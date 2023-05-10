01STOCK_TRACK_PV

Sixteen top-eight finishes in field events lifted the Lake Geneva Badger girls track and field team to the team title at the Greendale Panther Invite on Wednesday night.

Lauren Milligan picked up a pair of wins for the Badgers in the 300 hurdles (49.82) and the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and Cameron Jansen won discus with a throw of 121 feet, 2 inches, but the team racked up most of its points without event wins.

