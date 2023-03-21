Milton’s boys and girls track and field teams excelled in the jumps and throws in the Red Hawks’ first dual meet of the season against Fort Atkinson on Tuesday. Final team scores were not immediately available Tuesday night.

The boys team took first place in every field event. JJ Love secured victories in shot put and discus, and Ethan Mitchell took first in the long and triple jump events. Garrett Bladl won the high jump, and Zakery Zimmerman tied for first in the pole vault competition.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you