JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker High’s track and field teams picked up a second sweep in five days Wednesday.

After both the boys and girls won the Cougar Relays on Friday, they swept a Big Eight Conference triangular meet against Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial, earning Rock County supremacy at Monterey Stadium on Wednesday night.

The meet was postponed from Tuesday and thus was conducted under much drier, milder conditions.

The Parker girls edged Craig 71-65 and both city girls teams cruised past Beloit.

The meet came down to the 4x400-meter relay and the pole vault. Craig won the relay but did not have pole vault entrants. Behind Madie Timm’s victory and clearance of 9 feet, the Vikings picked up nine points in the event to prevail.

Senior Tina Shelton and junior Ryann Porter each had two individual wins and were part of a winning relay to help lead the Vikings to the sweep.

The Parker boys beat Craig 80-60, and again both city teams took down Beloit.

The Vikings won the two sprint relays, the long jump (Brody Lippens), triple jump (Tremar Curry) and pole vault (Luke Roca) while flashing their depth on the way to another sweep.

Porter staying focused

With both Parker and Craig competing in meets again Friday, many athletes were not going all out in search of personal records.

Parker junior Ryann Porter took just two attempts in the triple jump, but that was plenty to win the meet, and she also cruised in the 100-meter hurdles.

Earlier this year, Porter set a school record in the triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 8 inches. And she tied the school record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.24 seconds. Both marks place her among Division 1’s best, according to the Wisconsin Track Online honor roll.

“I wasn’t going to push it, especially on this track,” Porter said of the Monterey Stadium track that was resurfaced last offseason but will need to be redone again this offseason, according to local coaches. “(Setting the school record) was very exciting. It feels really good to keep improving.

“I really just need to make sure I keep practicing.”

Leverson wins ‘match race’

The boys 1,600-meter race Wednesday was hyped by Craig followers as a match race between standout distance runners Aaron Leverson and Bryan Bloomquist.

The two state cross country qualifiers met in the middle—Leverson has the top Division 1 time in the state in the 800, while Bloomquist is perhaps the top sophomore in the state in the 3,200.

Leverson pulled away over the final 300 meters to earn the victory over Bloomquist, who Leverson said was clearly under the weather.

“I know he definitely wasn’t feeling well; he almost passed out and tripped and fell in Lap 3,” Leverson said. “But I still got the win.

“I kind of wanted to run a faster time today, because I wanted to put down a good mile PR before my high school career is over.”

It may be the last time Leverson runs the mile, as his main focus will be the 800 as postseason nears.

“My goal is to win a state championship,” he said.

Roca reflects on 13 feet

Parker senior Luke Roca kept up his busy schedule Wednesday, winning the pole vault and running the anchor leg of the Vikings’ winning 4x200 relay.

Roca won the pole vault with a height of 12-6 less than a week after setting a personal record by going 13 feet.

“I’d hoped to be better tonight,” Roca said. “But I’d been waiting for that (13 feet) all year, ever since last year. That was one of my big goals for this season.”

According to results posted to athletic.net, Roca is one of just 18 pole vaulters in the state to have cleared 13 feet at this point.

“Now I’m looking at 13-6, and definitely state’s in my vision,” Roca said. “Hopefully I can get myself all fine-tuned by the time state rolls around.”

Blaser leads Craig girls

Craig’s Brynn Blaser led the Craig girls team, picking up two victories, a second and a third place.

Blaser won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet and was part of the winning 4x100 relay. She took second in her first attempt at competing at triple jump and was third in the 100-meter dash.

"She’s a sophomore that’s home-schooled, and she tried to join our team last year and we just couldn't find a way to make it work," Craig girls coach Brad Troeger said. "She’s athletic but one of those kids who came in without a ton of coaching, so she was a little shocked by the work at first. Now it’s paying dividends with her natural ability."

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES

Parker 71, Craig 65; Parker 91, Beloit 37; Craig 92, Beloit 34

EVENT AND RELAY RESULTS

100—Tina Shelton (P) 12.4; 2. Amber Schoville (P) 13.4; 3. Brynn Blaser (C) 13.4.

200—Shelton 26.6; 2. Sophia Radke (C) 29.5; 3. Abby Radtke (P) 29.7.

