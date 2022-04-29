JANESVILLE
The Janesville Parker boys and girls track and field teams swept the Cougar Relays on Friday night at Monterey Stadium.
The Parker boys finished with 120.5 points, with Watertown Luther Prep second with 116. Craig was third with 103.
Parker's girls team edged Luther Prep by one point to win the team title. The Vikings finished with 111, while Luther Prep had 110. Craig was fourth with 89.
Jessa Alderman was a double-winner for Craig, finishing with the top throw in both discus and shot put. Her discus throw of 130-3 broke her own school record.
Parker's Amber Schoville had the top pole vault mark at 10-0, while teammate Hayley Kenyon had the top time in the 300 low hurdles.
Parker's boys got top individual performances from Tre Sanda (long jump), Abiathar Curry (shot put) and Riccardo Ronca in pole vault.
Craig's Levi Booker 6-0 to win the high jump.
"It was nice to get outdoors and get an invitational-type meet in," Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said. "We hadn't had one since our indoor meet early in the season."
Cougar Relays
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Janesville Parker 120.5, Watertown Luther Prep 116, Janesville Craig 103, Milton 65, Delavan-Darien 57.5, Wilmot 48.
RELAY RESULTS
3200 team run—1, Jonathan Flowers, Mil, 10:28.18. 2, Chris Wier, JC, 10:51.57.
300 hurdles—1, Stanton, WLP, 42.2. 2, Deezle Richards, JP, 43.3.
110 hurdles—1, Parker, 52.89.
400—1, Craig, 44.86.
9/10 400—1, Parker, 45.65.
800—1, Parker, 1:34.79.
1600—1, Parker, 3:31.74.
3200—1, Wilmot, 8:59.71.
800 sprint medley—1, Luther Prep, 1:38.06.
Distance medley—1, Luther Prep, 11:52.42.
High jump—1, Levi Booker, JC, 6-0; 2, Jaxon White, JC, 5-10.
Pole vault—1, Riccardo Ronca, JP, 10-6.
Long jump—1, Tre Sanda, JP, 20-9. 2, Mason Barnes, JP, 19-9.
Triple jump—1, Esmay, LP, 39-11.
Shot put—1, Abiathar Curry, JP, 54-4. 2, Christian Cabrera, JP, 49-4.
Discus—1, JJ Love, Mil, 120-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Janesville Parker 111, Luther Prep 110, Milton 98, Janesville Craig 89, Delavan-Darien 45, Wilmot 28.
RELAY RESULTS
3200 team run—1, Mara Talabac, Mil, 11:57.81. 2, Kara Riley, JC, 12:15.7.
300 hurdles—1, Hayley Kenyon, JP, 51.95.
100 hurdles—1, Parker, 59.89.
400 relay—1, Parker 51.42.
9/10 400—1, Delavan-Darien 55.45.
800—1, Parker, 1:51.81.
1600—1, Luther Prep 4:24.53.
3200—1, Luther Prep, 10:21.39.
Distance medley—1, Craig, 13:40.32.
High jump—1, Tressa Shaw, Mil, 5-0.
Pole vault—1, Amber Schoville, JP, 10-0. 2, Emilie Curtis, JP, 7-0.
Long jump—1, Pim, LP, 15-7. 2, Jacey Pryce, Mil, 15-6.
Triple jump—1, Alyssa Fons, Mil, 32-3. 2, Chloe Hedman, JC, 31-11.
Shot put—1, Jessa Alderman, JC, 36-5.
Discus—1, Alderman, JC, 130-3. 2, Ella Biege, JC, 91-4.