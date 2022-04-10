WHITEWATER
Jessa Alderman led city athletes competing at the Wisconsin Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Kachel Fieldhouse on the campus of UW-Whitewater.
The Janesville Craig senior finished third in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 37-feet, 11 inches. Ella Puls of Lodi won the event with a throw of 41-11.
Janesville Parker sophomore Cayden Brandenburg was fifth in the boys 400 meter run.
Wisconsin Indoor Track and Field Championships
At Kachel Fieldhouse
BOYS TEAM SCORES
(Top 10)
Kimberly 51, Arrowhead 40, Verona 30.5, New Berlin West 21.5, Onalaska 21, Kenosha Bradford 18, Bay Port 17, Waunakee 16, Cambridge 15.5, Walworth Big Foot 15
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY WINNERS
(Top Parker finishers listed)
60--Ja'Siah Williams (Oshkosh West) 6.97; 400--1. Andrew Regnier (Waunakee) 49.64; 5. Cayden Brandenburg (Parker) 52.43; 800--Nathan Cumberbatch (Shorewood) 1:53.74; 1600--Aidan Manning (Verona) 4:22.27; 60 high hurdles--1. Cam Wnek (Kimberly) 8:41.
800 relay--1. Kimberly 1:31.98; 7. Parker 1:34.92; 1600 relay--1. Arrowhead 3:30.33; 8. Parker 3:39.61.
High jump--1. 1. Emmanuel Johnson (Racine Park) 6-8; Long jump--1. Keany Parks (Bradford) 23-2; triple jump--1. Trey Colts (Cambridge) 45-10; Pole vault--1. Kaden Rambatt (Big Foot) 15-0; Shot put--1. Drew Evans (Fort Atkinson) 53-6; 9. Abiathar Curry (Parker) 50-4.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
(Top 10)
Wisconsin Lutheran 29.5, Mukwonago and Homestead 28, Fond du Lac 25, Muskego 24.5, Slinger 22.5, Oak Creek 22, Whitefish Bay 19, Lodi 17, Monona Grove 16
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY WINNERS
(Top Craig and Parker finishers listed)
60--Lola Kolawole (Whitefish Bay) 7.93; 400--1. Madeline Hogan (Monona Grove) 1:00.13; 800--1. Ally Schmitz (Fond du Lac) 2:20.52; 1600--1. Kayce Martensen (Benton-Scales) 5:09.45; 60 high hurdles--1. Sydney Arndt (Fond du Lac) 8.79.
800 relay--1. Mukwonago 1:47.0; 10. Parker 1:52.86; 1600 relay--1. West Bend West 4:14.92.
High jump--1. Erin Gluch (Westby) 5-3; Long jump--1. Jaiah Hopf (Wisconsin Lutheran) 19-6; Triple jump--1. Hopf (Wisconsin Lutheran) 39-9; Pole vault--1. Peyton Berryman (Homestead) 12-3; Shot put--1. Ella Puls (Lodi) 41-11; 3. Jessa Alderman (Craig) 37-11.
Barnes, Rocha win pole vault titles at Herd Relays--Janesville Parker's Mya Barnes and Riccardo Ronca won the girls and boys pole vault competitions, respectively, at the Herd Relays on Friday night at Elkhorn High School.
No team scores were kept for the meet.
Barnes cleared 7-feet to win the girls pole vault, while Rocca cleared 9-6 to win the boys.
(Results Friday)
HERD RELAYS
At Elkhorn High School
GIRLS RESULTS
100 high hurdles--1. Aubrey Schreiber (Elkhorn) 18:56; 300 low hurdles--1. Schreiber (Elkhorn) 57.10.
400 relay--1. Elkhorn 55.29; 800 relay--1. Palmyra-Eagle 2:03.31; 3. Parker 2:14.96; 800 sprint medley relay--1. Elkhorn 2:02.0; 1600 relay--1. Elkhorn 4:44.58; 800 sprint medley varsity--1. Clinton 5:12.21; 3200 relay--Milton 11:48.09; Distance medley relay--1. Milton 14:15.2.
High jump--1. Tressa Shaw (Milton) 4-8; 2. Addison Stallings (Delavan-Darien) 4-8; Long jump--1. Jacey Pryce (Milton) 16-3; Triple jump--1. Lily Cooper (Elkhorn) 32-1; Pole vault--1. Mya Barnes (Parker) 7-0; Discus--1. Hannah Person (Elkhorn) 92-3; Shot put--1. Holly Garber (Milton) 29-11.5.
BOYS RESULTS
110 high hurdles--1. Quinn Greer (Elkhorn) 16.04; 300 intermediate hurdles--1. Greer (Elkhorn) 45.8.
400 relay--1. Elkhorn 46.76; 800 relay--1. Palmyra-Eagle 1:40.36; 3. Parker 1:43.85; 800 sprint medley--1. Elkhorn 1:44.63; 1600 relay--1. Elkhorn 3:44.93; 800 sprint medley varsity--1. Elkhorn 4:02.26; 3200 relay--1. Clinton 9:30.31; Distance medley relay--1. Clinton 11:55.8.
High jump--1. Garrett Blzadl (Milton) 6-2; Long jump--1. Ethan Mitchell (Milton) 19-9.5; Triple jump--1. Peyton Bingham (Clinton) 35-7; Pole vault--1. Riccardo Ronca (Parker) 9-6; Discus--1. JJ Love (Milton) 127-02; Shot put--Love (Milton) 44-7.