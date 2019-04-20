Ryann Porter again was the star of the show for the Janesville Parker track and field teams Saturday.

Porter set a Red Devil Invite meet record and a school record by going 37 feet, 8 inches in the triple jump. In addition, Porter finished second in the 100 hurdles and finished third in both the 300 hurdles and long jump.

Her performance came after she tied the school record in the 100 hurdles earlier this week with a time of 15.0.

“The girls placed fourth out of nine teams while many key athletes are still gone on spring break,” Parker girls coach Mark Little said in an email. “I was very pleased with the overall effort of the team.”

Parker’s Madie Timm added a first-place finish in the pole vault, clearing 7-6. The Vikings’ Catie Gage won the 3,200 in 12:05.52.

The pole vault also was a highlight on the boys side for the Vikings.

Luke Roca and Tyler Blum finished 1-2 in the event. Roca cleared 12-6 to win the event. Bloom set a personal best mark by clearing 12 feet to finish second.

“There was a pretty strong crosswind, so that was pretty impressive,” Parker boys coach Dick Schuh said.

Three Parker jumpers finished in the top 7 of the long jump—Brody Lippens, 2nd, 20-3 1/2; Tre Sanders, 6th, 18-9, and Anthony Brooks, 7th, 18-6.

“That’s encouraging to see the young kids jumping well,” Schuh said.

The Vikings finished sixth out of eight teams in the boys competition.

“We left some points out there,” Schuh said. “If we’re going to make a move down the road, we’ve got to get better at competing toward the end.”

Parker returns to Big Eight Conference action Tuesday with a dual meet against Verona.

Red Devil Invitational

At Kenosha Bradford High

BOYS

TEAM RESULTS

Kenosha Indian Trails 149; Waterford 137; Kenosha Bradford 112; West Allis Hale 95; Racine Horlick 94; Janesville Parker 91; Racine Park 44; Kenosha Tremper 44.

Individual Results

(Winner; and top-10 Parker finisher)

100—1. Jaylen Grant (KIT), 10.78; 6. Anthony Brooks (JP),11.5.

200—1. Marty Bell (Horlick), 22.11.

400—1. Anton Baines (Tremper), 54.9.

600—1. Ethan King (Bradford), 1:25.02; 10. Michael Kenyon (JP), 1:43.11.

800—1. Jacob Marker (Bradford), 2:02.56; 7. Carlos Miguel (JP), 2:13.48.

1000—1. Jacob Marker (Bradford), 2:45.68; 9. Ian Garecht (JP), 3:23.33.

1,600—1. Garrett Olson (Bradford), 4:47.39; 6. Carlos Miguel (JP), 5:10.53.

3,200—1. Liam Kelley (Hale), 10:05.71; 6. Logan Risseeuw (JP), 11:02.81.

110 hurdles—1. Mike Weaver (Horlick), 15.47; 3. Brody Lippens (JP), 16.28.

300 hurdles—1.Jayvian Vinson (Horlick), 42.0; 2. Brody Lippens (JP), 42.99; 5. Ethan Terry (JP), 45.95.

400 relay—1. Kenosha Indian Trail, 44.08; 3. Parker, 45.53.

800 relay—1. Horlick, 1:33.8; 2. Parker, 1:34.78.

1,600 relay—1. Bradford, 3:32.54.

3,200 relay—1. Kenosha Indian Trail, 8:57.84.

Long jump—1. Jaydin McNeal (Horlick); 2. Brody Lippens (JP), 20-3 1/2; 6. Tre Sanda (JP), 18-9; 7. Anthony Brooks (JP), 18-6.

Triple jump—1. William Mortimer (Kenosha Indian Trail), 42-11; 9. Wyatt Yager (JP), 28-2; 10. Cameron Harris (JP), 27-1/2.

High jump—1. Darion Folsom (Horlick, 6-2; 4. Von Olson (JP), 5-10.

Pole vault—1. Luke Roca (JP), 12-6; 2. Tyler Blum (JP), 12-0.

Discus—1. John Wichgers (Hale), 127-2; 8. Jesse Severson (JP), 103-4; 10. Nathan White (JP), 103-1.

Shot put—1. Ian Schaaf (Waterford), 42-11 1/2; 6. Ashton Vickers (JP), 39-11; 7. Abiathar Curry (JP), 39-7; 10. Nathan White (JP), 37-11.

GIRLS

TEAM RESULTS

Waterford 196; Kenosha Indian Trails 126.5; Kenosha Tremper 93; Janesville Parker, 81.5; Racine Horlick 75; Kenosha Brdford 68; West Allis Nathan Hale 42.5; Racine Park 39.5; Mercer 20.

Individual Results

(Winner; and top-10 Parker finishers)

100—1. Amaya Jerde (Horlick), 12.36; 10. Emma Draxler (JP), 14.10.

200—1. Emma Karpinski (Waterford), 26.21.

400—1. Mya James (Park), 1:02.18.

600—1. Jayda Obluck (Waterford), 1:44.17.

800—1. Keriann Ballard (Indian Trail), 2:30.04; 5. Rachel Howell (JP), 2:45.78.

1000—1. Jayda Obluck (Waterford), 3:10.79; 5. Rachel Howell (JP), 3:38.92.

1,600—1. Abby Lawler (Tremper), 5:56.49; 8. Lexie Schroeder (JP), 627.02; 9. Brooke Schroeder (JP), 6:37.42.

3,200—1. Catie Gage (JP), 12:05.52.

100 hurdles—1. Madelyne Rossmann (Bradford), 15.44; 2. Ryann Porter (JP), 15.49; 9. Hayley Kenyon (JP), 19.37; 10. Ashlyn Burdick (JP), 19.50.

300 hurdles—1. Makayla rice (Horlick), 47.44; 3. Ryann Porter (JP), 49.04.

400 relay—1.Horlick, 50.65.

800 relay—1. Horlick, 1:46.07; 5. Parker, 2:05.30.

1,600 relay—1. Waterford, 4:21.51.

3,200 relay—1. Kenosha Indian Trail, 10:54.08.

Long jump—1. Alicia Jones (Indian Trail), 17-4; 3. Ryann Porter (JP), 16-8 1/2.

Triple jump—1. Ryann Porter (JP), 37-8.

High jump—1. Emily Williams (Waterford), 5-0; 7. Katherine Gunn (JP), 4-6.

Pole vault—1. Madie Timm (JP), 7-6; 5. Carlie Curtis (JP), 7-0; 10. Emma Draxler (JP), 6-6.

Discus—1. Aubrey Schoeneman (Mercer), 112-8; 5. Mackenzie Schroeder (JP), 87-1.

Shot put—1. Aubrey Schoenenman (Mercer), 38-2; 5. Mackenzie Schroeder (JP), 29-2.