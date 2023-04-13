01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Cayden Brandenburg of Janesville Parker posted the second-best time in the 400-meter dash at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted at UW-Whitewater on Saturday.

The Vikings' boys and girls 800-meter relay teams also posted fast times and high finishes at the meet. The girls team was 11th with a time of 1:51.88, while the boys team finished seventh in 1:33.78.

