won in 11.95 seconds, beating Westby’s Grace Hebel by 0.26 seconds.

“I didn’t know my time until someone told me a while afterward,” Johansen said. “I really didn’t think I was 11 (seconds).

“I still can’t really believe it.”

She set a record that was achieved just last year, when Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Maddy Pietz ran the 100 in 11.98 seconds.

Johansen wasn’t done there.

By the time the day was done, the freshman came away with three state medals.

A short while after the 100, Johansen anchored the Cougars’ 4x100-meter relay team that finished in fourth place.

“We were so happy with that. We came in (seeded) sixth, and we moved up two spots,” she said. “Our goal was to finish on the podium.”

Johansen closed out the day with a runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash.

She clocked in at 25.18 seconds, finishing only behind defending state champion Tatum Straw of Catholic Memorial.

“I knew she was the one to beat, and I think I did a pretty good job of keeping up,” Johansen said.

Johansen said she never felt intimidated by the atmosphere of her first state meet.

“Everyone was just so nice there,” she said. “It wasn’t like any other meet. You could tell it was the best of the best.”

Johansen certainly proved that she belonged in such company.

She’s got a state title and two more medals to prove it.

“I never dreamed of this,” Johansen said. “Maybe senior or junior year … but not this year.”

Coleman snares state title for Turner

Beloit Turner senior Jo’Vontae Coleman came into the state as the top seed in the triple jump, and he never gave up the top spot.

Coleman leaped 45 feet, 5.75 inches with the third of his six jumps and cruised to the Division 2 state title.

Hayward senior Riley Dobbs was second at 44-2, which he set on his first jump. Coleman’s first jump was 44-2.75, so even that would have been plenty.

Turner sophomore Presley Hasse tied for fifth in the D2 girls high jump, clearing 5-2 on her second try.

Other area medalists

Orfordville Parkview sophomore Isaac Morris, who won the wheelchair shot put event Friday, added three more medals Saturday. Morris took third in the 100 and 1600 wheelchair events and was fourth in the 800.

Whitewater’s boys relay teams enjoyed a successful Saturday. The Whippets—with runners Juan Cuellar, Willem Leibbrand, Jack Mayer and Jared Clapper—were second in the 4x200 and fourth in the 4x100.

Milton junior Dane Nelson took third place in the D1 boys 300 hurdles, running 39.53 seconds. Nelson was also seventh in the 110 hurdles.

Elkhorn junior Devon Davey took fifth in the D1 boys 400-meter dash in 49.38 seconds. Wauwatosa East’s Chase Roberts won in 48.86.