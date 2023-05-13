Ethan Mitchell and Jonathan Flowers won the 110 high hurdles and 3,200-meter run, respectively, for Milton's boys track and field team at the Tom Mueller Invitational in Oregon on Friday.
Mitchell's winning time was 15.42 seconds, while Flowers ran the two-mile in 10 minutes, 37.96 seconds.
Other top-three finishers for the Red Hawks were Zakery Zimmerman in the triple jump (39 feet, 0.5 inches), JJ Love in shot put (42-8.5) and Braden Borgerding in discus (123-5). Milton finished sixth in the overall team standings with 74.5 points. Oregon won its home meet with 105 points.
On the girls side, Platteville's 105 team points edged out the host's 103. Milton was 10th with 23.
The Red Hawks had a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 400 and 800 relays. The team of Laney Gill, Tressa Shaw, Bardot Sheehy and Alexis Stockman ran the 400 relay in 55.61 seconds, and the quartet of Gill, Lydia Kueng, Katrina Henry and Stockman finished the 800 relay in 1:54.85.
TOM MUELLER INVITATIONAL
RESULTS FRIDAY
At Oregon High School
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Oregon 105, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 97, Platteville 92.5, Mount Horeb 80, Baraboo 79.5, Milton 74.5, Stoughton 59, Madison Edgewood 38, Burlington 37, Fort Atkinson 36.5
EVENT WINNERS PLUS MILTON FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Tommy Teberg (Bu) 11.14. 7. Brenon Banushi (M) 11.95. 200—1. Nick Gehring (ME) 22.22. 6. Vinny Churchwell (M) 24.80. 400—1. Charlie Keith (DMP) 52.55. 800—1. Joseph Stoddard (MH) 2:02.50. 1,600—1. Layne Aurit (DMP) 4:47.21. 3,200—1. Jonathan Flowers (M) 10:37.96. 4. Daniel Stewart (M) 11:10.58. 7. Mason Sorge (M) 11:32.90.
110 hurdles—1. Ethan Mitchell (M) 15.42. 300 hurdles—1. Marcus Sponsler (P) 44.07. 6. Brayden Budworth (M) 46.19.
400 relay—1. Madison Edgewood 44.94. 800 relay—1. Madison Edgewood 1:31.06. 1,600 relay—1. Mount Horeb 3:37.78. 7. Milton (Caleb Bilhorn, Churchwell, Jack McMillan, Aiden Reichelt) 4:02.03. 3,200 relay—1. Platteville 8:39.71.
High jump—1. Hans Kiesau (O) 6-0. 6. Brodan Dwyer (M) 5-6. Pole vault—1. Jacob Yoerger (O) 13-0. Long jump—1. Rylan Clark (O) 19-8. Triple jump—1. Elliott Romberg (Ba) 40-8.25. 3. Zakery Zimmerman (M) 39-0.5. Shot put—1. Griffin Empey (S) 44-11.5. 2. JJ Love (M) 42-8.5. Discus—1. Empey (S) 125-2. 3. Braden Borgerding (M) 123-5. 4. Samuel Henning (M) 117-10.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Platteville 105, Oregon 103, Baraboo 90.5, Mount Horeb 89, Stoughton 77, Madison Edgewood 58.5, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 54, Burlington 52, Fort Atkinson 42, Milton 23
EVENT WINNERS PLUS MILTON FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Taytan Kaufman (Ba) 13.17. 200—1. Myesha Thompson (MH) 26.85 400—1. Jenna Weis (Bu) 1:01.23. 800—1. Dasha Vorontsov (O) 2:25.48. 1,600—1. Ellie Robinson (DMP) 5:13.27. 3,200—1. Julia Thompson (DMP) 12:33.22.
100 hurdles—1. Ketura Goomey (P) 15.80. 6. Savannah Vind (M) 18.09. 7. Aubrey Burks (M) 18.42. 300 hurdles—1. Goomey (P) 48.88. 6. Burks (M) 54.93.
400 relay—1. Oregon 52.46. 4. Milton (Laney Gill, Tressa Shaw, Bardot Sheehy, Alexis Stockman) 55.61. 800 relay—1. Oregon 1:47.94. 4. Milton (Gill, Lydia Kueng, Katrina Henry, Stockman) 1:54.85. 1,600 relay—1. Oregon 4:11.80. 3,200 relay—1. Mount Horeb 9:47.03.
High jump—1. Grace Stombaugh (P) 5-0. 7. Shaw (M) 4-8. Pole vault—1. Weis (Bu) 9-6. Long jump—1. Maddie Reott (S) 16-5. Triple jump—1. Violet Statz (MH) 31-10. Shot put—1. Mackenzie McMahon (Ba) 33-7. 6. Caitlin Zingsheim (M) 30-10.5. Discus—1. Keilley Riddle (S) 93-10.