Ethan Mitchell and Garrett Bladl had a stellar day for Milton at the Badger East Conference track and field championships Tuesday in Monona.
Both participated in the winning 800 relay along with Brenon Banushi and Kai Sheridan, and Mitchell and Bladl also won a jumping event apiece to lead the Red Hawks to 111 team points, good for a third-place finish behind champion Waunakee (155) and runner-up DeForest (140.5).
The 800 relay squad finished its run in 1 minute, 31.75 seconds. Mitchell had the day’s best long jump at 22 feet, 2.75 inches, and Bladl won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches.
Mitchell also was the runner-up in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.46 and the triple jump with a distance of 43 feet, 8 inches.
Sheridan added a top-three finish in high jump (5-8) and a top-five finish in the open 200-meter dash (23.42).
Jonathan Flowers took third for the Red Hawks in the 1,600-meter run (4:40.61), and JJ Love was third in discus with a throw of 140 feet and fourth in shot put with a distance of 46 feet, 1 inch.
Andrew Regnier of the Warriors posted four winning efforts in the 200, 400, 300 hurdles and triple jump to spearhead their victory.
Third-place relay highlights Milton girls’ efforts — The Red Hawks’ 800 relay foursome of Laney Gill, Katrina Henry, Lydia Kueng and Alexis Stockman finished third in 1:53.68 at Tuesday’s Badger East Conference track and field meet.
Gill also had a fourth-place finish in the long jump after a 16-foot, 1-inch leap.
Caitlin Zingsheim took fifth in shot put for Milton, while Savannah Vind placed in the 100 hurdles (sixth, 18.19) and pole vault (seventh, 8 feet).
Milton finished with 37 team points. As on the boys side, Waunakee won the girls conference championship with 192 points.
The Red Hawks boys and girls team will compete in regionals in Oregon on Monday with sectionals to follow Thursday, May 25. Milton is in the same Mukwonago Sectional as Janesville’s high schools, Lake Geneva Badger and Elkhorn.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE MEET
RESULTS TUESDAY
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 155, DeForest 140.5, Milton 111, Watertown 96, Fort Atkinson 60, Monona Grove 58.5, Stoughton 43, Beaver Dam 36
EVENT WINNERS PLUS MILTON FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Samuel Piontek (D) 11.11. 200—1. Andrew Regnier (Wau) 22.45. 5. Kai Sheridan (M) 23.42. 7. Brenon Banushi (M) 23.68. 400—1. Regnier (Wau) 49.51. 800—1. Isaiah Jakel (Wau) 2:01.01. 1,600—1. Ben Stricker (FA) 4:25.14. 3. Jonathan Flowers (M) 4:40.61. 3,200—1. Elijah Pabon (D) 9:49.02. 8. Flowers (M) 10:41.97.
110 hurdles—1. Benjamin Gifford (Wat) 15.07. 2. Ethan Mitchell (M) 15.46. 300 hurdles—1. Regnier (Wau) 40.18.
400 relay—1. Watertown 43.95. 4. Milton (Adrian Vernon, Nolan Morehart, Banushi, Vinny Churchwell) 45.23. 800 relay—1. Milton (Garrett Bladl, Mitchell, Banushi, Sheridan) 1:31.75. 1,600 relay—1. DeForest 3:34.50. 5. Milton (Churchwell, Braden Borgerding, Brodan Dwyer, Mason Sorge) 3:49.14. 3,200 relay—1. DeForest 8:28.86. 5. Milton (Borgerding, Griffin Elliott, Sorge, Sam Ruggles) 9:17.01.
Shot put—1. Will Lenoch (Wau) 49-11. 4. JJ Love (M) 46-1. Discus—1. Ian Phebus (Wau) 142-11. 3. Love (M) 140-0. 5. Borgerding (M) 134-0. 6. Samuel Henning (M) 131-9. High jump—1. Bladl (M) 5-10. 3. Sheridan (M) 5-8. Long jump—1. Mitchell (M) 22-2.75. 5. Bladl (M) 20-0.75. Triple jump—1. Regnier (Wau) 44-10.5. 2. Mitchell (M) 43-8. 5. Zakery Zimmerman (M) 38-11. 6. Vernon (M) 37-9. Pole vault—1. Noah Gilbertson (Wat) 14-0. 6. Zimmerman (M) 12-0.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 192, Stoughton 139, DeForest 131.5, Fort Atkinson 64, Watertown 52, Beaver Dam 44.5, Monona Grove 40, Milton 37
EVENT WINNERS PLUS MILTON FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Mallory Gasper (FA) 12.88. 200—1. Gasper (FA) 26.71. 7. Katrina Henry (M) 28.90. 400—1. Cire Smith (S) 1:00.55. 800—1. Mila Westra (BD) 2:21.49. 1,600—1. Mallory Reiser (S) 5:08.22. 3,200—1. Reiser (S) 11:32.86.
100 hurdles—1. Anna Szepieniec (D) 14.33. 6. Savannah Vind (M) 18.19. 8. Aubrey Burks (M) 18.93. 300 hurdles—1. Szepieniec (D) 44.36.
400 relay—1. DeForest 51.73. 5. Milton (Laney Gill, Tressa Shaw, Bardot Sheehy, Alexis Stockman) 54.84. 800 relay—1. Stoughton 1:51.26. 3. Milton (Gill, Henry, Lydia Kueng, Stockman) 1:53.68 1,600 relay—1. DeForest 4:14.83. 5. Milton (Hailey Gill, L. Gill, Henry, Ava Magee) 4:41.00. 3,200 relay—1. Waunakee 10:15.95.
Shot put—1. Anneka Cassel (Wau) 38-1.5. 5. Caitlin Zingsheim (M) 33-9.5. Discus—1. Cassel (Wau) 133-6. High jump—1. Kyla Saleh (Wau) 5-2. 4. Shaw (M) 5-0. Long jump—1. Szepieniec (D) 18-3.25. 4. L. Gill (M) 16-1. Triple jump—1. Szepieniec (D) 38-7.5. Pole vault—1. Megan Blommel (S) 10-3. 7. Vind (M) 8-0. 8. Sheehy (M) 8-0.