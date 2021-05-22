Janesville Parker's boys and girls track and field team dominated Madison East in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Saturday at Monterey Stadium.
No team scores were kept in the meet.
Amber Schoville won three events in the girls meet to highlight Parker performances. She won the 100, 200 and pole vault.
Hayley Kenyon won both hurdle races.
In boys competition, Jacob Brost and Tyler Vincetich won two events each for the Vikings.
Boys results
100--Vincetich (P) 11.73; 200--Vincetich (P) 23.3; 400--Fenrick (P) 1:01.8; 800--Hanson (E) 2:06.4; 1600--Foster (E) 5:20.8
110 high hurdles--Mahaffey (P) 16.6; 300 intermediate hurdles--Singh (E) 43.09
400 relay--Parker 46.88; 1600 relay--Parker 3:50.4
High jump--Pritchard (P) 5-8; Pole vault--Loeb (E) 9-0; Long jump--Johnson (P) 15-11; Triple jump--Knilans (P) 32-0; Shot put--Brost (P) 41-8; Discus--Brost (P) 132-11
Girls results
100--Schoville (P) 12.87; 200--Schoville (P) 27.89; 400--Barnes (P) 1:04.7; 800--Gillian-Daniel (E) 2:58.8
100 high hurdles--Kenyon (P) 17.73; 300 low hurdles--Kenyon (P) 53.87
400 relay--Parker 55.34; 1600 relay--Parker 4:50.2
Pole vault--Schoville 8-0; Long jump--Payne (P) 15-11; Triple jump--Curtis (P) 22-11; Shot put--Ihlenfeld-Paulson (R) 21-10; Discus--Ihlenfeld-Paulson (E) 72-6