400—Brooke Graesslin (P) 1:03.7; 2. Mae Williams (C) 1:06.5; 3. Rebekkah DeKok (B) 1:07.7

800—Cambria Thompson (C) 2:41.5; 2. Rileigh Elgas (C) 2:44.8; 3. DeKok 2:51.8.

1600—Emily Austin (C) 6:08.0; 2. Maddie Reuter (C) 6:52.1; 3. Luz Muguel (P) 7:36.4.

3200—Gabby Petruzzello (C) 12:53.8; 2. Brooke Schroeder (P) 13:33.8; 3. Reuter 15:09.3.

100 hurdles—Ryann Porter (P) 16.4; 2. Tajah Randall (B) 18.0; 3. Hayley Kenyon (P) 18.0.

300 hurdles—Randall (B) 55.1; 2. Sadie Latka (C) 59.4.

400 relay—Craig (Moore, Ceballos, Mergener, Blaser), 55.0; 2. Parker 55.3; 3. Beloit 1:02.8.

800 relay—Parker (Shelton, Schoville, Graesslin, Porter) 1:49.2; 2. Beloit 2:07.6.

1,600 relay—Craig (Mergener, Elgas, Williams, Lorenz) 4:38.5; 2. Beloit 5:05.0.

Long jump—Blaser 15-0, 2. Porter 14-4.5; 3. Graesslin 14-0.

Triple jump—Porter 34-0; 2. Blaser 31-7.5; 3. Olivia Cronin (B) 29-7.75.

Shot put—Izzy Thompson (C) 32-4; 2. Jessa Alderman (C) 31-8; 3. Sarah Varga (P) 30-1.

Discus—Varga 95-11; 2. Thompson 94-1; 3. Alderman 88-2.

Pole vault—Madie Timm (P) 8-0; 2. Emma Draxler (P) 7-6; 3. Carlie Curtis (P) 7-0.

High jump—DeKok 4-8; 2. Katherine Gunn (P) 4-2; 3. Kenyon 4-0.

BOYS

TEAM SCORES

Parker 80, Craig 60; Parker 88, Beloit 52; Craig 83, Beloit 56

EVENT AND RELAY RESULTS

100—Trevion Moore (C) 11.0; 2. Shelvin Garrett (B) 11.1; 3. Casey Vanderlinden (P) 11.5.

200—Eric Bridges (B) 23.6; 2. Tremar Curry (P) 23.9; 3. Tariq Randall (B) 24.2.

400—Kobe Chandler (B) 51.7; 2. Zach Schoville (P) 53.0; 3. Randall 53.6.

800—Ethan Thompson (C) 2:09.3; 2. Carlos Miguel (P) 2:09.7; 3. Charley Roe (C) 2:12.8.

1600—Aaron Leverson (C) 4:43.0; 2. Bryan Bloomquist (C) 4:47.0; 3. Aidan Schuh (P) 5:00.0.

3200—Matt Dillon (C) 11:35.2; 2. Charles Ryan (C) 11:35.4; 3. Carter Herbst (P0 13:14.9.

110 hurdles—Moore 14.6; 2. Lukas Laun-Smith (B) 15.4; 3. Brody Lippens (P) 16.4.

300 hurdles—Javier Thomas (B) 42.3; 2. Laun-Smith 43.9; 3. Ethan Terry (P) 44.4.

400 relay—Parker (Brooks, Lippens, Vanderlinden, Curry) 44.5, 2. Craig 45.5, 3. Beloit 47.7.

800 relay—Parker (Brooks, Lippens, Vanderlinden, Roca), 1:35.2.

1600 relay—Beloit 3:34.3; 2. Parker 3:42.4; 3. Craig 3:53.8.

Long jump—Brody Lippens (P) 19-2; 2. TJ Kilgore (B) 18-11; 3. Anthony Brooks (P) 18-9.

Triple jump—Curry 44-1; 2. Shelvin Garrett (B) 43-8.25; 3. Logan Kahl (C) 39-6.5.

Shot put—Magnus Jenson (C) 43-10; 2. Nate White (P) 40-7; 3. Abiathar Curry (P) 36-8.

Discus—Jenson 134-11; 2. White 129-3; Jacob Brost (P) 111-3.

Pole vault—Luke Roca (P) 12-6; 2. Tyler Blum (P) 12-0; 3. Kahl 10-0.

High jump—Moore 6-2; 2. Laun-Smith 5-8; 3. Pritchard 5-6.