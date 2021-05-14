Janesville Parker's boys track and field team saved its best for last Friday night.
The Vikings won the 1600 relay in the night's last event to win the Demon Invitational title.
Parker finished with 171.5, edging Waterford, which finished with 171.
The Vikings got individual wins from Aidan Schuh (800), Patrick Mahaffey (300 hurdles) and Ke'Shawn Pritchard (high jump).
The Parker girls, behind two wins each from Amber Schoville and Hayley Kenyon, finished fourth. Schoville cleared 9-6 in pole vault to move into the top 10 performances this spring in the state.
Demon Invitational
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Janesville Parker 171.5, Waterford 171, Burlington 131.5, East Troy 86, Racine Horlick 52, Franklin 20
PARKER'S TOP FINISHERS
100--2. Tre Sanda 12.27; 3. Brodey Wixom 12.37; 400--Tyler Vincetich 53.59; 800--1. Aidan Schuh 2:03.81
110 high hurdles--2. Patrick Mahaffey 17.6; 300 intermediate hurdles--1. Mahaffey 43.25
400 relay--1. Parker 47.16; 1600 relay--1. Parker 3:38.93
High jump--1. Ke'Shawn Pritchard 6-2; Long jump--2. Sanda 19-3; Shot put--2. Abiathar Curry 42-6; 3. Jacob Brost 42-0; Discus--3. Brost 139-4
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Waterford 174, Franklin 119, Burlington 118, Janesville Parker 91, East Troy 88, Racine Horlick 26
PARKER'S TOP FINISHERS
100--2. Amber Schoville 13.86; 200--1. Brooke Payne 27.36
100 high hurdles--1. Hayley Kenyon 18.08; 300 low hurdles--1. Kenyon 52.69
Pole vault--1. Schoville 9-6; 3. Mya Barnes 7-0