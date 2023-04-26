01STOCK_TRACK02

Janesville Parker won the final event of the night, the 1,600-meter relay, to secure a Big Eight Conference boys track and field dual meet tie Tuesday night at Monterey Stadium in Janesville against Madison West.

The Vikings won all three relay races, which helped them overcome 1-2-3 sweeps by the Regents in the long-distance runs (800 meters and above).

