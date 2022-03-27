Janesville Parker senior Abiathar Curry continued his hot start to the indoor track and field season on Saturday, winning the shot put competition at the Ripon College Showcase.
Curry, a senior, won with an effort of 50 feet, 9 inches. Senior teammate Jacob Brost finished third with a throw of 48-4¼.
Together, they helped Parker finish sixth in the 16-team Large Division field, scoring 40 points. Stevens Point won the boys team title with 98 points.
Also for the Parker boys, senior Tre Sanda was third in the long jump (20-2¾), sophomore Paul Kim took fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.35 seconds), the 800 relay team finished second (1:37.19) and the 1,600 relay was fourth (3:41.65).
Parker girls 10th—The Vikings’ girls team finished 10th of 13 teams with 23 points. Mukwonago won with 106 points.
The Vikings’ best showing came in the pole vault, with senior Amber Schoville taking third (9-6) and sophomore Mya Barnes fifth (8-6).
Schoville also took eighth in the 60-meter dash (:08.42), and Riley was eighth in the 200 (:29.18).
Also for Parker, senior Hayley Kenyon took fifth in the 60 hurdles (:10.74), the 800 relay finished fourth (1:55.18) and the 1,600 relay was eighth (4:45.77). Brooke Payne added an eighth-place finish in the long jump (14-10).
RIPON COLLEGE SHOWCASE
LARGE SCHOOLS
BOYS
Team scores
Stevens Point 98; Mukwonago 79; Hartland Arrowhead 78; Verona 69; Milwaukee Marquette 41; Janesville Parker 40; Wisconsin Lutheran 37; West Bend West 28; Ashwaubenon 27; Mequon Homestead 27; Muskego 27; Green Bay Preble 25; Hortonville 11; Baraboo 7; Franklin 5; Oshkosh West 5.
Event winners, top Parker finishers
60-meter dash—1, Riley Wernes, Muk, :07.23; 5, Paul Kim, JP, :07.35. 200—1, Quinton Martin, SP, :24.00; 9, Antoine Jarrett, JP, :24.65. 400—1, Kaeden Turnbull, Ash, :52.09; 15, Grant Voegeli, JP, :57.63. 800—1, Owen Bosley, MH, 2:01.78; 23, Logan Risseuw, JP, 2:26.08. 1,600—1, Owen Bosley, MH, 4:20.63; 20, Logan Risseeuw, JP, 5:24.36. 3,200—1, Aloysius Franzen, SP, 9:46.87.
60 hurdles—1, Zachary Pitcel, Muk, :08.71. 800 relay—1, Arrowhead, 1:36.32; 2, Parker, 1:37.19. 1,600 relay—1, Arrowhead, 3:33.86; 4, Parker, 3:41.65. 3,200 relay—1, Stevens Point, 8:44.73.
Shot put—1, Abiathar Curry, JP, 50-9; 3, Jacob Brost, JP, 48-4¼. Pole vault—1, Maxwell Rebella, HA, 14-0; 12, Drexel Norman, JP, 9-6. High jump—1, Spencer Hiatt, WBW, 6-6. Long jump—1, Sunhoney Xiong, SP, 20-9¾; 3, Tre Sanda, JP, 20-2¾. Triple jump—1, Joe Remiker, V, 42-10½.
GIRLS
Team scores
Mukwonago 106; Hartland Arrowhead 63; Verona 62; Franklin 59; West Bend West 59; Wisconsin Lutheran 58; Green Bay Preble 44; Hortonville 28; Ashwaubenon 24; Janesville Parker 23; Oshkosh West 22; Muskego 19; Baraboo 14.
Event winners, top Parker finishers
60-meter dash—1, Joy Bailey, V, :08.10; 8, Amber Schoville, JP, :08.46. 200—1, Amanda VanCalster, GBP, :26.95; 8, Mia Riley, JP, :29.18; 9, Brooke Payne, JP, :29.35. 400—1, Mary Kate Lichty, V, 1:02.82. 800—1, Grace Graczyk, Muk, 2:31.18. 1,600—1, Eva Kuehn, WL, 5:23.32. 3,200—1, Rachel Helm, Mus, 12:34.69.
60 hurdles—1, Melanie Princl, WBW, :10.22; 5, Haley Kenyon, JP, :10.74. 800 relay—1, Mukwonago, 1:51.21; 4, Parker, 1:55.18. 1,600 relay—1, Arrowhead, 4:16.64; 8, Janesville Parker, 4:45.77. 3,200 relay—1, Mukwonago, 10:27.11.
Pole vault—1, Sophia Herriot, HA, 11-0; 3, Amber Schoville, JP, 9-6; 5, Mya Barnes, JP, 8-6. High jump—1, Alaina Ortiz, F, 5-0. Long jump—1, Jaiah Hopf, WL, 18-11 ½; 8, Brooke Payne, JP, 14-10. Triple jump—1, Jaiah Hopf, WL, 39-3. Shot put—1, Paige Schreiber, Muk, 33-7 ¾.