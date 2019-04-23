Janesville Parker’s girls track meet came down to the wire Tuesday night.

In a bit of a rarity, it was the Vikings pole vaulters that helped pave the way to a 73-59 Big Eight Conference victory over Verona.

Amber Schoville cleared 9 feet to win the pole vault, while Madie Timm went 8-6 to take second and give the team eight of the nine points in the event.

“The girls were pretty excited,” Parker girls coach Mark Little said. “We had everyone back after Spring Break, and we had some really good performances. The coolest things was that it was up in the air with pole vault still going on.”

Senior Tina Shelton won both sprint events, turning in times of 12.6 in the 100 and 27.5 in the 200. She was also part of the Vikings’ sprint relays, which each won.

“Tina is super healthy right now and looking good, so we’re excited for her,” Little said. “In the 4x2, we ran 1:49.8, and we haven’t ran a sub-1:50 as long as I’ve been here (six years).”

The Parker boys lost 79-62 to a Wildcats team coach Dick Schuh said might top the Big Eight.

Senior Brody Lippens won both hurdles events and the long jump. Senior Tremar Curry won the 100, the triple jump and was part of the winning 4x400-meter relay.

“Tremar had a real nice series of triple jumps. He continues to PR, and he did again tonight,” Schuh said. “And Ethan Terry taking second in the 300 hurdles behind Brody was really impressive. He was three seconds faster than he’s ran all year.”

GIRLS

PARKER 73, VERONA 59

100—Tina Shelton (P) 12.6; 2. Amber Schoville (P) 13.1. 200—Shelton 27.5; 2. Brooke Payne 28.6. 400—Leah Remiker (V) 1:03.1; 3. Brooke Graesslin 1:05.8. 800—Luci Bakken (V) 2:38.4; 3. Rachel Howell (P) 2:43.2. 1600—Catie Gage (P) 5:41.9.

100 hurdles—Ryann Porter (P) 16.5; 3. Ashlyn Burdick (P) 19.4. 300 hurdles—Selma Rudolph (V) 51.6; 2. Porter 55.2; 3. Hayley Kenyon (P) 55.5.

400 relay—parker (Draxler, Payne, Schoville, Graesslin) 54.57. 800 relay—Parker (Shelton, Schoville, Graesslin, Porter) 1:49.8. 1600 relay—Verona.

Long jump—Graesslin 14-8; 3. Payne 13-9.5. Triple jump—Porter 32-5.75; 2. Emma Lippens (P) 31-1. Shot put—Rachel Witthuhn (V) 33-8; 3. Sarah Varga (P) 31-9. Discus—Witthuhn 118-6; 2. Varga 104-0; 3. Mackenzie Schroeder (P) 87-4. Pole vault—Amber Schoville (P) 9-0; 2. Madie Timm (P) 8-6. High jump—Rudolph 4-8; 2. Katherine Gunn (P) 4-4.

BOYS

VERONA 79, PARKER 62

100—Tremar Curry (P) 11.4; 2. Anthony Brooks (P) 11.6. 200—Acker (V) 22.8; 3. Brooks 23.7. 400—Zack Schoville (P) 53.9; 2. Tyler Vincetich (P) 54.9; 3. Domanic Brown (P) 56.6. 800—Aidan Manning (V) 2:04.8. 1600—Luka DiMaggio (V) 4:45.7. 3200—Noah Serrault (V) 11:31.5; 3. Michael Sachs (P) 14:47.3.

110 hurdles—Brody Lippens (P) 16.3. 300 hurdles—Lippens 42.5; 2. Ethan Terry (P) 42.7.

400 relay—Verona 47.0. 800 relay—Parker (Dunn, Olson, Blum, Terry) 1:39.9. 1600 relay—Parker (Curry, Schoville, Vincetich, Bowen) 3:37.9.

Long jump—Lippens 20-2.5; 2. Brooks 19-7.5. Triple jump—Curry 43-2; 2. Keshawn Pritchard 35-10. Shot put—Jackson Acker (V) 50-0. Discus—Acker 169-0; 3. Nathan White (P) 133-3. Pole vault—Max Herkert (V) 13-0; 2. Tyler Blum (P) 11-6.

