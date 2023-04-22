01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Orfordville Parkview's girls track team ran to a convincing win in the Don Albright Invite track meet at Parkview Junior/Senior High School on Saturday, while the boys team finished second, just five points behind Kenosha St. Joseph.

The Vikings girls had winners in the 200-meter dash (Sahara Boers-Augustine, 28.70), 800-meter run (Paige Valley, 2:42.00), 100-meter hurdles (Willow Crecelius, 17.56) and the 800-meter relay (team of Athena Condon, Rosa Pimental, Sheri Montgomery and Laith Pautsch, 2:15.43).

