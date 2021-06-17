Sylvia Johansen will get a chance to defend her state title in the 100-meter dash.
The Clinton High junior cruised to a win in the 100 at Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 Whitewater Sectional and also ran to victory in the 200 to highlight area track and field athletes qualifying for state.
Johansen, who won state in the 100 at the 2019 state meet, ran a 12.3 on Thursday and came back with a 26.06 in winning the 200.
Also at Whitewater, Walworth Big Foot’s Annie Murphy won pole vault and triple jump, while Brodhead/Juda’s Madelyn McIntyre posted victories in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Whitewater’s Trenten Zahn won the boys 800, with Big Foot freshman Kaden Rambatt winning pole vault with an impressive height of 13-9. Rambatt’s teammate, Tyler Wilson, was second to Beloit Turner’s Camden Combs in the triple jump. Combs also qualified for state in long jump thanks to a second-place finish.
Evansville’s Riley Siltman was second in both the boys 1,600 and 3,200.
Final results of the meet were not available at press time.
Orfordville Parkview competed in the Division 3 Princeton Sectional, but results were not available by press time.