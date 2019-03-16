Janesville Parker's girls track team got the season off to a strong start Friday night.

Tina Shelton, Ryann Porter and Brooke Graesslin won individual events to lead the Vikings to the team title at the Tri-State Large School indoor invitational at UW-Platteville.

Parker finished with 76.5 points, with Middleton second at 68.5.

Shelton won the 55 meters, Porter the triple jump and Graesslin the 400 meters.

"It was a very good team effort," Parker first-year coach Mark Little said. "Our upperclassmen did a nice job of scoring points, while we also got good contributions from a couple of our freshmen.

"It's always good to get the season started and see where you're at. I'm excited about the upcoming season."

A depleted Parker boys team finished sixth in the invite. Luke Roca won pole vault by clearing 12-foot-6.

"Our kids competed hard," Parker coach Dick Schuh said. "It was a good first meet.

"We didn't bring some guys that are battling various injuries, but the ones we did bring showed promise. We're going to get better as we get healthier."

Both teams are off until the outdoor season begins April 2 with a Big Eight Conference dual meet at Middleton.