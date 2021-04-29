Janesville Parker’s track and field teams got their seasons started Thursday with a dual meet against Verona at Monterey Stadium.
No team scores will be kept for dual meets this spring in the Big Eight Conference, according to Parker boys coach Dick Schuh.
“We’re all a little rusty, because no one has competed in a meet in almost two years,” Schuh said. “A lot of the basics still have to come back to us again, but we did well all things considered.”
The Vikings girls team saw a strong start to the season from Haley Kenyon. She won both hurdles events (18.45 seconds in the 100 and 55.79 in the 300), the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches) and was part of the winning 4x200-meter relay.
Brooke Payne won the 200 (27.4), the long jump (15-6) and was on the winning relay, as well. Amber Schoville won the pole vault (8-6) and was on the relay team. And Emma Lippens won the triple jump (29-1.5) and was on the winning relay.
For the boys, Tyler Vincetich led the way by winning the 200-meter dash (23.5), anchoring the winning 4x100 relay, taking second in the 100 (11.6) and taking third in the long jump.
“We’re happy for Tyler. He’s got some big goals, and he’s still playing football, but he wanted to get a competition in early,” Schuh said.
Jacob Brost swept the throws for Parker, winning the shot put with a heave of 29-0.25 and the discus at 126-4.
GIRLS100—Lily Webking (V) 13.48, Layla Kleeman (P) 13.95, Ava Maradiaga (V) 14.03. 200—Brooke Payne (P) 27.4, 3. Martha Jacobson (P) 31.05. 400—MK Lickty (V) 1:06.
100 hurdles—Haley Kenyon (P) 18.45, 2. Emma Lippens (P) 19.3. 300 hurdles—Kenyon 55.79.
400 relay—Verona 54.68, Parker 55.78. 800 relay—Parker (Schoville, Payne, Kenyon, Lippens), 1:56, Verona 2:02.
Long jump—Payne 15-6, 3. Emilie Curtis (P) 13-0. Triple jump—Lippens 29-1.5, 2. Curtis 27-3. Shot put—Toju Blagogee (V) 27-7.5. Discus—Blagogee 62-7. Pole vault—Amber Schoville (P) 8-6, Curtis 7-0. High jump—Kenyon 4-4.
BOYS100—Stanley Maradiaga (V) 11.5, Tyler Vincetich (P) 11.6. 200—Vincetich 23.57. 1600—Simon (V) 5:22.
110 hurdles—Strohman (V) 17.9. 300 hurdles—Strohman.
400 relay—Parker (Knilans, Pritchard, Johnson, Vincetich), 49.3.
Long jump—Maradiaga 18-10, 3. Vincetich 17-1. Shot put—Jacob Brost (P) 29-0.25. Discus—Brost 126-4, 3. Bryson Schilling (P) 83-0. High jump—Keshawn Pritchard (P) 5-10. Pole vault—Drexel Norman, n/a.