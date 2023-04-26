Janesville Parker won the final event of the night, the 1,600-meter relay, to secure a Big Eight Conference boys track and field dual meet tie Tuesday night at Monterey Stadium in Janesville against Madison West.
The Vikings won all three relay races, which helped them overcome 1-2-3 sweeps by the Regents in the long-distance runs (800 meters and above).
Paul Kim won the 100- and 400-meter dashes in 11.1 and 52.1 seconds, while Cayden Brandenburg took the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.1 seconds.
“We’ve got decent depth in the sprints, so we’re moving people around to let them try different things,” Parker coach Dick Schuh said.
Landen Wright (discus, 118 feet, 6 inches), Avery Keller (pole vault, 11 feet) and Jeff Rowin (high jump, 5 feet, 10 inches) each picked up first-place finishes in field events to bolster Parker’s team score.
Parker’s next competition will be at the Cougar Relays on Friday afternoon, an event hosted at Monterey Stadium in Janesville by Craig High.
“Our kids enjoy the relay meets because it’s a true team thing, and everyone is counting on each other to do well,” Schuh said. “The key is how do we maneuver our kids to maximize our points.”
JANESVILLE PARKER 70.5, MADISON WEST 70.5
EVENT WINNER PLUS PARKER TOP 3 FINISHERS
100—Paul Kim (JP) 11.1. 200—Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 22.1. 400—Kim (JP) 52.1. 800—1. Zach Temple (MW) 2:04.9. No Parker runner in top 3. 1,600—1. Truman White (MW) 4:47.0. No Parker runner in top 3. 3,200—1. Harrison Glazer (MW) 10:21.0. No Parker runner in top 3.