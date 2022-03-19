PLATTEVILLE
The Janesville Parker boys track and field team got the 2022 season off to a strong start Friday night.
Thanks to wins from Paul Kim, Cayden Brandenburg and Abiathar Curry, the Vikings won the team title in the UW-Platteville Invitational indoor meet.
Parker finished with 86 points, with Oregon second at 74 and Milton third at 67.
Although it's early in the season, Curry's winning throw of 54 feet, 7.5 inches in the shot put ranked as best in the state thus far.
Kim won the 200 meters in 24.76 seconds and Brandenburg won the 400 in :55.55.
Parker's 800 and 1,600 relay teams both finished second.
Girls—Parker finished ninth, Oregon won the team title and Milton was third.
Emma Lippens took third in triple jump for Parker's top finish.
UW-PLATTEVILLE INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores
Janesville Parker 86; Oregon 74; Milton 67; Prairie du Chien 56; Mount Horeb 50; Darlington 47; Platteville 45; Dodgeville 34; Waunakee 34; Freeport 33; Brodhead/Juda 27; River Valley 22.
Event winners, area leaders
55-meter dash—1. Easton Evenstad, Dar, :06.72; 2. Blake Senobe, BrJ, :06.82. 200—1. Paul Kim, JP, :24.76; 3. Senobe, BrJ, :25.15. 400—1. Cayden Brandenburg, JP, :56.14. 800—1. Yordanes Zelinski ,Ore, 1:56.65. 1,600—1. George West, Dar, 5:06.58; 3. Jonathan Flowers, Mil, 5:26.82. 3,200—1. Rhett Reuter, Dar, 10:53.89. 55 hurdles—1. Marcus Sponsler, Platt, 8.72; 3. Ethan Mitchell, Mil, 8.78. 800 relay—1. Milton, 1:40.57; 2. Parker, Sanda, Jarrett, Kim, Richards, 1:42.96. 1,600 relay—1. Oregon 3:43.7; 2. Parker (Sanda, Jarrett, Richards, Brandenburg), 3:55.29. 3,200 relay—1. Mount Horeb, 9:28.07. High jump—1. Garrett Bladl, Mil, 5-10. Pole vault—1. Kurt Wall, PDC, 11-0. Long jump—1, Evenstad, Dar, 19-11; 3. Sanda, JP, 19-4. Triple jump—1. Blake Thiry, PdC, 40-7; 3. Zak Zimmerman, Mil, 37-5. Shot put—1, Abiathar Curry, JP, 54-7.5; 3. Jacob Brost, JP, 49-4.
GIRLS
Team scores
Oregon 108; Prairie du Chien 87; Milton 74; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 53; Mount Horeb 49; Darlington 45.50; Waunakee 44; Platteville 38; Janesville Parker 31.50; Brodhead/Juda 19; River Valley 8
Event winners, area leaders
55-meter dash—1. Myesha Thompson, MH, :07.71. 200—1. Stella Arn, BrJ, 28.44. 400—1. Delaney Nyenhuis, Or, 1:05.76. 2. Alyssa Fons, Mil, 1:07.86; 800—1. Dasha Vorontsov, Or, 2:32.85. 3. Samantha Benson, Mil, 2:36.26. 1,600—1. Ellie Robinson, D/MP, 5:30.12. 3,200—1. Lisa Downey, Or, 15:18.2. 55 hurdles—1. Anna Johnson, Or, 9.39. 800 relay—1. Mount Horeb 1:54.8. 1,600 relay—1. Oregon 4:32.14; 3,200 relay—1. Mount Horeb 10:39.08; 2. Milton 10:48.03. High jump—1. Kyla Saleh, Waun, 5-6. Pole vault—1. Mack Champion, Plat, 7-6. 3. Savannah Vind, Mil, and Emilie Curtis, JP, 6-6. Long jump—1. Pryce Jacey, Mil, 14-4. Triple jump—1. Fons, Mil, 31-8; 3. Emma Lippens, JP, 31-5. Shot put—1. Bree Wannebo, Ore, 38-10; 3. Holly Garber, Mil, 29-9.