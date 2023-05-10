Sixteen top-eight finishes in field events lifted the Lake Geneva Badger girls track and field team to the team title at the Greendale Panther Invite on Wednesday night.
Lauren Milligan picked up a pair of wins for the Badgers in the 300 hurdles (49.82) and the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and Cameron Jansen won discus with a throw of 121 feet, 2 inches, but the team racked up most of its points without event wins.
In addition to the winners, the Badgers had the fourth-place finisher in high jump; the second-, third- and fifth-place finishers in long jump; the fourth-, fifth- and seventh-place finishers in triple jump; the third- and fourth-place finishers in pole vault; the fourth- and seventh-place finishers in discus; and the third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers in shot put.
The boys team had a pair of second-place finishes from Logan Meinel (110 hurdles, 15.65) and Tim DeVries (300 hurdles, 42.61) to highlight its third-place team finish in the meet.
GREENDALE PANTHER INVITE
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Lake Geneva Badger 160.5, Westosha Central 86.5, Milwaukee Pius XI 86, New Berlin West 80, Cudahy 57, Greendale 49, St. Thomas More 36, Greenfield 32, Martin Luther 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 5
Greendale 125.33, New Berlin West 93.33, Lake Geneva Badger 89.33, Westosha Central 85.5, Martin Luther 81, Greenfield 44.5, St. Thomas More 35.5, Milwaukee Pius XI 34, Cudahy 27, New Berlin Eisenhower 5.5