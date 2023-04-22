Orfordville Parkview's girls track team ran to a convincing win in the Don Albright Invite track meet at Parkview Junior/Senior High School on Saturday, while the boys team finished second, just five points behind Kenosha St. Joseph.
The Vikings girls had winners in the 200-meter dash (Sahara Boers-Augustine, 28.70), 800-meter run (Paige Valley, 2:42.00), 100-meter hurdles (Willow Crecelius, 17.56) and the 800-meter relay (team of Athena Condon, Rosa Pimental, Sheri Montgomery and Laith Pautsch, 2:15.43).
Parkview racked up plenty of its 160 team points in the field events despite not having a winner in any of them with several second-, third- and fourth-place finishes, primarily in the jumps and pole vault.
Evansville's girls had a pair of winners Saturday after Anna Burkhalter cleared 7 feet in pole vault and the Blue Devils' 1,600-meter relay team of Mika Shahid-Schwebel, Tessa Tiedt, Kendall Vine and Alliyah McComb crossed the line first in 5:08.34. Burkhalter, Luci Liska and Vine also finished 2-3-4 in the 400-meter dash.
Johnson Creek was the team closest to Parkview with 103 points.
In the boys meet, the Vikings put up 154 team points, second to the Lancers' 159.
Parkview's event winners were Sam Schwengels in the 400-meter dash (59.43); Ethan Diddens in the 3,200-meter run (12:26.72); the 800-relay team of Luc Cramer, Aidan Cain, Nathan Fiebig and Karson Redman (1:40.94); Mike Williams in discus (113 feet, 9.5 inches); and Greyson Cramer in high jump (5 feet, 4 inches).
DON ALBRIGHT INVITE
At Parkview Junior/Senior High School, Orfordville
TEAM SCORES
GIRLS
Orfordville Parkview 160, Johnson Creek 103, Burlington Catholic Central 74, Evansville 72, Hebron 57, Kenosha St. Joseph 45, Faith Christian 35, Lincoln Academy 23
BOYS
Kenosha St. Joseph 159, Orfordville Parkview 154, Evansville 72, Johnson Creek 58, Burlington Catholic Central 52, Faith Christian 48, Hebron 18, Lincoln Academy 13