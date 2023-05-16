Lake Geneva Badger cruised to a double conference championship at the Southern Lakes Conference track and field meet Tuesday night in Lake Geneva.
The Badgers boys team posted 187.5 team points, 59 points clear of second-place Westosha Central, while the girls team was similarly dominant, scoring 171.25 points to runner-up Waterford’s 120.25.
Jackson Albanese swept the three longest open distances for the Badgers, winning the 800 in 2:00.11, the 1,600 in 4:31.68 and the 3,200 in 9:58.78.
Fayisa Amann, Wade Brewington and Cade Scheideman participated in the winning 400 and 800 relays for Badger, while JP Doyle had the team’s lone victory in the field events after clearing 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump.
On the girls side, Badger also won three of four relays — the 400, 800 and 1,600 — and five of six field events — shot put, discus, long jump, triple jump and pole vault — to comfortably win the girls conference title.
Ashlin Nottestad won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 10.5 inches; Cameron Jansen won the discus with a mark of 111 feet, 9 inches; Camryn Knaack won the long jump and triple jump with leaps of 16 feet, 8 inches and 37 feet, 2.75 inches, respectively; and Maryn Jarvis cleared 10 feet to win the pole vault competition.
Elkhorn boys third, girls fourth — The Elks had strong showings in the boys and girls sprints at Tuesday’s conference meet.
Owen Backus won the 400 in 50.00 seconds, the 200 in 22.75 and was second in the 100 in 11.15. Jordan Hall also was a double winner for the Elkhorn boys with a long jump of 10 feet, 10.5 inches and a triple jump of 40 feet, 10.5 inches.
For the girls team, Lily Cooper won the 400 in 59.95 and was second in the 100 in 13.13. Addie Baker was first in the 200 in a time of 27.16 and third in the 100 in 13.23.
Jenna Heindselman was the only athlete not from Badger High to win a girls field event, taking the conference high jump crown with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Delavan-Darien has one winner — Alaina Sorg won the girls 800-meter run for the Comets in a time of 2:26.87. She also finished second in the 1,600 in a time of 5:34.11.
Delavan-Darien’s best boys finish was a second place in the 3,200-meter relay.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET
RESULTS TUESDAY
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Lake Geneva Badger 187.5, Westosha Central 128.5, Elkhorn 118, Waterford 91.5, Union Grove 56, Wilmot 42.5, Burlington 41.5, Delavan-Darien 31.5
EVENT WINNERS PLUS AREA FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Kacey Spranger (UG) 11.04. 2. Owen Backus (E) 11.15. 4. Makai Johnson (DD) 11.48. 5. Cayden Burns (E) 11.52. 6. Jordan Samonig (LGB) 11.55. 200—1. Backus (E) 22.75. 5. Zach Bauman (LGB) 23.63. 6. Burns (E) 23.69. 8. Trenton Eby (E) 23.83. 400—1. Backus (E) 50.00. 4. Cesar Castro (LGB) 52.51. 6. Tre Truesdale (E) 53.58. 800—1. Jackson Albanese (LGB) 2:00.11. 6. Aiden Aranda (DD) 2:07.64. 8. Camron Lumkes (DD) 2:12.70. 1,600—1. Albanese (LGB) 4:31.68. 3. Daniel Martinez (LGB) 4:45.31. 5. Evan Ludlum (DD) 4:53.08. 6. Sam Manak (E) 4:53.57. 3,200—1. Albanese (LGB) 9:58.78. 3. Martinez (LGB) 10:34.58. 4. Manak (E) 10:41.78. 5. Gage Nicholson (LGB) 10:47.51.
110 hurdles—1. Logan Meinel (LGB) 15.90. 2. Max Baertschy (LGB) 16.27. 4. Kaiden Porep (E) 16.52. 5. Tim DeVries (LGB) 16.54. 300 hurdles—1. DeVries (LGB) 42.85. 3. Porep (E) 43.81. 4. Baertschy (LGB) 44.42. 6. Connor Bourdo (LGB) 47.50. 8. Giordano Zanti (DD) 48.15.
400 relay—1. Lake Geneva Badger (Fayisa Amann, Wade Brewington, Samonig, Cade Scheideman) 44.28. 3. Delavan-Darien (Ezekiel Rice, Johnson, Kane Kaiser, Danny Stanton) 45.28. 4. Elkhorn (Blake Brendal, Myles Gunderson, Eby, Jack Jacobs) 45.48. 800 relay—1. Lake Geneva Badger (Amann, Brewington, Scheideman, Aubrey Marks) 1:35.38. 2. Elkhorn (Brendal, Jacobs, Aaron Schumer, Gunderson) 1:35.90. 7. Delavan-Darien (Dawson Lenz, Gavin Barnes, Tyler Pohl, Cole Loback) 1:46.51. 1,600 relay—1. Westosha Central 3:34.41. 3. Lake Geneva Badger (Castro, DeVries, Bauman, Aaron Preister) 3:35.28. 4. Elkhorn (Truesdale, Jordan Hall, Burns, Eby) 3:41.10. 8. Delavan-Darien (Lenz, Lumkes, Loback, Emanuel Valadez) 3:46.42. 3,200 relay—1. Westosha Central 8:29.32. 2. Delavan-Darien (Aranda, Lumkes, Ludlum, Andy Elguero) 8:42.38. 3. Lake Geneva Badger (Tim Geils, Caden Ryan, Javi Reyes, Alex Cornue) 8:56.40. 6. Elkhorn (Roberto Jaime, Michael Kornhoff, Miguel Luna, Darius Vela) 9:15.76.
