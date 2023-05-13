Randolph/Cambria-Friesland won the boys and girls Trailways Conference track and field meets Friday in Orfordville.
The co-op team won the boys meet with 84.6 team points, while the girls scored 115.
Host Orfordville Parkview scored in four events in the boys meet. The Vikings' 400 relay team of Luc Cramer, Aidan Cain, Nathan Fiebig and Karson Redman took sixth in their race; Mike Williams took fourth in shot put (41 feet) and seventh in discus (107-7); and Greyson Cramer was among many athletes who tied for sixth in high jump (5-4).
Parkview's girls team collected points in six events.
Sahara Boers-Augustine took third in the 200 (27.58), and she and Camilla Hauser took fourth (1:05.11) and eighth (1:08.97) in the 400, respectively. Hauser also tied for sixth in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Catie Treinen finished seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.93) and eighth in pole vault (6-6). The Vikings also were fifth in the 800 relay in a time of 4:33.95 with a team of Paige Valley, Hauser, Willow Crecelius and Boers-Augustine.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE MEET
At Parkview Junior/Senior High School, Orfordville
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 84.6, Deerfield 77, Palmyra-Eagle 71.5, Pardeville 61.1, Fall River 61, Dodgeland 55.1, Horicon 51.8, Markesan 48, Abundant Life Christian 37, Wayland Academy 29, Central Wisconsin Christian 28.5, Princeton-Green Lake 25, Hustisford 24.1, Rio 12.6, Madison Country Day 11.6, Lourdes Academy 11, Orfordville Parkview 10.6, Johnson Creek 1.5
EVENT WINNERS PLUS PARKVIEW FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Willson Jones (PE) 11.35. 200—1. Jones (PE) 23.66. 400—1. Jones (PE) 52.45. 800—1. Colin Smith (P) 2:00.11. 1,600—1. Jacob Sturm (ALC) 4:39.87. 3,200—1. Will Becker (P) 10:25.19.
110 hurdles—1. Luke Hanneman (M) 15.88. 300 hurdles—1. Hanneman (M) 41.98.
400 relay—1. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 46.34. 6. Orfordville Parkview (Luc Cramer, Aidan Cain, Nathan Fiebig, Karson Redman) 49.90. 800 relay—1. Palmyra-Eagle 1:38.32. 1,600 relay—1. Pardeeville 3:42.21. 3,200 relay—1. Pardeeville 8:28.16.
Shot put—1. Manny Kingston (FR) 45-2. 4. Mike Williams (OP) 41-0. Discus—1. Kingston (FR) 139-5. 7. Williams (OP) 107-7. High jump—1. Levi Wiersma (RCF) 5-10. t6. Greyson Cramer (OP) 5-4. Pole vault—1. Kaden Kimball (PGL) 12-6. Long jump—1. Ayden Price (FR) 19-11.5. Triple jump—1. Nicholas Katsma (RCF) 39-6.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 115, Dodgeland 104, Lourdes Academy 74.5, Deerfield 72, Madison Country Day 58, Palmyra-Eagle 36, Princeton-Green Lake 31, Pardeeville 30, Johnson Creek 25, Markesan 21, Orfordville Parkview 20.5, Rio 20, Central Wisconsin Christian 20, Fall River 17, Horicon 17, Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 17, Abundant Life Christian 15, Hustisford 5, Wayland Academy 3
EVENT WINNERS PLUS PARKVIEW FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Savannah Duckett (RCF) 12.99. 200—1. Anna Snorek (PE) 26.89. 3. Sahara Boers-Augustine (OP) 27.58. 400—1. Sayrah Benzing (Do) 1:01.91. 4. Boers-Augustine (OP) 1:05.11. 8. Camilla Hauser (OP) 1:08.97. 800—1. Hannah Hallick (MCD) 2:22.12. 1,600—1. Hallick (MCD) 5:12.08. 3,200—1. Emme Drobac (De) 11:40.89.
100 hurdles—1. Lindsay Vander Galien (RCF) 16.91. 7. Catie Treinen (OP) 18.93. 300 hurdles—1. Vander Galien (RCF) 49.56.
400 relay—1. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 53.70. 800 relay—1. Lourdes Academy 1:53.90. 1,600 relay—1. Lourdes Academy 4:23.58. 5. Orfordville Parkview (Paige Valley, Hauser, Willow Crecelius, Boers-Augustine) 4:33.95. 3,200 relay—1. Lourdes Academy 10:01.64.
Shot put—1. Chloe Kessenich (P) 38-5. Discus—1. Kessenich (P) 108-4. High jump—1. Duckett (RCF) 5-2. t6. Hauser (OP) 4-10. Pole vault—1. Benzing (Do) 8-9. 8. Treinen (OP) 6-6 Long jump—1. Vander Galien (RCF) 16-5. Triple jump—1. Greta Morris (PGL) 33-6.25.