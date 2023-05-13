WALWORTH — Andrew Kelley sped to three meet records, and his McFarland teammates won three of the final four events on the track to win the boys Rock Valley Conference track and field meet championship Saturday afternoon.
Kelley, selected as the boys meet's track MVP by the league's coaches after the meet, won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in record times of 10.74 seconds and 22.05. The first time beat an 18-year-old meet record held by Brodhead-Juda's Jared Arn, who ran 10.8 in 1995. The previous record in the 200 was Edgerton's Brock Zartman's 22.14 he ran in 2018.
Kelley, a junior, also anchored the Spartans' winning 800 relay team, which crossed the line in a record 1:30.92., breaking a year-old record held by Jefferson (1:31.33).
Despite Kelley's impressive exploits, McFarland was unable to separate from runner-up Whitewater until the Spartans won three of the final four events on the track — the 200, 800 and 3,200 — and their winning long jump was added to the team score just before the meet-ending boys 1,600-meter relay started.
The Whippets had winners in the 400-meter dash (junior Ethan Dugan in 50.86), the 1,600-meter run (sophomore Jack Hefty, 4 minutes, 23.25 seconds), the discus (senior Connor Raupp, 147 feet), the high jump (junior Jaylyn Ewing, 6 feet) and the 1,600-meter relay (junior Quincy Boudreau, sophomore Traysen Thomason, freshman Curtis Rossmiller and Dugan, 3:32.81).
Whitewater athletes were also runners-up in the 100-meter dash (Thomason, 11.27), 3,200-meter run (Hefty, 10:06.63) and pole vault (senior CJ Tomomitsu, 12 feet, 6 inches).
Crimson Tide run to record, too — Kelley and his 800 relay teammates weren't the only boys runners to break records Saturday.
Edgerton's 400-meter relay foursome of senior Shane Crandall, sophomore Frederic Geiger-Kittel, sophomore Leo Koerth and senior Beau Allison broke the conference meet record of 44.37, set by Palmyra-Eagle in 2001, with their time of 44.35.
The Crimson Tide finished fifth in the team standings with 65 points. Other top performers from Edgerton included senior Braden Troeger's third-place finish in pole vault (11-6), Crandall's third-place high jump (5-10) and Allison's third-place long jump (19-3.5).
Beloit Turner's Terrell the boys field MVP — Junior Elijah Terrell posted the best long and triple jumps to take home MVP honors in the field events at the meet, as voted on by the coaches. His long jump covered 20 feet, 10 inches, while he traveled 43 feet, 5.5 inches on his winning triple jump.
Terrell also performed well on the track, taking third in the 200-meter dash (22.76) and second in the 400-meter dash (52.30). The Trojans finished ninth in the team standings with 46 points, most coming courtesy of Terrell's efforts.
Other area notables
- Clinton's boys finished fourth in the team standings with 71 points. Sophomore Blaine Brown took second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles for the Cougars, while senior Quinn McCabe finished third in the mile (4:37.81) and two-mile (10:15.03). Four Cougars — junior D'Angelo Vernon, junior Nathan Anastasi, sophomore Isaac Krummel and junior Reegan McCoy — also took second in the 400 relay behind Edgerton's record setters.
- Junior Kaden Rambatt of the host Chiefs easily won the pole vault competition, clearing 15 feet even, 2½ feet better than his closest competitor. His winning jump was 3 inches shy of his own meet record he set in 2022.
- Junior Nathan Engen was Brodhead/Juda's lone winner, running the 300 hurdles in 43.19. The Cardinals were seventh as a team with 59 points.
- Evansville did not have an event winner, but several second- and third-place finishes helped them finish sixth as a team with 61 points. Senior Quinn Grovesteen Matchey took second place in both the throwing events (140-8 in discus, 48-2 in shot put), junior Wyatt Klitzman took second in triple jump (41-8) and junior Noah Deml was third in the 400 (52.43).
McFarland also wins girls title
The Spartans girls team also took home a conference championship Saturday after racking up 133 team points. Whitewater again was runner-up, scoring 104.
The Whippets had three winning performances, including two by girls track MVP senior Madelynn Buehler in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 12.61 seconds and 25.92. Whitewater's Kindyl Kilar, also a senior, took third in each of those races (12.79, 25.99) and added a second-place finish in the 400 (1:00.67).
McFarland, meanwhile, had six event wins, two each from sophomore Julia Ackley (100 hurdles, pole vault), sophomore Rachel Kuehl (high jump, long jump) and freshman Alexis Charbonneau (1,600, 3,200 relay) had two apiece. Ackley also finished second in the 300 hurdles.
