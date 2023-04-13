Cayden Brandenburg of Janesville Parker posted the second-best time in the 400-meter dash at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted at UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
The Vikings' boys and girls 800-meter relay teams also posted fast times and high finishes at the meet. The girls team was 11th with a time of 1:51.88, while the boys team finished seventh in 1:33.78.
Other top 20 marks for Parker included Harper Brandenburg taking 18th in the girls 400 meter (1:03.15), James Bryant taking 12th in the boys shot put (48 feet, 8.25 inches) and the boys 1,600 meter relay team finishing 19th in 3:42.69.
Two area athletes won events at the meet. Kaden Rambatt of Big Foot won the boys pole vault with a jump of 15 feet, while Eliza Pfarr of the Clinton-based Home School Eagles track squad won the 1,600-meter run in 4:58.26.
Three girls from the Brodhead/Juda co-op finished in the top 20 in their events, including two such finishes for Kalena Riemer in the 400 (eighth, 1:01.74) and 800 (15th in 2:28.29). Addison Yates took 19th in the high jump, clearing 4-10, while Onni Williams was eighth in shot put with a throw of 37-7.
For Whitewater, Madelynn Buhler took seventh in the finals of the 60-meter dash in 8.01, and Connor Raupp was 20th in shot put with a throw of 46-8.5.
