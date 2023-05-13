01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Ethan Mitchell and Jonathan Flowers won the 110 high hurdles and 3,200-meter run, respectively, for Milton's boys track and field team at the Tom Mueller Invitational in Oregon on Friday.

Mitchell's winning time was 15.42 seconds, while Flowers ran the two-mile in 10 minutes, 37.96 seconds.