High jump—Hawkins (V) 6-2.

Craig girls top West—Janesville Craig’s girls team picked up a 73-58 Big Eight Conference win at Madison West.

Izzy Thompson won both throws events, Brynn Blaser won the 100-meter dash, the long jump and was part of the 4x100-meter winning relay. Rileigh Elgas won the 200 meters and was part of the 4x400 relay team that won, and Rylee Coleman won the 400 and was part of the 4x400 relay, too.

“We swept the throws, with a couple season PRs for the girls,” Craig girls coach Brad Troeger said. “Rileigh, that was her first time competing in the 200, and I don’t even think she realized she won. That was great; we swept that event, too.

“This was just a great night going into Cougar Relays (on Friday). It gives us some confidence.”

The Craig boys lost a close meet, 74-61.

Senior Trevion Moore won the 110 hurdles and set a personal best with a 6-4 to win the high jump, while senior Aaron Leverson won the 400 in 51.2 seconds and Dan Graham won the 200.

“At this point in the season, we’re starting to get ready for the end, and the next couple meets are very important,” Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said. “Dan Graham has been a hard worker, so it was good to see him win, and Joe Smith won the pole vault. He’s just a sophomore, and that takes time.”

Craig hosts the Cougar Relays at Monterey Stadium on Friday night.

GIRLS

CRAIG 73, WEST 58

100—Brynn Blaser (C) 13.5; 3. Emily Mergener (C) 14.0. 200—Rileigh Elgas (C) 28.2; 2. Tay Moore (C) 29.2; 3. Clare Hulick (C) 29.5. 400—Rylee Coleman (C) 1:02.8; 2. Hulick 1:05.4; 3. Elgas 1:06.4. 800—Andi Bowman (W) 2:29.3; 2. Mae Williams 2:41.0; 3. Gabby Petruzzello (C) 2:42.5. 1600—Bowman 5:26.4; 2. Ivy White (C) 5:46.5. 3200—Ella Kuntsman (W) 12:22.7.

100 hurdles—Olivia Johnson (W) 19.3; 2. Sadie Latka (C) 19.6. 300 hurdles—Carson Pionek (W) 54.2; 2. Latka 55.5.

400 relay—Craig (Moore, Ceballos, Mergener, Blaser) 54.2. 800 relay—West 2:02.4. 1600 relay—Craig (Coleman, Hulick, Elgas, Williams) 3:30.0.

Long jump—blaser 14-5; 2. Jazmine Perez (C) 12-4. Shot put—Izzy Thompson (C) 31-0; 2. Baylee Hernandez (C) 27-10.75; 3. Jessa Alderman (C) 26-9.25. Discus—Thompson 77-6; 2. Alderman 76-11; 3. Aliyah Ross (C) 71-4. Pole vault—Maddie Sowinski (W) 9-0. High jump—Sowinski 5-0.

BOYS

WEST 74, CRAIG 61

100—Cliff McCray (W) 11.0; 3. Dan Graham (C) 11.1. 200—Graham 23.5; 3. Dan Deltgen (C) 24.0 400—Aaron Leverson (C) 51.2. 800—Bryan Bloomquist (C) 2:05.6; 3. Charley Roe (C) 2:08.3. 1600—Michael Kuhn (W) 4:41.4; 3. Matt Dillon (C) 4:48.3. 3200—Erik Nuenninghoff (W) 9:56.3.

400 relay—West 44.2. 800 relay—West 1:41.7. 1600 relay—West 3:38.6.

Long jump—Kollins Opoku-Appoh (W) 18-10.5; 2. Logan Kahl (C) 18-10.5. Triple jump—Kahl 38-2; 2. Arturo Silva (C) 36-11; 3. Ryan Malloy (C) 35-5. Shot put—Patrick Horvath (W) 49-9.5; 2. Magnus Jenson (C) 44-6.75. Discus—Horvath 142-3; 2. Jenson 133-8. Pole vault—Joe Smith (C) 11-6; 2. Cole Riley (C) 9-0. High jump—Moore 6-4.