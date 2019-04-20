Aaron Leverson cut his Spring Break short by a day, making the 18-hour drive from Florida to Palatine, Illinois, so he could represent Janesville Craig in one of the region’s most prestigious track meets.

‘Distance Night in Palatine’ is a big deal.

The Craig senior ran the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.97 seconds, finishing second in a talented field under the lights at Palatine High School. Rockford Christian’s Riley Wells won in 1:55.50.

“If it was 805 meters, he probably would’ve won,” Craig distance coach Brandon Miles said of Leverson. “There’s tons of Division 1 recruits that run there. The best of the best race there.”

Craig sophomore Clare Hulick posted a time of 2:21.66 in the girls 800. She placed 19th in the finals.

“She ran an awesome race in the middle of a fast field,” Miles said. “She kind of got stuck in the pack.”

Lakes Community’s Olivia Schmitt won in 2:13.29.

