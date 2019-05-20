The Parkview Vikings will have plenty of representation at the sectional track and field meet following the team’s success at Monday’s WIAA Division 3 Darlington Regional.

On the girls’ side, Selam Cruger qualified in both the 100 and 200-meter dash, as well as in the long jump and triple jump.

Cruger won the triple jump with a result of 32-09.5.

For the boys, Brayden Tracy (second) and James Connell (fourth) qualified for sectionals in the 200-meter dash, and teammate Noah Lutzke won the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:08.22 before also qualifying in the 1600-meter event with a third-place finish.

Parkview will also be represented at Thursday’s Bangor Sectional by Luke Schwengels (pole vault) and two relay teams.

The 400 meter relay team of seniors Chase Carratt, James Connel and Brayden Tracy, along with freshman Charlie Vogt, won the event.

WIAA Division 3 Darlington RegionalGIRLS TEAM SCORESCuba City 124, Benton Co-op 110, Darlington 97, Cassville/Potosi 94, Albany 62, Parkview 51, Southwestern 41, Belmont 35, Monticello 32, Black Hawk 27, Pecatonica/Argyle 16

EVENT WINNERS AND AREA SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS100—Brinley Wood (Cuba City) 13.16, 4. Selam Cruger (Parkview) 13.58

200—Kathleen Mathias (Darlington) 27.31, 4. Cruger 28.37.

400—Grace Neff (Black Hawk) 1:04.52

800—Kayci Martensen (Benton) 2:23.44

1600—Martensen 5:07.96

3200—Martensen 11:52.75

100 hurdles—Ashley Williams (Cassville/Potosi) 16.63

300 hurdles—Williams 49.42

High jump—Wood 5-02

Pole vault—Kiera Holzemer (Cuba City) 8-00

Long jump—Anna Kartman (Cassville/Potosi) 15-09.75, 3. Cruger 14-10.75

Triple jump—Cruger 32-09.50

Discus—Parker Kopp (Cuba City) 121-03

Shot put—Libby Beck (Albany) 38-11.75

400 relay—Darlington 52.61

800 relay—Monticello 1:48.73

1600 relay—Albany 4:13.70

3200 relay—Albany 10:42.57

BOYS TEAM SCORESDarlington 114, Benton Co-op 113, Cuba City 80, Cassville/Potosi 69, Parkview 66, Pecatonica/Argyle 62, Southwestern 54, Belmont 43, Black Hawk 35, Monticello 30, Albany 15

EVENT WINNERS AND AREA SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS100—James Welter (Southwestern) 12.14

200—Matt Davis (Benton) 23.33, 2. Brayden Tracy (Parkview) 23.82, 4. James Connell (Parkview) 24.60

400—Chandler Kelly (Benton) 52.99

800—Noah Lutzke (Parkview) 2:08.22

1600—Payton Heinberg (Darlington) 4:51.01, 3. Lutzke 4:54.77

3200—Heinberg 10:42.91

110 hurdles—Dylan Duvall (Cassville/Potosi) 16.33

300 hurdles—Duvall 42.82

High jump—Davis 6-02

Pole vault—Martin Shelliam (Cuba City) 11-06, 4. Luke Schwengels (Parkview) 9-06

Long jump—Colin Esser (Cassville/Potosi) 20-10.50

Triple jump—Colby Argall (Black Hawk) 39-06

Discus—Evan Blumer (Albany) 146-04

Shot put—Leif Bredeson (Darlington) 45-06.50

400 relay—Parkview 45.70

800 relay—Cassville/Potosi 1:35.91, 3. Parkview 1:40.37

1600 relay—Pecatonica/Argyle 3:36.69

3200 relay—Darlington 8:38.18