PLATTEVILLE
The Janesville Parker boys track and field team got the 2022 season off to a strong start Friday night.
Thanks to wins from Paul Kim, Cayden Brandenburg and Abiathar Curry, the Vikings won the UW-Platteville indoor invitational title.
Parker finished with 86 points, with Oregon second with 74 and Milton third with 67.
Although early in the season, Curry's throw of 54-7.5 in winning the shot put is the best in the state thus far.
Kim won the 200 meters in 24.76, while Brandenburg won the 400 in 55.55.
Parker's 800 and 1,600 relay teams both finished second.
In girls competition, Parker finished ninth. Oregon won the team title and Milton was third.
Emma Lippens was third in triple jump for Parker's top finish.
UW-Platteville Invitational
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Janesville Parker 86, Oregon 74, Milton 67, Prairie du Chien 56, Mount Horeb 50, Darlington 47, Platteville 45, Dodgeville 34, Waunakee 34, Freeport 33, Brodhead/Juda 27, River Valley 22
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
55--1. Easton Evenstad (Dar) 6.72; 2. Blake Senobe (B/J) 6.82; 200--1. Paul Kim (JP) 24.76; 3. Senobe (B/J) 25.15; 400--1. Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 56.14; 800--Yordanes Zelinski (Ore) 1:56.65; 1600--1. George West (Dar) 5:06.58; 3. Jonathan Flowers (Mil) 5:26.82; 3200--1. Rhett Reuter (Dar) 10:53.89; 55 hurdles--1. Marcus Sponsler (Platt) 8.72; 3. Ethan Mitchell (Mil) 8.78.
800 relay--1. Milton 1:40.57; 2. Parker (Sanda, Jarrett, Kim, Richards) 1:42.96; 1600 relay--1. Oregon 3:43.7; 2. Parker (Sanda, Jarrett, Richards, Brandenburg) 3:55.29; 3200 relay--1. Mount Horeb 9:28.07.
High jump--1. Garrett Bladl (Mil) 5-10; Pole vault--1. (Kurt Wall (PDC) 11-0; Long jump--Evenstad (Dar) 19-11; 3. Sanda (JP) 19-4; Triple jump--1. Blake Thiry (PDC) 40-7; 3. Zak Zimmerman (Mil) 37-5;Shot put--Abiathar Curry (JP) 54-7.5; 3. Jacob Brost (JP) 49-4.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Oregon 108, Prairie du Chien 87, Milton 74, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 53, Mount Horeb 49, Darlington 45.50, Waunakee 44, Platteville 38, Janesville Parker 31.50, Brodhead/Juda 19, River Valley 8
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
55--1. Myesha Thompson (MH) 7.71; 200--1. Stella Arn (B/J) 28.44; 400--1. Delaney Nyenhuis (Ore) 1:05.76; 2. Alyssa Fons (Mil) 1:07.86; 800--1. Dasha Vorontsov (Ore) 2:32.85; 3. Samantha Benson (Mil) 2:36.26; 1600--1. Ellie Robinson (D/MP) 5:30.12; 3200--1. Lisa Downey (Ore) 15:18.2; 55 hurdles--1. Anna Johnson (Ore) 9.39.
800 relay--1. Mount Horeb 1:54.8; 1600 relay--1. Oregon 4:32.14; 3200 relay--1. Mount Horeb 10:39.08; 2. Milton 10:48.03.
High jump--1. Kyla Saleh (Waun) 5-6; Pole Vault--1. Mack Champion (Plat) 7-6; 3. Savannah Vind (Mil) and Emilie Curtis (JP) 6-6; Long jump--1. Pryce Jacey (Mil) 14-4; Triple jump--1. Fons (Mil) 31-8; 3. Emma Lippens (JP) 31-5; Shot put--1. Bree Wannebo (Ore) 38-10; 3. Holly Garber (Mil) 29-9.