Ethan Mitchell and Garrett Bladl had a stellar day for Milton at the Badger East Conference track and field championships Tuesday in Monona.

Both participated in the winning 800 relay along with Brenon Banushi and Kai Sheridan, and Mitchell and Bladl also won a jumping event apiece to lead the Red Hawks to 111 team points, good for a third-place finish behind champion Waunakee (155) and runner-up DeForest (140.5).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you