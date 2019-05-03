The Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig track and field teams fared well Friday night at Burlington’s 15th annual Demon Invitational in their final big event leading up to next week’s Big Eight Conference meet.

Parker’s teams both finished second in the 15-team event. The Vikings girls finished with 98 points, just 3.5 behind winner Waterford. The boys scored 81 points to finish 21 back of winning Racine Case.

The Craig boys were third with 73.5 points, and the girls were fifth with 60.

Senior Brooke Graesslin helped lead the Parker girls. She ran a leg of the team’s blistering 1:47.74 winning time in the 800-meter relay and immediately turned around to win the 400 in 1:00.62.

“That’s a really tough thing to do,” Parker girls coach Mark Little said. “That was a huge time for our 4x2 team, and a big improvement. That might be one of the better times in the state after this weekend.”

Junior Ryann Porter was part of that relay, won the triple jump and finished second in both hurdles events. Senior Tina Shelton was on the relay team and was second in both sprints.

“Everyone right now has stayed healthy to this point, and that’s a big goal,” Little said. “We’re trying to get them all to peak at the right time.”

The Parker boys were led by senior Tremar Curry’s winning leap of 43-7 in the triple jump. The Vikings were also second in the 400 and 1,600 relays and third in the 800 relay.

The Craig boys had several event winners.

Junior Magnus Jenson set a personal best with a winning heave of 46 feet, 4 inches in the shot put. Senior Aaron Leverson ran another sub-1:56 800 meters, senior Trevion Moore ran a sub 15-second time in the 110 hurdles and the Cougars won the 3,200 relay.

“Great to see from Magnus,” Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said. “And Trevion ran a great race tonight against good competition.

“We’re starting to put things together ahead of our conference meet next week.”

Clare Hulick won the 800 for Craig on the girls side, running in 2:22.44. The Cougars also won the 3,200 relay.

“We also had a huge PR for Gabby Petruzzello tonight in the 3,200 to finish third,” Craig coach Brad Troeger said. “This is our first really big meet, where you have a lot of different teams, so it was a good challenge.”

Milton also had several event winners. On the girls side, Mara Talaback won the two-mile, while Chrissy Hughes captured the 100 hurdles. On the boys side, Dane Nelson was first in the 300 hurdles and second in the 110 hurdles. The Red Hawks also won the 800 relay.

Craig and Parker are off until Friday’s Big Eight meet at Madison La Follette.

DEMON INVITATIONAL

At Burlington

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Waterford 101.5, Janesville Parker 98, Franklin 69, Racine Horlick 61, Janesville Craig 60, Badger 59, Waukesha South 57, Milton 54.5, Union Grove 38, Racine Park 30, Racine Case 29, Burlington 24, Greendale 10, Beloit Memorial 7, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 2

GIRLS EVENT WINNERS AND TOP AREA MARKS

100—Amaya Jerdee (RH) 12.62, 2. Tina Shelton (JP) 12.80. 200—Emma Karpinski (Wat) 26.47; 2. Shelton 26.50; 5. Amber Schoville (JP) 27.79. 400—Brooke Graesslin (JP) 1:00.62; 4. Vivian Ford (Bad) 1:02.19. 800—Clare Hulick (JC) 2:22.44; 3. Ford 2:28.93; 4. Samantha Henry (Mil) 2:34.37. 1600—Jayda Obluck (Wat) 5:26.59; 2. Catie Gage (JP) 5:34.68. 3200—Mara Talaback (Mil) 11:53.24; 2. Gage 11:57.59; 3. Gabriella Petruzzello (JC) 11:58.29.

100 hurdles—Chrissy Hughes (Mil) 15.57; 2. Ryann Porter (JP) 16.04; 3. Emilee Booker (Bad) 16.14. 300 hurdles—Maykayla Rice (RH) 48.14; 2. Porter 48.38; 3. Hope Ayres-Schulz (Bad) 48.60.

400 relay—Racine Horlick 50.56; 4. Parker 54.42. 800 relay—Parker (Brooke Graesslin, Amber Schoville, Tina Shelton, Ryann Porter), 1:47.74. 1600 relay—Waterford 4:14.85; 2. Craig 4:20.09. 3200 relay—Craig (Rylee Coleman, Mae Williams, Ellie Lorenz, Ivy White), 10:20.68; 2. Milton 10:39.41; 3. Badger 10:47.87.

High jump—Nadia Vo (Fra) 5-6; 3. Macie Todd (Bad) 5-0; 3. Marilla Smith (Mil) 5-0. Pole vault—Janel Sweet (Fra) 11-0; 3. Schoville 8-6. Long jump—Vo 17-3.25; 3. Brynn Blaser (JC) 15-3.5. Triple jump—Porter 36-10. Shot put—Katie Fruth (UG) 44-11; 5. Izzy Thompson (JC) 32-8. Discus—Abby Barrett (WS) 114-02.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Racine Case 102, Janesville Parker 81, Janesville Craig 73.5, Beloit Memorial 67, Waukesha South 66, Waterford 62, Franklin 49, Milton 48, Racine Park 36, Burlington 31, Greendale 30, Union Grove 26, Badger 24.5, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 5, Pulaski 1

BOYS EVENT WINNERS AND TOP AREA MARKS

100—Kobe Brown (RC) 11.45. 200—Rashaad Henderson (RP) 22.97. 400—Kobe Chandler (BM) 51.37; 5. Zack Schoville (JP) 53.12. 800—Aaron Leverson (JC) 1:55.78. 1600—Ryan Unruh (Gre) 4:41.36. 3200—Rogelio Barrales (BM) 10:09.20; 3. Ethan Thompson (JC) 10:14.47.

110 hurdles—Trevion Moore (JC) 14.94; 2. Dane Nelson (Mil) 15.02. 300 hurdles—Nelson 40.96; 2. Brody Lippens (JP) 41.82.

400 relay—Case 44.97; 2. Parker 45.18; 3. Milton 45.27. 800 relay—Milton 1:32.22; 3. Parker 1:35.30. 1600 relay—Beloit 3:32.81; 2. Parker 3:38.57. 3200 relay—Craig 8:37.23; 3. Badger 9:02.44.

High jump—Greg Jenkins (RC) 6-4. Pole vault—Tristan McNair (Wat) 13-0; 3. Brandon Bernardo (Bad) 12-0; 3. Joseph Smith (JC) 12-0. Long jump—Jenkins 20-10.75; 5. Lippens 20-1. Triple jump—Tremar Curry (JP) 43-7. Shot put—Magnus Jenson (JC) 46-4. Discus—Nick Hennig (Fra) 137-3; 4. Nate White (JP) 124-3.