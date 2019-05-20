BELOIT

State track and field records can only be set at the WIAA state meet.

Jo’Vontae Coleman has his sights set on one of those records.

The Beloit Turner senior broke his own school record in the the triple jump Monday to highlight the efforts of area athletes competing at the Division 2 Turner Regional.

The top four finishers in each event and relays advanced to the East Troy Sectional on Thursday.

Coleman jumped 46 feet, 7 inches to win the triple jump. The senior was second at state a year ago and is confident that he can not only win a state title but set a state record in Division 2, as well. Ben Dunkleberger of Lake Mills set the D2 state record at 47-0 in 2017.

“I’ve hit 47-7 in practice, and my goal is to get to 48 feet,” Coleman. “I know I can do it.

“I’m just trying to relax and have fun, and not take things so seriously. I seem to jump better when I do that.”

Brodhead/Juda’s Madelynn McIntyre also had a productive regional meet. The sophomore coasted to wins in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. She wasn’t worried so much about her times Monday, but instead, wanted to make sure she put herself in a good position at the starting line for the sectional meet, which would be in the inside lanes.

“I just wanted to go out and have a good feel for Thursday because that’s when it counts,” McIntyre said. “All season, I’ve been trying not to worry so much about pacing and have just been running. I think that’s really helping.

“There are times I’d like to hit for both the 1,600 and 3,200, and if I can make it to state, I think I could hit them both.”

Plenty of star power was on display besides Cole and McIntyre.

Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen remains unbeaten on the season in both the 100 and 200 after winning those two events Monday. She won the 100 in 12.47 and blistered the field in the 200 by more than two seconds, winning in 26.3.

Edgerton’s Tony Beighley won both the boys 110 high hurdles and the long jump, while Brodhead/Juda’s Rhianna Teubert won both 100 high and 300 low hurdles events.

Whitewater won the boys regional title with 116 points, with Edgerton (112) and Turner (111) finishing second and third, respectively.

East Troy dominated on the girls side, with Brodhead/Juda second.

Besides the Turner Regional qualifiers, Thursday’s sectional meet at East Troy will also include qualifiers from the Richland Center, Jefferson and Prairie du Chien regional meets.

Division 2

Turner Regional

BOYS TEAM SCORESWhitewater 116, Edgerton 112, Beloit Turner 111, East Troy 97, Brodhead/Juda 89, Evansville 66, Clinton 38, Delavan-Darien 37, Big Foot/Williams Bay 19

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS(Top four qualify for East Troy Sectional)100—Jeff Williams (B/J) 11.24; 2. Jared Clapper (Wh) 11.36; 3. Jo’Vontae Coleman (BT) 11.48; 4. Micah Boyd (Edg) 11.53

200—1. Devin Jorgenson (Edg) 23.8; 2. Lucas Norland (Edg) 24.2; 3. Cody Gamble (Wh) 24.4; 4. Cesar Salgado (B/J) 24.7

400—1. Jackson Stencil (Ev) 53.69; 2. Lucas Norlan (Edg) 55.4; 3. Jacob Staffon (B/J0 55.6; 4. Basil Demco (BF/WB) 56.38

800—1. Henry Chapman (ET) 2:01.9; 2. Trevor Wilkinson (Edg) 2:04.6; 3. Trenten Zahn (Wh) 2:06.2; 4. Austin DePuydt (ET) 2:05.6

1600—1. Nate Fox (ET) 4:52.83; 2. Eli Gomez-Rodriguez (DD) 4:55.43; 3. Cooper Moran (BT) 11.49; 4. Micah Boyd (Edg) 11.53

3200—1. Riley Siltman (Ev) 10:11.6; 2. Nate Fox (ET) 10:15.8; 3. Ryan Hazzard (Edg) 10:21.7; 4. Henry Chapman (ET) 10:29.4

110 high hurdles—1. Tony Beighley (Edg) 15.56; 2. Hunter Cliffgard (ET) 15.57; 3. Stephen Dillard (BT) 16.67; 4. Nicholas Spang (Edg) 17.45

300 intermediate hurdles—1. Hunter Cliffgard (ET) 41.85; 2. Stephen Dillard (BT) 45.22; 3. Nicholas Spang (Edg) 45.77; 4. Brody O’Connor (Ev) 45.87

400 relay—1. Clinton 44.66; 2. Whitewater 44.74; 3. Brodhead/Juda 44.86; 4. Edgerton 45.26

800 relay—1. Whitewater 1:32.07; 2. Clinton 1:34.25; 3. Turner 1:37.77; 4. Brodhead/Juda 1:40.91

1600 relay—1. Clinton 3:31.4; 2. Evansville 3:39.9; 3. East Troy 3:41.9; 4. Brodhead/Juda 3:44.8

3200 relay—1. Whitewater 8:36.89; 2. Evansville 9:01.32; 3. Turner 9:16.81; 4. Brodhead/Juda 9:22.67

Shot put—1. Emiliano Reyes (BT) 47-5; 2. Clint Bergma (Ev) 43-11; 3. Stephen Tolbert (DD0 43-6; 4. Arturo Franco (Wh) 43-3

