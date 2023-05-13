WALWORTH — Andrew Kelley sped to three meet records, and his McFarland teammates won three of the final four events on the track to win the boys Rock Valley Conference track and field meet championship Saturday afternoon.

SOWI_230515_RVCTRACK_08.JPG
Buy Now

McFarland’s Andrew Kelley finishes the 100-meter race in first with a time of 10.74 during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School on Saturday, May 13.

Kelley, selected as the boys meet's track MVP by the league's coaches after the meet, won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in record times of 10.74 seconds and 22.05. The first time beat an 18-year-old meet record held by Brodhead-Juda's Jared Arn, who ran 10.8 in 1995. The previous record in the 200 was Edgerton's Brock Zartman's 22.14 he ran in 2018.

SOWI_230515_RVCTRACK_02.JPG
Buy Now

Big Foot’s Kaden Rambatt clears the bar on his final attempt at 15 feet during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday. Rambatt was the meet winner in the pole vault.
SOWI_230515_RVCTRACK_18.JPG
Buy Now

Evansville’s Quinn Grovesteen Matchey competes in the shot put during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday. Grovesteen Matchey took second with a throw of 48 feet, 2 inches, and was also second in discus with a throw of 140 feet, 8 inches.
SOWI_230515_RVCTRACK_07.JPG
Buy Now

Whitewater’s Madelynn Buehler, front, and Kindyl Kilar finish in first and second during a 100-meter dash prelim at the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday. Buehler went on to take first in the finals while Kilar took third. They finished in the same order in the 200-meter dash, as well, and Buehler was voted by the conference's coaches as the meet's most valuable girls track athlete.
SOWI_230515_RVCTRACK_11.JPG
Buy Now

Clinton’s Paige Damman competes in the 1,600-meter run during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday.
SOWI_230515_RVCTRACK_19.JPG
Buy Now

Whitewater’s Connor Raupp competes in the shot put during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday. Raupp was third in the shot put with a toss of 48 feet, 0.5 inches, and won the discus throw with a distance of 147 feet flat.
SOWI_230515_RVCTRACK_04.JPG
Buy Now

From left, Beloit Turner’s Bronwyn Sherlund, Edgerton’s Cianna Vendrell-Nolen and Brodhead/Juda’s Addison Yates compete in the 100-meter hurdles during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday. Sherlund and Yates finished in second and third, respectively.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you