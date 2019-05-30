JANESVILLE

Run like you have blinders on.

That’s the advice Janesville Parker girls track and field coach Mark Little gave his talented 800-meter relay team heading into this weekend’s WIAA Division 1 state meet.

The team of Tina Shelton, Amber Schoville, Brooke Graesslin and Ryann Porter has the third-fastest seed time of the 27 qualifying teams and is only 3/10th’s of a second off the top time.

“Just go out there and run and don’t look at who’s next to you,” Little said how he’d like his foursome to approach the preliminary race Friday. “If they can do that and not have any hiccups on the exchanges, they’ve got a chance to do very well.

“We saw the potential with this group earlier in the season, and we knew if they stayed healthy, they were certainly fast enough to get to state.”

Graesslin is the lone senior on the team and also qualified in the 400. Little said running at state will be different for Graesslin because she won’t have to run the 400 qualifying race right after the 800 relay, as has been the case all season long. She will have time to rest, and will have fresh legs for the 400 for the first time this season, according to Little.

Shelton and Porter, both juniors, qualified in five other events. Porter competes in the triple and long jump, as well as the 100 high hurdles. She’s seeded third in the triple jump at 38.075, which also is Parker’s school record.

“Ryann is still young for her age,” Little said. “She could be a sophomore right now.

“The biggest thing for her, and the reason we’ve seen such an improvement from her, is her level of maturity. She knows now what it takes and the work needed to get to this level.”

Shelton has battled back from a severe hamstring injury and is back to 100 percent, according to Little.

The Parker boys will be represented by seniors Luke Roca (pole vault), Brody Lippens (100 dash and 300 intermediate hurdles) and Tremar Curry (triple jump).

3,200 relay team leads Craig entrants

Expectations are high for Janesville Craig’s state track and field qualifiers.

Led by 800-meter runner Aaron Leverson and the boys 3,200 relay team, the Cougars qualified four individuals and a relay team for state.

The 3,200 relay team of the senior Leverson, sophomore Bryan Bloomquist, senior Zander Arena and junior Matthew Dillon qualified with a time of 8:07.29 and is in the fast heat.

“I expect that time to come down, and for them to run a great race and have an excellent chance to get on the podium with a top-six finish,” Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said.

“They know the field well and what it’s going to take. It’s one race in one heat to go all out.”

Leverson is seeded fourth in the 800 with a qualifying time of 1:57.45, which is just over a second off the top seed time of 1:56.28.

“Aaron doesn’t run his 800 race until Saturday,” Deininger said. “That’s big because normally he would run a hard 800 as part of the relay and then have to also run the 800 individual race that same meet. The 3,200 relay is Friday, so he’ll have a day to recover.”

Craig senior Trevion Moore qualified in the boys high jump and is seeded fourth. He cleared 6-foot-4 at the sectional meet, with 6-6 the top mark coming into state.

Sophomore Clare Hulick qualified in the girls 800-meter run.