Whitewater's other top three finishes came from the 400 and 1,600 relay teams, senior Izzy Dieter in discus (104-7), and senior Evie Troxel in pole vault (10-0).
Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson was the field MVP in the girls meet. She won both the throwing events with a 39-7 shot put and 132-4 discus throw.
Riemer wins twice for Brodhead/Juda — Junior Kalena Riemer had a strong day in the middle distances for the Cardinals, winning the 400-meter dash in 59.75 and the 800-meter run in 2:28.13 to help her team to a third-place finish with 88 points.
She also anchored the Cardinals' third-place 1,600 relay team.
Brodhead/Juda got runners-up finishes in three field events to bolster its team total: junior Onni Williams in shot put (35-9.5), junior Addison Yates in high jump (4-10) and senior Kirsten Fish in discus (105-3).
Clinton racks up top finishes in distance events — The Cougars finished in a tie for fourth Saturday, with their long-distance runners leading the way.
Senior Emma Maly won the 3,200-meter run in 12:04.61, while junior Paige Damman was second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:34.90. Both contributed to Clinton's second-place 3,200 relay team, along with freshman Parker Kutz and junior Ava Mueller.
Other area notables
- Freshman Gracee Langer and senior Jessi Salimes of Edgerton took second in the 800 and 3,200, respectively, with times of 2:30.20 and 12:12.66. The Crimson Tide were eighth in the team standings with 49 points.
- Bronwyn Sherlund, a Beloit Turner freshman, featured in a win and two second-place finishes. She had the fastest time in the 300 hurdles, a 48.91, and took second in the 100 hurdles in 17.30. She also joined Turner's second-place 800 relay team. The Trojans were ninth as a team with 48 points.
- Senior Leeza Patterson of Big Foot tied the meet record in triple jump to win that event, covering 35 feet, 7 inches. The record was just a year old and was set by Jefferson's Johnson. The Chiefs finished in 10th with 36 team points.
- Evansville's Rachael Klitzman, a sophomore, took second behind Patterson in triple jump (33-3.5) and second behind McFarland's Kuehl in long jump (16-1.25). Sophomore Jer'Novia Hermanson picked up a third-place finish for the Blue Devils in the 400 (1:01.97). Evansville finished seventh as a team with 53 points.
Division 2 regionals for all the Rock Valley teams will be held Monday, May 22. Most will return to Walworth (Big Foot, Brodhead/Juda, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Beloit Turner and Whitewater), while Evansville and McFarland will compete in Prairie du Chien and Jefferson will be at Waupun. All three of those regionals feed into the McFarland Sectional, to be held Thursday, May 25.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET
At Big Foot High School, Walworth
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
McFarland 129.5, Whitewater 121, East Troy 72, Clinton 71, Edgerton 65, Evansville 61, Brodhead/Juda 59, Big Foot 56.5, Beloit Turner 46, Jefferson 21
EVENT WINNERS PLUS AREA FINISHERS IN TOP THREE
100—1. Andrew Kelley (Mc) 10.74. 2. Traysen Thomason (W) 11.27. 200—1. Kelley (Mc) 22.05. 2. Kaeden Weberpal (BF) 22.58. 3. Elijah Terrell (BT) 22.76. 400—1. Ethan Dugan (W) 50.86. 2. Terrell (BT) 52.30. 3. Noah Deml (Ev) 52.43. 800—1. Spencer Alf (Mc) 2:02.75. 1,600—1. Jack Hefty (W) 4:23.25. 3. Quinn McCabe (C) 4:37.81. 3,200—1. Isaac Ewing (Mc) 9:59.22. 2. Hefty (W) 10:06.63. 3. McCabe (C) 10:15.03.
110 hurdles—1. Travis Zadra (Mc) 17.93. 2. Blaine Brown (C) 18.04. 300 hurdles—1. Nathan Engen (BJ) 43.19. 2. Sawyer Dase (BF) 43.28. 3. Brown (C) 43.56.
400 relay—1. Edgerton (Shane Crandall, Frederic Geiger-Kittel, Leo Koerth, Beau Allison) 44.35. 2. Clinton (D'Angelo Vernon, Nathan Anastasi, Isaac Krummel, Reegan McCoy) 45.24. 3. Big Foot (Karsen Cox, Hudson Torrez, Gabe Wilkens, Kaeden Weberpal) 45.66. 800 relay—1. McFarland 1:30.92. 2. Whitewater (Curtis Rossmiller, Nate Black, Akamion McHenry, Quincy Boudreau 1:36.78. 3. Evansville (Caleb Maguigad, Xavier Diebold, Christian Peleck, Dawson Kopf) 1:38.75. 1,600 relay—1. Whitewater (Boudreau, Thomason, Rossmiller, Dugan) 3:32.81. 2. Brodhead/Juda (Engen, Marcus McIntyre, Eric Woodward, Grant Purdue) 3:37.76. 3,200 relay—1. East Troy 8:33.35. 3. Evansville (Brock Elliott, Charlie Braunschweig, William Gallagher, Noah Deml) 8:54.40.
