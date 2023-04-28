JANESVILLE — Milton's best finishes in the Cougar Relays' boys track events were a pair of second-place finishes in the distance medley relay and the 400-meter relay, but the Red Hawks rode a near-sweep of the six field events to take the boys team crown at Monterey Stadium on Friday.

Milton was first in the discus, triple jump, long jump and high jump; tied for first in the pole vault; and was second in the shot put. To score the field events in the relays meet, each team's best three marks were combined to determine the winning team in the event.

