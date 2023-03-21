Above: Milton’s Garrett Bladl begins to pull away from the pack during the 100-meter dash during a dual meet with Fort Atkinson in Milton on Tuesday. Bladl finished in first with a time of 11.71 and also won the high jump competition, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.
Milton’s Kai Sheridan bumps the bar during the high jump competition in a dual meet against Fort Atkinson at Milton High School on Tuesday. Sheridan took second place with a cleared height of 5 feet, 8 inches.
Above: Milton’s Garrett Bladl begins to pull away from the pack during the 100-meter dash during a dual meet with Fort Atkinson in Milton on Tuesday. Bladl finished in first with a time of 11.71 and also won the high jump competition, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.
Milton’s Kai Sheridan bumps the bar during the high jump competition in a dual meet against Fort Atkinson at Milton High School on Tuesday. Sheridan took second place with a cleared height of 5 feet, 8 inches.
Milton’s boys and girls track and field teams excelled in the jumps and throws in the Red Hawks’ first dual meet of the season against Fort Atkinson on Tuesday. Final team scores were not immediately available Tuesday night.
The boys team took first place in every field event. JJ Love secured victories in shot put and discus, and Ethan Mitchell took first in the long and triple jump events. Garrett Bladl won the high jump, and Zakery Zimmerman tied for first in the pole vault competition.
Bladl also finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.71 seconds. Kai Sheridan won the 200 in a time of 23.74 and Sam Ruggles won the 1,600 at 5:42.67. Milton also won the 400-meter relay.
On the girls side, Caitlin Zingsheim secured a first-place finish in shot put for the Red Hawks. Milton’s girls won all three jumps events with first-place finishes from Ella Beckler, Laney Gill and Hailey Gill.
The Red Hawks’ Ava Magee won the 400-meter dash, and Abigail Kueng won the 1,600 with a time of 7:19.52. Milton’s girls team also won the 400-meter relay.
The Red Hawks will travel to Waunakee for their next dual meet at 4:30 p.m.