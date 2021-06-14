Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker track athletes had a field day at Monday’s WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie Regional.
Led by first-place finishes from Craig’s Rylee Coleman and Draven Hutto, along with Parker’s Tyler Vincetich, Ke’Shawn Pritchard and Jeniyah Everson, city athletes picked up plenty of hardware. The top four finishers in each event qualified for Thursday’s Beloit Memorial Sectional.
Coleman won the girls 800-meter run, while Hutto won discus and was fourth in shot put.
“It was a very positive meet for us,” Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the overall effort today.”
Division 2
The Division 2 Beloit Memorial Regional was postponed because of the extensive fire at the Chemtool Plant in Rockton, Illinois. The meet will be held today at Brodhead.
Whitewater competed in the Division 2 regional at Jefferson and advanced seven individuals and three relays in girls competition, along with two individuals and all four relays in the boys.
In the Division 1 Badger Regional that feeds into the Beloit Memorial Sectional, both host Badger and Elkhorn had productive days.
Badger will send nine individuals and three relays in boys competition, with the girls right behind with seven individual qualifiers and a relay team.
Elkhorn’s boys advanced eight individuals and two relays, with the girls getting three relays and two individuals through.
Division 3
At the Division 3 Darlington Regional, Noah Flood-Elyafi won triple jump to lead six individuals qualifying for Orfordville Parkview’s boys team. The Parkview girls got two relay teams through to the Princeton Sectional.
Division 1
Sun Prairie Regional
GIRLS TEAM SCORESSun Prairie 158, Stoughton 118, Milton 94.5, Oregon 86, Janesville Parker 75, Madison La Follette 46, Janesville Craig 41.5, Beloit Memorial 31
SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS100—1. Groleau (St) 12.93; 2. Schoville (JP) 13.21; 3. Everson (JP) 13.32; 4. Egwuonwu (O) 13.46
200—1. Groleau (St) 26.58; 2. Cross (SP) 26.79; 3. Payne (JP) 27.36; 4. Rebout (JC) 28.49
400—1. Dekok (BM) 1:05.5; 2. Gill (Mil) 1:06.23; 3. Gama (BM) 1:09.04; 4. Bellisle (S) 1:11.13
800—1. Coleman (JC) 2:22.89; 2. Benson (Mil), 2:28.04; 3. Riedl (O) 2:29.04; 4. Lues (ML) 2:29.41
1600—1. Thompson (SP) 5:25.26; 2. Talabac (Mil) 5:44.58; 3. Riley (JC) 5:51.4; 4. Borgwardt (Mil) 5:56.77
3200—1. Thompson (SP) 11:21.42; 2. Talabac (Mil) 12:08.28; 3. Zimmerman (SP) 12:12.22; 4. Reiser (St) 12:20.14
100 high hurdles—1. Crosby (SP) 15.88; 2. Seefield (SP) 16.77; 3. Toberman (Mil) 17.26; 4.Kenyon (JP) 17.33
300 low hurdles—1. Crosby (SP) 48.39; 2. Toberman (Mil) 50.28; 3. Wolfe (O) 51.18; 4. Spilde (St) 51.21
400 relay—1. Stoughton (Borroughs, Tangeman, Ballard, Groleau) 50.84; 2. Janesville Parker 51.25; 3. Sun Prairie :51.9; Oregon 52.16