Shot put—1. Mason McNeill (WC) 49-2.25. 2. TT O’Laughlin (LGB) 46-5. 3. EJ Gritzner (LGB) 46-2. 6. Aiden Olson (E) 44-7. 8. Kaden Lofy (DD) 38-10.75. Discus—1. Bryce Ruland (W) 198-8. 3. Gritzner (LGB) 135-7. 5. Torrence Smith (LGB) 122-3. 8. Aiden Gatton (E) 112-0. High jump—1. JP Doyle (LGB) 6-2. t2. Thorin Forester (E) 6-0. t2. Josh Ledger (E) 6-0. t4. Meinel (LGB) 5-10. Long jump—1. Jordan Hall (E) 20-10.5. Triple jump—1. Hall (E) 40-10.5. 3. Meinel (LGB) 38-11. t4. Bauman (LGB) 38-9. t4. Baertschy (LGB) 38-9. Pole vault—1. Jack Verhaalen (WC) 11-6. 5. Luke Lovato (LGB) 9-6. 8. Gatton (E) 9-0.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Lake Geneva Badger 171.25, Waterford 120.25, Union Grove 107.75, Elkhorn 92, Westosha Central 71, Delavan-Darien 60.25, Burlington 37.5, Wilmot 24
EVENT WINNERS PLUS AREA FINISHERS IN TOP EIGHT
100—1. Analyiah Guardiola (W) 12.89. 2. Lily Cooper (E) 13.13. 3. Addie Baker (E) 13.23. 4. Addison Stallings (DD) 13.26. 5. Takiyah Bolton (E) 13.38. 7. Natalie Porras (LGB) 13.68. 8. Kylene Yartey (DD) 13.73. 200—1. Baker (E) 27.16. 4. Cooper (E) 27.44. 5. Lilly Villarreal (LGB) 27.69. 6. Bolton (E) 27.92. 400—1. Cooper (E) 59.95. 4. Kennedy Monge (LGB) 1:02.19. 5. Sophia Szczap (DD) 1:04.83. 8. Laura Hensel (E) 1:05.97. 800—1. Alaina Sorg (DD) 2:26.87. 2. Monge (LGB) 2:27.85. 6. Brooklyn Flies (LGB) 2:36.42. 1,600—1. Riley Kayler (UG) 5:20.89. 2. Sorg (DD) 5:34.11. 3. Flies (LGB) 5:38.18. 5. Delaney Deering (LGB) 5:52.72. 3,200—1. Kayler (UG) 12:03.48. 3. Deering (LGB) 13:03.75. 8. Molly Turk (E) 13:50.43.
100 hurdles—1. Brooklyn Lamers (UG) 16.82. 3. Janelle Simons (DD) 17.79. 4. Tirzah Losos (E) 17.81. 7. Lucy Woolever (E) 18.70. 300 hurdles—1. Lamers (UG) 49.54. 3. Stallings (DD) 50.77. 4. Lauren Milligan (LGB) 52.42. 6. Losos (E) 54.10.
400 relay—1. Lake Geneva Badger (Porras, Camryn Knaack, Elizabeth Fettig, Villarreal) 51.89. 3. Elkhorn (Baker, Bolton, Jenna Heindselman, Megan Gostomski) 52.40. 5. Delavan-Darien (Evelyn Horvat, Simons, Allison Young, Yartey) 53.30. 800 relay—1. Lake Geneva Badger (Fettig, Porras, Andrea Mendez, Madi Braden) 1:52.80. 5. Elkhorn (Madisyn Deahn, Ava Zepezauer, Losos, Olivia Prowitz) 1:57.98. 1,600 relay—1. Lake Geneva Badger (Carr, Milligan, Flies, Monge) 4:20.39. 2. Delavan-Darien (Sorg, Grace Johnson, Szczap, Stallings) 4:22.88. 4. Elkhorn (Ila Flath, Heindselman, Laura Hensel, Brook Slinde) 4:47.56. 3,200 relay—1. Westosha Central 10:24.17. 4. Lake Geneva Badger (Monge, Carr, Kylie Kramp, Kiki Nolan) 10:59.91. 5. Elkhorn (Flath, Turk, Aubrey Schreiber, Camber Brunswick) 11:32.73.
Shot put—1. Ashlin Nottestad (LGB) 35-10.5. 3. Brooke Brumm (LGB) 35-1.5. 6. Cameron Jansen (LGB) 33-4.25. 7. Bolton (E) 32-4.5. Discus—1. Jansen (LGB) 111-9. 3. Erin Hensler (LGB) 102-2. 4. Nottestad (LGB) 101-7. High jump—1. Heindselman (E) 5-2. 2. Milligan (LGB) 5-0. 7. McKenna Schultz (LGB) 4-8. t8. Autumn Carr (LGB) 4-6. t8. Johnson (DD) 4-6. Long jump—1. Camryn Knaack (LGB) 16-8. 6. Villarreal (LGB) 15-3. 7. Fettig (LGB) 15-1.5. Triple jump—1. Knaack (LGB) 37-2.75. 2. Stallings (DD) 34-7.75. 4. Brumm (LGB) 33-8.5. 6. McKenna Schultz (LGB) 31-6.5. 8. Zepezauer (E) 30-5.5. Pole vault—1. Maryn Jarvis (LGB) 10-0. 5. Cassie Gaulke (E) 9-9.