Janesville Craig’s Abi Anderson, Julianna Moran and Kera Riley, front to back, took the first three spots in the girls 3,200-meter team run at the Cougar Relays at Monterey Stadium in Janesville on Friday.
Janesville Parker’s Mia Riley, right, and Shay Schuh compete together in the girls sprint medley relay at the Cougar Relays in Janesville on Friday. Riley and Schuh were a part of three relay wins for the Vikings.
Janesville Craig’s Abi Anderson, Julianna Moran and Kera Riley, front to back, took the first three spots in the girls 3,200-meter team run at the Cougar Relays at Monterey Stadium in Janesville on Friday.
Janesville Parker’s Mia Riley, right, and Shay Schuh compete together in the girls sprint medley relay at the Cougar Relays in Janesville on Friday. Riley and Schuh were a part of three relay wins for the Vikings.
JANESVILLE — Milton's best finishes in the Cougar Relays' boys track events were a pair of second-place finishes in the distance medley relay and the 400-meter relay, but the Red Hawks rode a near-sweep of the six field events to take the boys team crown at Monterey Stadium on Friday.
Milton was first in the discus, triple jump, long jump and high jump; tied for first in the pole vault; and was second in the shot put. To score the field events in the relays meet, each team's best three marks were combined to determine the winning team in the event.
Ethan Mitchell was a part of Milton's winning efforts in the triple jump (first, 41 feet, 8 inches), long jump (first, 21 feet, 1 inch) and high jump (tied for third, 5 feet, 10 inches).
JJ Love helped Milton's cause in the shot put and discus, winning the former with a put of 45-9 and taking third in the latter with a throw of 130 feet. The Red Hawks swept the top three spots in the discus behind Samuel Henning's throw of 199 feet, 3 inches, about 5 feet short of the best mark in the state this spring.
Zakery Zimmerman posted the best pole vault of the night at 11 feet and also took third in the triple jump, covering 39 feet, 1 inch.
Janesville Parker was second in the boys team standings with 104 points. Sugar River took third with 96 and the host Janesville Craig was fourth with 95.
The Vikings were first in the 400-meter relay, the 1,600-meter relay and the combined 300 hurdles on the track and first in shot put ahead of Milton after James Bryant (44-11) and Cash Davis (43-2) took second and third behind Love.
Paul Kim and Cayden Brandenburg were part of both the winning Parker relays. Antoine Jarrett and Jonathan Aguiniga joined them in the 400 relay, and Deezle Richards and Avery Eastman rounded out the team in the 1,600 relay.
"I thought our sprint relay teams put up some good times for this time of year," Vikings coach Dick Schuh said.
A trio of Parker athletes new to the hurdles this year finished 2-3-4 in the combined 300 hurdles (Jjaquari Douglas in 44.05, Xander Vallee in 44.09 and Jarrett in 45.34) to give the Vikings top points in that event.
Janesville Craig put its distance running talent on display in winning the 3,200-meter team run with Cougars finishing first (Matthew McBride, 10:52.24), third (Leo Burke, 11:08.54) and fourth (Damian Soto, 11:13.74) and the 4,000-meter distance medley relay (Jack Myre, Alex Lawton, Jack Austin and Jose Gomez-Soto in 11:47.53).
The Cougars also finished first in the 800-meter relay (Sam Werner, Ben Hayd, Hunter Ehret and Dylan Tyler, 1:31.99), the freshman/sophomore 400-meter relay (Sam Piper, Hayden Kerbel, Nathan Daskam and Anajeh Royster, 46.51) and the throwers' 400-meter relay (Brian Deltgen, Dane Wagner, Austin Brantmeier, Ryley Butler, 53.40).
Craig second in girls team standings; Parker breaks a meet record — Like the boys team, the Cougars girls ran strong in the long-distance races to help Craig to a second-place team finish with 98 points behind Sugar River's 110. Sugar River took home the trophy for the highest combined boys and girls score.
The trio of Julianna Moran, Abi Anderson and Kera Riley swept the top three spots in the 3,200-meter team run, who were all part of the winning distance medley relay along with Addison Fagan.
Fagan and Moran also led off Craig's winning 1,600 relay team with Kaylie Conway and Abbi Gryttenholm taking the final two legs.
In the field, the Cougars won the combined triple jump competition with a team total of 84 feet, 6 inches.
Parker's girls team took third with 88.5 points, ahead of fourth-place Milton's 80.5.
The highlight for the Vikings was a record-setting performance in the freshman/sophomore 400-meter relay. The team of Mia Riley, Harper Brandenburg, SHay Schuh and Violet McCue finished in a time of 51.20 to break the record of 51.89 set by Craig in 2011.
Those same first three runners also teamed with Mya Barnes to carry the Vikings to a win in the 800-meter sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400) in 1:53.30, and those same four won the traditional 800 relay in 1:48.71.
Parker also won the throwers' relay by 0.02 seconds over Craig in a time of 1:04.39 with a team of Maddie Meyer, Addison Riley-Lein, Aslynn Lestikow, Abbigail Ippoltio.
Riley-Lein's shot put of 33 feet, 5 inches was the meet's best to spearhead the Vikings' win in that event with a team total of 83 feet, 9 inches.