800 relay—1. Sun Prairie (Crosby, Rademacher, Seefeld, Cross) 1:47.69; 2. Stoughton 1:48.87; 3. Oregon 1:53.26; 4. Milton 1:53.91
1600 relay—1. Sun Prairie (Darmstadter, Rademacher, Schultz, Kopotic) 4:14.74; 2. Stoughton 4:20.27; 3. Oregon 4:20.65
3200 relay—1. Sun Prairie (Darmstadter, Kline, Schultz, Kopotic) 10:09.97; 2. Oregon 10:31.44; 3. Milton 11:44.80
High jump—1. Ammeraal (ML) 5-2; 2. Reott (St) 5-1; 3. Tangeman (St) 4-10; 4. Dekok (B) 4-10
Pole vault—1. Seefeld (SP) 10-6; 2. Schoville (JP) 10-0; 3. Figueroa (SP) 9-6; 4. Mickelson (SP) 9-0
Long jump—1. Everson (JP) 17-2; 2. Reott (St) 17-1; 3. Jacey (Mil) 16-8; 4. Cross (SP) 16-8
Triple jump—1. Tangeman (St) 33-10; 2. Adams (SP) 33-4; 3. Lippens (JP) 31-6; 4. Loftus (St) 31-2
Shot put—1. Walker (ML) 40-5; 2. Wannebo (O) 38-3; 3. Alderman (JC) 35-2; 4. Krause (O) 32-8
Discus—1. Walker (ML) 121-7; 2. Wannebo (O) 101-7; 3. Alderman (JC) 99-3; 4. Adams (SP) 96-5
BOYS TEAM SCORESSun Prairie 133, Madison La Follette 117, Janesville Parker 98, Stoughton 95.5, Oregon 94, Janesville Craig 82, Milton 47.5, Beloit Memorial 28
SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS100—1. Maggit (SP) 11.54; 2. Hill (St) 11.68; 3. Deltgen (JC) 11.77; 4. Wixom (JP) 11.92
200—1. Briggs (ML) 23.89; 2. Vincetich (JP) 23.94; 3. Daly (ML) 24.04; 4. Stolte (SP) 24.3
400—1. Vincetich (JP) 52.12; 2. Olson (SP) 52.33; 3. Lawton (JC) 52.80; 4. Currie (JC) 54.10
800—1. Zelinski (O) 1:05.55; 2. Zywicki (St) 2:01.02; 3. Schuh (JP) 2:01.08; 4. Coleman (JC) 2:01.92
1600—1. Noffke (ML) 4:44.57; 2. Smith (SP) 4:46.63; 3. Marshal, 4:50.48; 4. Smith (Mil) 4:57.59
3200—1. Olson (ML) 10:11.30; 2. Alvarado (SP) 10:11.80; 3. Bloomquist (JC) 10:27.20; 4. Castellanos (ML) 10:40.1
110 high hurdles—1. Johnson (O) 15.64; 2. Mahaffey (JP) 16.28; 3. Holman (SP) 16.31; 4. Maughun (SP) 16.55
300 hurdles—1. Thomas (BM) 41.07; 2. Johnson (O) 42.67; 3. Richards (JP) 42.69; 4. Holman (SP) 43.85
400 relay—1. Oregon (Clark, Warren, McCorkle, Gable) 44.85; 2. Sun Prairie, 44.91; 3. Stoughton, 45.46; 4. Craig 45.97
800 relay—1. Sun Prairie (Anhalt, Frank, Sorenson, Le Grant) 1:32.70; 2. Oregon 1:33.79; 3. La Follette 1:34.29; 4. Stoughton 1:34.36
1600 relay—1. Oregon (Dieter, Warren, Weink, Zelinksi) 3:29.26; 2. Sun Prairie 3:30.73; 3. Janesville Craig 3:33.41; 4. Parker 3:34.13
3200 relay—1. Oregon (Dieter, Blanke, Weink, Zelinksi) 8:11.82; 2. La Follette, 8:16.98; 3. Sun Prairie, 8:19.44; 4. Craig 8:21.34
High jump—1. Pritchard (JP) 5-9; 2. Martin (M) 5-7; 3. Bladl (M) 5-7; 4. Jenson (Mil) 5-6
Pole vault—1. Wicks S, 12-0; 2, Lacey (ML) 11-6; Keane (ML) 10-7; 4. Adkins (SP) 10-6
Long jump—1. Ward (ML) 20-4; 2. Sanda (JP) 20-0; 3. Maggit (SP) 19-6; 4. Clark (O) 19-4
Shot put—1. Grob (SP) 45-10; 2. Sutton (SP) 44-6; 3. Curry (JP) 44-5; 4. Hutto (JC) 44-5
Discus—1. Hutto (JC) 139-1; 2. Curry (JP) 133-10; 3. Rosseau (S) 131-3; 4. Love (Mil) 122-1