Discus—1. Stephen Tolbert (DD) 141-5; 2. Emiliano Reyes (BT) 136-4; 3. Zach Loffelholz (B/J) 135-2; 4. Jake Dessart (ET) 137-1

High jump—1. Ty’Shone Lomax (BT) 6-0; 2. Josef Gmur (Wh) 5-9; 3. Josiah Engen (B/J) 5-9; 4. Micah Boyd (Edg) 5-9

Long jump—1. Tony Beighley (Edg) 21-3; 2. Willem Leibbrand (Wh) 20-6; 3. Mile McCarthy (ET) 20-2; 4. Sashi Popke (Wh) 19-5

Triple jump—1. Jo’Vontae Coleman (BT) 46-7; Royce Brauer (B/J) 40-11.5; 3. Camden Combs (BT) 40-9; 4. Stephen Dillard (BT) 39-7

Pole vault—1. Sashi Popke (Wh) 13-6; 2. Caleb Ellefson (Cl) 12-0; 3. Ethan Krause (Edg) 11-9; 4. Jack Neupert (BT) 11-9

GIRLS TEAM SCORESEast Troy 145, Brodhead/Juda 123.5, Beloit Turner 84.5, Clinton 76, Whitewater 73, Big Foot/Williams Bay 70, Edgerton 64, Evansville 32, Delavan-Darien 16

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS(Top four qualify for East Troy Sectional)100—1. Sylvia Johansen (Cl) 12.47; 2. Jayla Chancy (BT) 13.24; 3. Jada Burkhalter (B/J) 13.35; 4. Candice Koehl (Cl) 13.58

200—1. Sylvia Johansen (Cl) 26.3; 2. Claire Beyers (BF/WB) 28.6; 3. Olive Coburn (Wh) 29.1; 4. Annie Rowe (BF/WB) 29.2

400—1. Rachel Bottum (ET) 57.7; 2. Nicole Kamholz (B/J) 1:03.36; 3. Kaitlin Severson (Edg) 1:03.59; 4. Ruby Schieldt (Edg) 1:03.78

800—1. Rachel Bottum (ET) 2:20.19; 2. Morgan Bartlett (ET) 2:25.28; 3. Ella Rondeau (ET) 2:26.5; 4. Ruby Schieldt (Edg) 2:26.69

1600—1. Madelynn McIntyre (B/J) 5:30.59; 2. McKenzie Fillner (Ev) 5:38.47; 3. Maddie Desing (ET) 5:47.08; 4. Jolie Moran (BT) 5:54.18

3200—1. Madelynn McIntyre (B/J) 11:58.9; 2. Charlotte Mueller (Cl) 12:)5.8; 3. Sydney Hazzard (Ev) 12:32.8; 4. MacKenzie Lindow (ET) 12:44.3

100 hurdles—1. Rhianna Teubert (B/J) 16.39; 2. Sami Mudlaff (ET) 17.83; 3. Kaci Enz (BF/WB) 17.85; 4. Madison Zych (Edg) 18:04

300 low hurdles—1. Rhianna Teubert (B/J) 49.15; 2. Hannah Welte (Cl) 49.94; 3. Emma Scurek (ET) 51.52; 4. Alexis Olson (ET) 51.62

400 relay—1. Whitewater 51.4; 2. Clinton 51.49; 3. Turner 52.01; 4. Brodhead/Juda 55.04

800 relay—1. Turner 1:48.69; 2. Whitewater 1:49.51; 3. East Troy 1:52.9; 4. Big Foot/Williams Bay 1:55.99

1600 relay—1. East Troy 4:14.5; 2. Clinton 4:23.0; 3. Brodhead/Juda 4:26.7; 4. Edgerton 4:27.3

3200 relay—1. East Troy 10:18.68; 2. Evansville 10:57.36; 3. Turner 11:10.55; 4. Brodhead/Juda 11:12.7

Shot put—1. Abby Grosinske (Wh) 36-1; 2. Lexi Oliver (B/J) 32-2; 3. Morgan Demrow (Edg) 32-1; 4. Kalyn Lawrence (B/J) 30-9

Discus—1. Haley Shepherd (ET) 100-6; 2. Sydney Lueck (BF/WB) 98-11; 3. Morgan Demrow (Edg) 92-10; 4. Natalie Hahn (Cl) 87-4

High jump—1. Presley Hasse (BT) 4-10; 2. Caroline Flesch (DD) 4-9; 3. Olivia Fitch (ET) 4-8; 4. Abby Mauerman (B/J) 4-6

Long jump—1. Claire Beyers (BF/WB) 16-4; 2. Kacie Carollo (Wh) 16-2; 3. A’Blesin Wilson (BT) 15-8; 4. Ellie Yates (B/J) 14-11

Triple jump—1. A’Blesin Wilson (BT) 33-1; 2. Taylor Schmitt (ET) 32-5; 3. Viola Larson (BF/WB) 32-4; 4. Olivia Brittan (Edg) 31-9

Pole vault—1. Sydney Treder (Wh) 9-6; 2. Rhianna Teubert (B/J) 9-6; 3. Amanda Tovar (Wh) and Abigail Krause (Edg) 8-0