Discus—1. Connor Raupp (W) 147-0. 2. Quinn Grovesteen Matchey (Ev) 140-8. Pole vault—1. Kaden Rambatt (BF) 15-0. 2. CJ Tomomitsu (W) 12-6. 3. Braden Troeger (Ed) 11-6. Triple jump—1. Terrell (BT) 43-5.5. 2. Wyatt Klitzman (Ev) 41-8. 3. Dase (BF) 40-1.5. High jump—1. Jaylyn Ewing (W) 6-0. 2. Tegan Pinnow (BJ) 5-10. 3. Shane Crandall (Ed) 5-10. Shot put—1. Blake Kader (ET) 49-3. 2. Grovesteen Matchey (Ev) 48-2. 3. Raupp (W) 48-0.5. Long jump—1. Terrell (BT) 20-10. 3. Beau Allison (Ed) 19-3.5.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
McFarland 133, Whitewater 104, Brodhead/Juda 88, Jefferson 68, Clinton 68, East Troy 55, Evansville 53, Edgerton 49, Beloit Turner 48, Big Foot 36
EVENT WINNERS PLUS AREA FINISHERS IN TOP THREE
100—1. Madelynn Buehler (W) 12.61. 3. Kindyl Kilar (W) 12.79. 200—1. Buehler (W) 25.92. 3. Kilar (W) 25.99. 400—1. Kalena Riemer (BJ) 59.75. 2. Kilar (W) 1:00.67. 3. Jer'Novia Hermanson (Ev) 1:01.97. 800—1. Riemer (BJ) 2:28.13. 2. Gracee Langer (Ed) 2:30.20. 1,600—1. Alexis Charbonneau (Mc) 5:32.55. 2. Paige Damman (C) 5:34.90. 3. Lydia Seifarth (BT) 5:43.46. 3,200—1. Emma Maly (C) 12:04.61. 2. Jessi Salimes (Ed) 12:12.66.
100 hurdles—1. Julia Ackley (Mc) 15.93. 2. Bronwyn Sherlund (BT) 17.30. 3. Addison Yates (BJ) 17.50. 300 hurdles—1. Sherlund (BT) 48.91. 2. Ackley (Mc) 49.88.
400 relay—1. East Troy 50.54. 2. Whitewater (Calli Grosinske, Buehler, Emma Weigel, A'Lani Ross) 50.75. 3. Big Foot (Elliana Pape, Lydia Farence, Allie Stankevitz, Leeza Patterson) 52.76. 800 relay—1. Whitewater (Grosinske, Ross, Weigel, Sydney Schilt) 1:49.82. 2. Beloit Turner (Brijit Mosher, Sherlund, Jadyn Shull, Navana Terrell) 1:52.68. 1,600 relay—1. East Troy 4:05.93. 2. Whitewater (Grosinske, Athena Soto, Cara Yang, Schilt) 4:22.81. 3. Brodhead/Juda (Riemer, Madi Brown, Olivia Hartwig, Danica Demrow) 4:26.22. 3,200 relay—1. McFarland 10:24.77. 2. Clinton (Damman, Parker Kutz, Ava Mueller, Maly) 10:32.50.
Shot put—1. Ayianna Johnson (J) 39-7. 2. Onni Williams (BJ) 35-9.5. 3. Terrell (BT) 35-9. High jump—1. Rachel Kuehl (Mc) 5-0. 2. Yates (BJ) 4-10. 3. Madi Brown (BJ) 4-8. Long jump—1. Kuehl (Mc) 17-3.25. 3. Rachael Klitzman (Ev) 16-1.25. Discus—1. Johnson (J) 132-4. 2. Kirsten Fish (BJ) 105-3. 3. Izzy Dieter (W) 104-7. Pole vault—1. Ackley (Mc) 10-0. 2. Evie Troxel (W) 10-0. 3. Carmen Gresens (Ed) 9-0. Triple jump—1. Leeza Patterson (BF) 35-7. 2. Klitzman (Ev) 33-3.5. 3. Vendrell-Nolen (Ed) 31-10.